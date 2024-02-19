Defend Truth

AGE OF THE ASSASSIN

Charl Kinnear murder trial set for witness testimony after Nafiz Modack lawyer appointed

Charl Kinnear murder trial set for witness testimony after Nafiz Modack lawyer appointed
Nafiz Modack inspects a document in court on 5 May 2023. (Photo: Daily Maverick)
By Vincent Cruywagen
19 Feb 2024
0

An advocate has finally been appointed to represent alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack, accused of murdering the Anti-Gang Unit’s Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear on 18 September 2020.

The name of Nafiz Modack’s legal representative, advocate Mohamed Sibda, was read into the record before Judge Robert Henney in the Charl Kinnear murder trial in the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town on Monday.

That concluded a three-week battle to sort out Modack’s legal representation after it was revealed at the start of the trial that he did not have a lawyer, leading to further delays in the case, which has taken years to get to court.

Modack had applied for Legal Aid, but wanted to choose a lawyer, which is not how the process works, before finally accepting Legal Aid’s decision to appoint Sibda.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Modack and co-accused plead not guilty to a murder in big Kinnear case amid tight high court security

Sibda plans to consult with Modack on Tuesday and Wednesday to determine whether they will enter a plea explanation, what outstanding documents they still need from the State, and how to prepare their defence.

Legal Aid SA has also appointed a legal representative for Modack’s co-accused Zane Kilian and Jacques Cronje. Former Anti-Gang Unit officer Ashley Tabisher is representing himself.

Of the 15 accused, the only person still without legal representation is Modack’s brother Yaseen, who is out on bail and charged with money laundering. This is despite his telling Judge Henney on Friday, 16 February, that he had arranged for a lawyer.

On Monday, Judge Henney warned Yaseen Modack that he was causing unnecessary delays and that he needed to arrange for legal representation before Thursday, 22 February. Henney said the court expected to start hearing the testimony of witnesses on Monday, 26 February.

Read more in Daily Maverick: ‘Cops killed Kinnear and I have proof’, Nafiz Modack tells high court

Nafiz Modack and Kilian are the main accused in the killing of Kinnear on 18 September 2020. It is also the State’s contention that Nafiz Modack conspired with Kilian to murder lawyer William Booth on 9 April 2020.

The 15 accused face 124 charges, which include murder, racketeering, contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, conspiracy to commit murder, money laundering and the illegal interception of cellphone communications.

The State claims that Kilian carried out electronic surveillance, also known as pinging, on Nafiz Modack’s orders and that Modack paid Kilian almost R100,000 to do this.

Kilian allegedly unlawfully tracked cellphones belonging to Kinnear, Booth, alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield and City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith, among others. 

When the trial resumes on Monday, 26 February, State Prosecutor Greg Wolmarans will present the court with an overview of the State’s case against the accused. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Livestock carrier docked in Cape Town causes big stink and animal welfare beef
Maverick News

Livestock carrier docked in Cape Town causes big stink and animal welfare beef
We’re not chasing away ‘swallows’, ministers insist after leaked Home Affairs memo
South Africa

We’re not chasing away ‘swallows’, ministers insist after leaked Home Affairs memo
DA threatens court action as ANC requests more time to hand over cadre deployment documents
Maverick News

DA threatens court action as ANC requests more time to hand over cadre deployment documents
ANC demands Zuma's MK party take the spear in ‘unlawful’ registration spat before Electoral Court
Maverick News

ANC demands Zuma's MK party take the spear in ‘unlawful’ registration spat before Electoral Court
Amplats to retrench up to 3,700 workers in ‘last resort’ as PGM prices, profits sink
Maverick News

Amplats to retrench up to 3,700 workers in ‘last resort’ as PGM prices, profits sink

TOP READS IN SECTION

Livestock carrier docked in Cape Town causes big stink and animal welfare beef
Maverick News

Livestock carrier docked in Cape Town causes big stink and animal welfare beef
DA threatens court action as ANC requests more time to hand over cadre deployment documents
Maverick News

DA threatens court action as ANC requests more time to hand over cadre deployment documents
Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
Business Maverick

Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
‘To Tintswalo, to Fatima, to Johan and to Keshav, help is on the way’ – DA’s Steenhuisen
Maverick News

‘To Tintswalo, to Fatima, to Johan and to Keshav, help is on the way’ – DA’s Steenhuisen
Banker-turned-presidential hopeful Roger Jardine proposes R500bn wealth and pensions tax to reconstruct SA
Maverick News

Banker-turned-presidential hopeful Roger Jardine proposes R500bn wealth and pensions tax to reconstruct SA

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider