Defend Truth

ROAD TO ELECTIONS 2024 INTERVIEW

ANC ‘made many mistakes’ but will correct them in the next five years, says election team head

ANC ‘made many mistakes’ but will correct them in the next five years, says election team head
ANC elections head Mdumiseni Ntuli. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)
By Chris Makhaye
29 Feb 2024
0

The ANC elections head Mdumiseni Ntuli leads a team that needs to convince South Africans to give the party another shot at governing – amid load shedding, rampant corruption, high levels of poverty, unemployment and a stagnant economy. In Part One of this interview, Ntuli outlines the party’s plans to reverse the negative narrative and breach the 50% mark at the polls, 30 years into democracy.

Manifesto launch and elections logistics

The ANC is pulling out all the stops. It has recruited more than 450,000 cadres to crisscross the country and connect with voters ahead of the 29 May elections.

“We plan to have 20 comrades in each and every voting district in the country coordinating our effort as the ANC,” said the party’s head of elections, Mdumiseni Ntuli, who leads the team of campaigners.

anc elections ntuli

From left: President Cyril Ramaphosa, ANC elections head Mdumiseni Ntuli and ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)

In KwaZulu-Natal alone, the party will mobilise more than 50,000 electioneering volunteers. It is in this province that the party faces the very real prospect of losing power to a coalition of the IFP, DA and smaller parties. It also has to contend with former president Jacob Zuma’s MK Party which is eating away at the ANC’s traditional support base.

Daily Maverick spoke to Ntuli at a Durban beachfront hotel soon after the ANC launched its election manifesto at Moses Mabhida Stadium. The event was attended by thousands of supporters and was declared a “resounding success” by party leaders.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Manifesto launch: ANC promises ‘prescribed assets’, NHI in five years, 3.5m new state work opportunities

Volunteers will sell the ANC manifesto to the people of SA, with a focus on the following key themes:

  • Load shedding
  • Crime
  • Corruption
  • High cost of living
  • Creation of more than 2.5 million jobs
  • Transforming the economy

Read more in Daily Maverick: ANC pulls out all the stops for packed Durban election manifesto launch

Of the manifesto launch rally, Ntuli said: “I am convinced that it has conveyed a message of hope, particularly to the ground forces of the ANC throughout the country.

“As you would know, the national discourse is inundated with a negative narrative about the ANC, with research and polls also suggesting that the ANC is on an unstoppable decline.

“I think the statement we made during the manifesto rally reaffirmed and supported very strongly the message that the ANC is approaching these elections very strong, more aggressive and more focused, and with a plan to engage our communities,” said Ntuli.

“In the coming weeks and months, people will be responding positively to the ANC.

“The year 2023 was not kind to the ANC in terms of the state of the economy, the escalating levels of load shedding and many other issues, all of which have been negative to the ANC as the governing party.

“Being the year before the elections, it was inevitable that those things were going to impact negatively on the public perception of the ANC and, in a way, discourage and demoralise the ground forces of the ANC, who are supposed to be closer to the people,” he said.

anc elections ntuli

Of the manifesto launch rally, Ntuli said: ‘I am convinced that it has conveyed a message of hope, particularly to the ground forces of the ANC throughout the country.’ (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)

“This manifesto conveys a message that although there are challenges on the ground, it is only the ANC that has the experience, the cadreship, policies and programmes to transform South Africa…

“ANC supporters are yearning for an aggressive and assertive leadership. The ANC is still the only movement in the country that has the experience.”

ANC on pre-election polls

Almost all pre-election polls indicate that the ANC will lose its majority for the first time.

In October, a Brenthurst Foundation poll indicated that the ANC would secure 41% of the national vote, while the Social Research Foundation had the ANC at 45%. An Ipsos poll put the ruling party at 50%.

Read more in Daily Maverick: New poll confirms ANC slide – desperate South Africans want new options

The ANC dismisses these polls and maintains that it will win an outright majority.

“Some of these polls are conducted by rightwing organisations; some are extensions of the DA – one of the DA’s key strategists (Ryan Coetzee) comes from one of these organisations. So we don’t expect them to say anything positive about the ANC… the methodology they use is self-serving.

“The only poll we are comfortable to engage with is the Ipsos one – it corresponds with our internal poll.

“When we do our own poll amongst the traditional ANC voters, they, like all South Africans, are concerned about five issues – unemployment and poverty, crime and corruption, the energy crisis and the impact of load shedding. These things are common to all South Africans, irrespective of their political affiliations. They have indicated that we need to have tangible solutions to respond to these challenges.

Read more in Daily Maverick: KZN ANC says Zuma has ‘freed’ the party and warns members with MK links

‘Mistakes’ were made

Ntuli said despite governance and other challenges, the ANC was still the only party capable of taking South Africa forward.

“In 1994, when we undertook to transform South African society, we knew that it would be a difficult and complex journey. But we never imagined some of the challenges we would find along the way. Now we have learnt our lessons.

anc elections mdumiseni Ntuli

Ntuli says that despite governance and other challenges, the ANC is still the only party capable of taking South Africa forward. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)

“We are dealing with the subjective weaknesses in our movement and our government. But South African voters know that it is only the ANC that has the experience, capacity and cadreship that can be able to continue the journey to a non-racial, non-sexist and equal society.

“If you look at all the opposition, you can hardly find five people with the competency to be deployed as ministers, let alone be president and deputy president.

“I am very proud of the achievements of the ANC in the past 30 years, but I am the first to admit that we could have done much better… We have made many mistakes along the way.

“We are ready to correct these mistakes in the next five years,” he said. DM

Read more about Mdumiseni Ntuli from our archives: Ntuli – the secretary-general candidate who believes the ANC can win back many voters

Look out for Part 2 of our interview series with Ntuli.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Police top brass sit in at court as five suspects appear for murder of rapper AKA and Motsoane
Maverick News

Police top brass sit in at court as five suspects appear for murder of rapper AKA and Motsoane
From Zuma to Tom Moyane’s nephew, the MK party is awash with controversy
Maverick News

From Zuma to Tom Moyane’s nephew, the MK party is awash with controversy
SA has ‘four months’ to avoid a natural gas Day Zero as Sasol contract supply crisis looms
Africa

SA has ‘four months’ to avoid a natural gas Day Zero as Sasol contract supply crisis looms
2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Student and Youth photography shortlist
Maverick Life

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Student and Youth photography shortlist
Dricus du Plessis spotted in Cape Town - But in who’s Merc?
Sponsored Content

Dricus du Plessis spotted in Cape Town – But in who’s Merc?

TOP READS IN SECTION

Seven arrested, including alleged ‘mastermind’, for murder of rapper AKA - Police Minister Cele
Maverick News

Seven arrested, including alleged ‘mastermind’, for murder of rapper AKA – Police Minister Cele
Nigerian cops trace kingpins to South Africa after cocaine, pistols and ‘military items’ smuggled from Durban
Business Maverick

Nigerian cops trace kingpins to South Africa after cocaine, pistols and ‘military items’ smuggled from Durban
From Zuma to Tom Moyane’s nephew, the MK party is awash with controversy
Maverick News

From Zuma to Tom Moyane’s nephew, the MK party is awash with controversy
SA has ‘four months’ to avoid a natural gas Day Zero as Sasol contract supply crisis looms
Africa

SA has ‘four months’ to avoid a natural gas Day Zero as Sasol contract supply crisis looms
Gold Leaf Tobacco: SARS claims billions from Sasfin in Rudland money laundering debacle
Business Maverick

Gold Leaf Tobacco: SARS claims billions from Sasfin in Rudland money laundering debacle

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick The Gathering 2024 banner

Daily Maverick has secured an esteemed speaker line-up...

to help make sense of Elections 2024.

Trevor Manuel, Prof Thuli Madonsela and Minister Ronald Lamola are among the latest panellists confirmed for Daily Maverick The Gathering Twenty Twenty-Four.

Join us, on Thurs 14 March 2024 at CTICC Cape Town or online wherever you are, for an event that will put the election in perspective.

Make your taxes work for you

Donate to Daily Maverick’s non-profit arm, the Scorpio Investigative Unit, by 29 February 2024 and you’ll qualify for a tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for tax relief.

Make your donation today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Otsile Nkadimeng - photo by Thom Pierce

A new community Actionist every week.

Meet the South Africans making a difference. Get Maverick Citizen in your inbox.