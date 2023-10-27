Sport

‘Go Bokke!’ Fan jerseys, nerves and excitement in Cape Town ahead of Rugby World Cup final

Springboks fan Victor Pretorius at the Woza South Africa kiosk in V&A Waterfront, shopping for Springboks merchandise. (Photo: Jim Mohlala)
By Chuma Nontsele and Jim Mohlala
27 Oct 2023
2

My heart is green and gold… On Bok Friday, South Africa’s rugby fans at home expect the Boks to win the final against the All Blacks, even after the team came close to returning home in their semi-final match.

Ahead of Saturday night’s final, South Africans are preparing for fan camaraderie and a special viewing of the Rugby World Cup battle. Many believe the Springboks have what it takes to secure another World Cup win back-to-back. Although most have faith in the Boks, the team’s performance throughout the World Cup has been concerning, making a few South Africans anxious about the final outcome.

The Springboks managed to wheel the cart through the mud during the Boks vs England semi-final, defeating England by one point in a nailbiting match that eventually saw them through to the final. The Springboks face off this weekend against New Zealand’s All Blacks, who they defeated in the final of Rugby World Cup 1995 in Johannesburg.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Damian Willemse and his mom are heroes of their small Western Cape town

Daily Maverick spoke to some fans, ahead of the match, in Cape Town: 

On his way to buy a rugby jersey at Woza South Africa kiosk at V&A Waterfront, Victor Pretorius (37) said he felt nervous about the final and he believed the Springboks needed to up their game in order to win the cup once again.

“It’s the All Blacks with their discipline… I mean rugby is their thing. Rugby is their life. I’m just nervous because we played against England, we looked a bit tired and we took a battering. I mean, we played the top three or four countries so New Zealand had it a little bit easier than us. But I think it is going to be a close one, I cannot say which way it is going to go actually,” said Pretorius.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Springboks’ World Cup final result hinges on flyhalf selection and bench split

In terms of performance throughout the World Cup, Pretorius said he felt that New Zealand had come through a great season.

“When they played against Argentina, New Zealand just looked like they were practicing or warming up with them. But we [Springboks] had a harder road, but we have made it this far so knowing the boys, it is definitely going to be a walk-over either way. 

“My heart is green and gold… Springboks all the way,” said Pretorius.

Springboks fan, Andre Van Der Walt at the V&A Waterfront. (Photo: Jim Mohlala)

A confident Andre van der Walt (32), wearing his Bok jersey, said: “We are excited to beat the All Blacks.” Van der Walt believes the Springboks are going to thrive on the field this Saturday as the rest of the country is glued to their television screens. 

“I think that it is going to be a close one. Maybe a one-point difference again, maybe 19-20,”, added Van der Walt.

Musa Ncube, Springboks fan and Life Grand Cafe employee at V&A Waterfront, Cape Town. (Photo: Jim Mohlala)

Hoping for the best

Musa Ncube (35), who wore his rugby jersey to work on Thursday, was “hoping for the best” because the Springboks “have been pushing and have been strong for these past two games”, so he said he hoped on Saturday that “they will do something better”. 

“I can say I’m nervous, but I believe in those boys. But I hope they will never let us down,” said Ncube.

When asked for a score prediction, Ncube said the Boks should win by 28 points.

Springboks fan, Blanche Petersen from Mitchells Plain. (Photo: Jim Mohlala)

Very hyped!

Blanche Petersen (37) from Mitchell’s Plain wore her rugby jersey at the Golden Arrow Bus terminus as she waited to hop on her bus home. Petersen said she was “very hyped for the upcoming game on Saturday” against New Zealand. “We have won twice in a row already and I am super proud and excited.”

Petersen said she was not nervous at all about the final game. “I am confident! I am confident! They have not let us down. Go Bokke, you always do your best.” DM

  • Roy Hamlyn says:
    27 October 2023 at 14:39

    Plenty of resin on the hands so we don’t drop the ball. Eyes focussed so we can also catch the ball. Not tone outplayed by the boys in black.

  • Roy Hamlyn says:
    27 October 2023 at 14:45

    Plenty of resin on the hands do that e we don’t drop the ball. Eyes focussed so that we can catch the ball. No to be outplayed by the boys in black 🏉🏆

