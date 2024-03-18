This is the second story of a two-part series into the Nestlé and University of Pretoria partnership. Read part 1 here.



Marion Nestlé (no relation to Nestlé the company), a molecular biologist and nutritionist, has said that research funded by industry tends to favour the industry — this is known as The Funding Effect.

When corporations fund research, it means they can shape the research agendas in Africa, and in the long run, policy. They also get positive press out of funding research.

It’s not the first time, and it won’t be the last, that corporations fund research. For higher education, it also makes sense — funding from the state is not always sufficient. Where does this leave public health?

This is a form of marketing, says public health lawyer Safura Abdool Karim, where the corporation can get good press.

“In addition to co-opting thought leaders in the space, they then weaponise both the research that was produced and the researchers themselves to be advocates against regulation.”

This means corporations are shaping careers, shaping what the emerging leaders think of products, and how academics frame issues, she explains.

“You’re also creating a relationship that’s deeply favourable, [and] a sense of obligation,” she adds.

People think science is objective and you can’t fake things, Abdool Karim says. But you can put your finger on the scale, ask the right questions, and get a particular result.

“Even the choice of what you research is political,” she adds.

Lisanne Du Plessis, associate professor at the Division of Human Nutrition, Stellenbosch University, says history is repeating itself. In the past, breastmilk substitutes were promoted in low and middle-income countries, the new area of marketing is towards a large population of young, ambitious people.

She cites the new slogan: “Nestlé needs YOUth”.

“They build brand loyalty among this young ambitious cohort. Many economically vulnerable students find aspiration in consuming these branded products. These young people are the mothers and fathers of the next generation of babies and children,” Du Plessis explains.

Shifting the narrative, shifting the blame

The food industry, like the oil industry, tries to shift blame towards individual responsibility.

Major beverage companies often sponsor sporting events, Petronell Kruger, the programme manager at the Healthy Living Alliance (Heala) outlines, because they want to push the story that if you just ran enough you wouldn’t struggle with your health, and can drink/eat whatever you want. It’s a move to associate their brand with physical activity, but it undermines the other issues, she says.

“Eating unhealthy food is a bit like paper cuts. One is not going to kill you — one Coca-Cola, one piece of polony — it’s the combination of things over time that leads to harmful results,” says Abdool Karim.

Busiso Moyo, food activist and writer, admits that corporates can be part of the solution towards a nourishing food system, but he questions what seat they should have at the table. It’s crucial to look at how influential corporate actors are with agenda setting.

Platforms of consultation mean that state and corporate play lip service to concerns raised by activists, scholars, and human rights defenders, Moyo says. If consultation happens under the guise of a multi-stakeholder framework, he says it creates a power imbalance.

“Because oftentimes, power is discursive. It’s about who whose agenda gets prominence.

“When everybody is somewhat accountable for the problem, liability and accountability become elusive,” Moyo says.

He adds that we need to be clear that we have a food system that is not nourishing and is bifurcated — some people in South Africa experience world-class food and others experience food as though they’re living in a warzone.

South Africa as a gateway to the rest of the African market

“This partnership with the University of Pretoria reinforces Nestlé’s commitment to youth empowerment and sustainable research and development in Africa,” said Conny Sethaelo, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Director at Nestlé, East and Southern Africa Region in the announcement of the MoU.

Regulation is a little bit like fever, Kruger says. If you have it, you might give it to your neighbour. She cites South America, where Chile led the regulations on unhealthy food and beverage marketing with front-of-pack labelling.

Busiso Moyo says that by the time the public galvanises to ensure we’re all singing from the same hymn book, there’s already a power dynamic there.

“We’re not even clear on how it is they go about expressing and influencing that landscape. As far as I’m concerned, it’s bigger than what we think. These people are talking to a continent-wide footprint.”

Moyo says more and more South Africa is being used as a gateway into the continent for multinational corporations to forge ahead with their agenda.

Commercial determinants of ill-health

The role of food companies in public health outcomes is called the “commercial determinants of health”. It’s about the positive and negative influences that corporations have — but some scholars argue that corporations’ bottom line of profit contradicts public health goals, with very few positive influences.

In the Constitution, Section 27(1)(b) states that everyone has the right to have access to sufficient food and water. Section 28(1)(c) states children have the right to enough food, shelter, basic health care and social services.

According to the 2020 Child Gauge report, one in four young children are stunted or too short for their age, because they are not getting enough nutrients for healthy growth. One in eight young children is overweight or obese, because they eat foods low in nutrients and high in energy from sugar and fat, and don’t get enough exercise.

There is an idea that hunger and malnutrition are different from a poor diet, Moyo explains. You can eat a packet of chips, so at least you’re not hungry, even if it is a bad diet.

This is because of the implicit influence from corporate actors, he says; they point out there’s an unemployment crisis, a hunger problem, so they’re bringing out cheap products for the poor.

“At the end of the day, the poor and marginalised are only going to eat that which they can afford,” he explains.

Moyo says this conversation goes beyond the right to food, to well-being — from food security to food sovereignty.

Response from Mota Mota, Head: External Communications, Nestlé East & Southern Africa Region

“As the world’s largest food and beverage company we play an active role in contributing to finding science-based solutions to address the world’s food systems challenges. In this context, we are convinced that scientific dialogue and collaboration between public and private stakeholders is vital to drive scientific discoveries and find concrete evidence-based approaches amongst experts.

“At Nestlé R&D we work closely with a wide range of academic institutions and public organisations worldwide, including in sub-Saharan Africa (Nestle Innovation Partnerships | Nestlé Global). Our partnerships are based on the Nestlé Policy on Public-Private Science & Research Partnerships — a policy that promotes academic freedom, neutrality, ethics and integrity. We support public-private partnerships that meet the following criteria: Neutrality in research, openness and effectiveness, and transparency (c.f. policy in more detail). This is to ensure that investigators and researchers are free to conduct their research, reach scientific conclusions and publish them according to the best practices in academic research that promote academic freedom, ethics and integrity.

“With regards to the MoU between Nestlé and the University of Pretoria, Nestlé will provide selected students with opportunities to perform their PhD research in collaboration with Nestlé’s R&D experts. The company will also host students for experiential learning and partnership programmes at Nestlé R&D centres that are relevant to their studies. This is part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen scientific engagement with universities and research institutes in sub-Saharan Africa. Through knowledge sharing and supporting emerging students, we want to contribute to the advancement of the food and nutrition value chain in a holistic and locally relevant way, incl. for example through Nestlé run webinars Nestlé scientists share expertise with students | Nestlé Global (nestle.com).”

Daily Maverick contacted ARUA, Prof Frans Swanepoel, Dr Colleta Gandidzanwa and the University of Pretoria for comment but did not receive a reply by the time of publication. DM

Lillian Roberts is a freelance journalist in South Africa with a focus on social and health issues and has previously written for Forbes Africa and Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism