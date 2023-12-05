Sport

Banyana Banyana cap off stellar year with Wafcon qualification

Janine van Wyk receives a plaque from Safa President Dannie Jordaan for finishing her career on 185 matches, after the 2024 Wafcon qualifier against Burkina Faso at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on 4 December 2023. (Photo: Christiaan Kotze / Gallo Images).
By Yanga Sibembe
05 Dec 2023
After a memorable year for the team, Banyana Banyana added the cherry on top by booking their spot at next year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations as they beat Burkina Faso on Monday.

Banyana Banyana capped off an outstanding year for the team by seeing off a stubborn Burkina Faso 2-0 (3-1 on aggregate). 

The result from Monday’s game in Tshwane means the South Africans will be able to defend their title as the Queens of African soccer at next year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

A penalty goal from midfield puppet master Linda Motlhalo, as well as a first Banyana Banyana goal from rising prospect Nicole Michael, put the determined Burkinabés to sleep after they had exchanged blows with the home side. South African goalkeeper Kaylin Swart was on hand to thwart those counterpunches. 

With the win, Desiree Ellis’s team becomes one of the 12 that will be battling for the prized continental trophy in Morocco come 2024. As the reigning champions, everyone will be gunning for the South Africans. However, the side’s experiences in 2023 will serve them well.

Jermaine Seoposenwe of South Africa during the 2024 Wafcon qualifier against Burkina Faso at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on 4 December 2023. (Photo: Christiaan Kotze / Gallo Images).

From being invited to play in the Turkish Women’s Cup in February and testing themselves against European opposition – where they recorded one victory and one draw – to making history at the Fifa Women’s World Cup a few months later, this year has seen the team grow immensely. 

The experience that the [the youngsters have] gained is second to none. We dug deep where we had to put a team together.

They grew in personality and resilience. They grew closer as a unit, sticking together during battles on and off the field. They grew in player personnel, with Ellis and her technical team blooding a number of young players who will be carrying the baton come the 2027 World Cup.

“We’re always making sure that we make the core group bigger. And the experience that [the fringe players have] have gained over the last couple of games [is invaluable]… I mean, we only have one centre-back that played at the World Cup. The others are all injured,” coach Ellis said about the squad expansion.

Since the World Cup the team has been without two extremely important players and leaders. Italy-based midfielder and skipper Refiloe Jane has just recovered from an injury she sustained at the global soccer spectacle in Australia and New Zealand. 

Nicole Michael celebrates for Banyana Banyana against Burkina Faso in the 2024 Wafcon qualifier in Pretoria on 4 December 2023. (Photo: Christiaan Kotze / Gallo Images).

Hard-nosed Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies anchor Kholosa Biyana has stepped up to fill Jane’s shoes impeccably since then, notching up a few key passes alongside doing the dirty work in the middle of the park.   

Star defender Bambanani Mbane has also been missing following her own World Cup injury. In her absence a number of young defenders – such as Fikile Magama and Lonathemba Mhlongo – have grabbed the baton to help the team.

“The experience that the [the youngsters have] gained is second to none. We dug deep where we had to put a team together,” said Ellis about having to think outside the box on selection.

There is no shortage of inspiration for the upcoming crop, with players such as star strikers Thembi Kgatlana, Jermaine Seoposenwe and playmaker Motlhalo in the fold.

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis. (Photo: Marcio Machado / Getty Images)

Swan song

However, another player from whom the future stars of Banyana will draw inspiration is the retiring Janine van Wyk.

The former skipper finally received the two caps she needed to become the most capped African player of all time. Male or female. Surpassing the 184 appearances by Egyptian great Ahmed Hassan.

Van Wyk made her senior national debut in 2005 and quickly made a name for herself as a no-nonsense defender. Over the years she continued to cement her legacy, with Banyana and internationally with teams such as Houston Dash in the US and Scotland’s Glasgow City.  

The 36-year-old told journalists she was elated to eclipse Hassan’s record. She also spoke about watching the evolution of women’s soccer, both as a player and a club owner. Van Wyk founded Hollywoodbets Super League outfit JVW back in 2013.

When she was in her prime, things such as team managers, doctors and physiotherapists were a rarity in women’s soccer. Now they are the norm.

“It’s been amazing to see how women’s soccer has transformed over the years. A lot has happened. A lot of investment has been made into women’s soccer,” Van Wyk said.

Banyana Banyana celebrate after winning the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco in Rabat on 23 July. (Photo: Ryan Wilkisky / BackpagePix)

Banyana Banyana players celebrate their win over Tunisia in their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal on 14 July 2022. (Photo: Twitter / @Banyana_Banyana)

“I do think that South Africa is still some steps behind compared to the rest of the world, that is investing a lot into their women’s game. From when I first started to where we are now, a lot has been done for women’s soccer.”

A few more years of Banyana Banyana fighting for the respect they deserve, on and off the field, will undoubtedly shift the landscape even more. For now, the team can rest knowing they have fought a valiant fight to further boost the profile of women’s soccer in 2023.

Banyana Banyana will return to action in February 2024, continuing their quest to qualify for next year’s Olympic Games in Paris. DM

Payment options