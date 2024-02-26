Defend Truth

ORGANISED CRIME

Sexy Boys drug syndicate trial delayed due to Wainstein murder case crossover

Sexy Boys drug syndicate trial delayed due to Wainstein murder case crossover
Alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booyse. (Photo: @allcapetown / X)
By Vincent Cruywagen
26 Feb 2024
0

The case in which suspected Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen and others are accused of running a drug syndicate cannot proceed in the Western Cape High Court until the trial in the murder of steroid king Brian Wainstein – in which Booysen and alleged underworld figure Mark Lifman are the main accused – is completed.

Jerome Booysen’s legal representative intends to apply for a separation of trial in the drug case to avoid undue delays for the other accused. This matter dates back to 2021.

On Friday, 23 February, during the pre-trial of this drug-related matter in the Western Cape High Court, Booysen’s advocate, Nthabiseng Mokoena, told the court she would bring such an application in terms of Section 342A of the Criminal Procedure Act.

Mokoena said her client’s attendance in court over the past four years prompted her to file this application. The matter was before Judge Hayley Slingers.

In this case, Booysen and five co-accused – Kenneth Hansen, Kristo Marlens, Clinton Langeveld, Jennen Jansen and Herbert Zoutman – are accused of running a Mandrax syndicate in the Bellville area between February 2013 and November 2017. 

The conundrum is that the Mandrax case and the Wainstein case overlap in the Western Cape High Court, and a trial date has already been set. The trial date for the drug case is dependent on the outcome of the Wainstein murder trial.

sexy boys wainstein

‘Steroid King’ Brian Wainstein was murdered in 2017. (Photo: Interpol)

Wainstein was shot dead in his upmarket home in Constantia, Cape Town, in August 2017. The gunman entered his house and fired five bullets into the sleeping businessman. His girlfriend and child were in the house at the time.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Igor ‘the Russian’ joins cohort of alleged underworld figures linked to ‘steroid king’ murder”

An initial trial date for Booysen’s drug-related matter was set down for 2 October 2023, but it was postponed because no judge was available to preside over the matter.

The state at that juncture wanted to postpone the matter to 2025, but Judge Robert Henney reportedly wanted the prosecutor to find out if the drug case could instead be placed on hold.

Henney made the directive in an official Western Cape High Court document suggesting that an accused may only be tried in one case at a time.

Read more in Daily Maverick: ‘One trial per accused’ Western Cape High Court directive could produce even more delay problems

According to state prosecutor Blain Lazarus, the drug-related trial was returned to the pretrial roll.

The state, he said, was prepared to proceed with the drug case, adding that the only issue was determining the trial date.

“Booysen is appearing in another case scheduled for pre-trial on 8 March 2024. That matter, the Wainstein murder trial, is expected to begin on 22 April 22 2024, before Judge Vincent Saldanha,” he said.

Lazarus, who is also involved in the Charl Kinnear murder trial, said, “We are looking at 21 April 2025 for a trial date in the drug case.”

Addressing the court, Mokoena, appearing for Booysen, said they only heard on Friday that the matter did not proceed because there was no judge available. According to her, the reason provided was that the drug matter could not proceed without the other matter being finalised.

“The State is adamant that they will never remove this matter from the roll. I’m therefore bringing a notice that we are bringing this application in which we will ventilate this matter as to why Booysen has to be before this division on two separate matters.

“It also prejudices the other accused who have nothing to do with these other cases in that they have to come to court time and time again, depending on Booysen on when these matters will start,” Mokoena said.

Although a trial date has been set for the drug-related case on 21 April 2025, Mokoena said that while she will be present on that date, she is concerned that the issues that have brought them back to court will arise again.

Lawyers for the other accused argued that in this case, their clients were now dependent on what happened to Booysen in the Wainstein case, and that it was unfair that their trial was postponed repeatedly because the excuse now was that the court needed to see what happened to Booysen.

The application for trial separation and clarity in the Booysen case will be heard on 24 May 2024. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Norwegian Cruise ship halted at Mauritius due to outbreak
Business Maverick

Norwegian Cruise ship halted at Mauritius due to outbreak
A conversation with the man who paints trees to combat bark stripping
Maverick News

A conversation with the man who paints trees to combat bark stripping
Jane Goodall: 'I had to give up what I love best’ at Gombe to inspire biodiversity conservation
Maverick News

Jane Goodall: 'I had to give up what I love best’ at Gombe to inspire biodiversity conservation
Judge rules for embattled Pick n Pay after franchisee says group crippled its business
South Africa

Judge rules for embattled Pick n Pay after franchisee says group crippled its business
How SARS used AI and proactive measures to claw back R210bn this tax year
South Africa

How SARS used AI and proactive measures to claw back R210bn this tax year

TOP READS IN SECTION

ANC manifesto promises ‘prescribed assets’, NHI in five years, 3.5m new state job opportunities
Maverick News

ANC manifesto promises ‘prescribed assets’, NHI in five years, 3.5m new state job opportunities
Jane Goodall: 'I had to give up what I love best’ at Gombe to inspire biodiversity conservation
Maverick News

Jane Goodall: 'I had to give up what I love best’ at Gombe to inspire biodiversity conservation
Nine ANC supporters killed in KZN bus crash after attending election manifesto launch
Maverick News

Nine ANC supporters killed in KZN bus crash after attending election manifesto launch
Chaos, blood and a high-speed chase as injured gangsters force their way into EC hospital
Maverick News

Chaos, blood and a high-speed chase as injured gangsters force their way into EC hospital
The ANC's 2024 manifesto — big promises, bigger promises and the extra biggest promises
Maverick News

The ANC's 2024 manifesto — big promises, bigger promises and the extra biggest promises

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Make your taxes work for you

Donate to Daily Maverick’s non-profit arm, the Scorpio Investigative Unit, by 29 February 2024 and you’ll qualify for a tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for tax relief.

Make your donation today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Otsile Nkadimeng - photo by Thom Pierce

A new community Actionist every week.

Meet the South Africans making a difference. Get Maverick Citizen in your inbox.