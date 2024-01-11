Business Maverick

RECESSION WATCH

SA manufacturing output rises 1.9% in November, adding to hopes recession has been dodged

SA manufacturing output rises 1.9% in November, adding to hopes recession has been dodged
(Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Ed Stoddard
11 Jan 2024
0

South African manufacturing production rose 1.9% year-on-year in November, adding another glimmer of hope that a recession has been narrowly dodged. The data also suggests that industry is rising to the challenge of chronic power shortages and other problems.

The data, unveiled on Thursday by Statistics South Africa, shows that the crucial manufacturing sector is limping along despite the array of challenges it faces. 

On an annual basis, output rose 1.9%, above Bloomberg expectations of 1.5% growth. This was a slowdown from the revised October figure of 2.3% but base effects were at play there, as the crippling Transnet strike occurred in October 2022.

“Data from the productive sectors thus far has not been terrible, suggesting that industry could make a small positive contribution to overall GDP – lowering the odds of an economic recession in Q4 2023. That said, with quite a few major Q4 2023 data releases still due, it remains too early to say what the outcome will be,” Jee-A van der Linde, senior economist at Oxford Economics Africa, said in a note on the data. 

sa manufacturing novemberSouth Africa’s economy contracted 0.2% in the third quarter (Q3) last year, and so a Q4 contraction would signal a recession. 

As Van der Linde noted, it is still too soon to make a clear call on this front. 

On a monthly basis, the manufacturing production increased 0.8% in November after slipping 0.1% in October – a positive sign. 

But in the three months to the end of November, there was a 0.5% contraction, and if that trend continues in December, manufacturing will be a drag on the overall GDP number measured quarterly. 

Still, one green shoot has already emerged in the December data. The Absa Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), a key gauge of manufacturing activity, rose 2.7 points in December to 50.9. This means it went from negative territory into positive terrain, but only by a slim margin. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Recession Watch: Absa PMI edges up in December but remains subdued

Pointedly, the PMI business activity index had a nice bounce in December to 51.4 from 46.0. 

Thanda Sithole, FNB senior economist, said in a commentary that this signalled “continued monthly expansion in production. This would be positive for the 4Q GDP outcome”.

More broadly, the fact that there is any growth at all in South Africa’s manufacturing sector points to resilience against the domestic backdrop of power shortages and mounting logistics problems, and a global economy that is still not shooting the lights out. 

Be it solar panels, diesel generators or logistical solutions, South African manufacturers seem to be making a plan. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Top SA legal team argues genocidal intent by Israel showing how life is being squeezed from Gaza
Maverick News

Top SA legal team argues genocidal intent by Israel showing how life is being squeezed from Gaza
Duo jailed in UK for ‘cocaine oranges’ smuggled from SA after farmer unwittingly uncovers global trafficking web
Maverick News

Duo jailed in UK for ‘cocaine oranges’ smuggled from SA after farmer unwittingly uncovers global trafficking web
WATCH LIVE — South Africa leads arguments against Israel in genocide case at ICJ
Maverick News

WATCH LIVE — South Africa leads arguments against Israel in genocide case at ICJ
Golf, luxury and cash — SA govt bribery details emerge as US fines German ‘Gupta-linked’ SAP R4bn
Maverick News

Golf, luxury and cash — SA govt bribery details emerge as US fines German ‘Gupta-linked’ SAP R4bn
Violent crime — British Airways pilot kidnapped and robbed while shopping near Johannesburg’s Melrose Arch
Maverick News

Violent crime — British Airways pilot kidnapped and robbed while shopping near Johannesburg’s Melrose Arch

TOP READS IN SECTION

Duo jailed in UK for ‘cocaine oranges’ smuggled from SA after farmer unwittingly uncovers global trafficking web
Maverick News

Duo jailed in UK for ‘cocaine oranges’ smuggled from SA after farmer unwittingly uncovers global trafficking web
SARS nails high-flying Eskom contractor for millions in tax evasion
Maverick News

SARS nails high-flying Eskom contractor for millions in tax evasion
How South Africa seeks an order to stop the carnage in Gaza and prevent a genocide
Maverick News

How South Africa seeks an order to stop the carnage in Gaza and prevent a genocide
What Israel is likely to say in its defence at the International Court of Justice
Maverick News

What Israel is likely to say in its defence at the International Court of Justice
EXPLAINER — what we know about Jacob Zuma’s new party
Maverick News

EXPLAINER — what we know about Jacob Zuma’s new party

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options