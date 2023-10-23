Defend Truth

GLOBAL DRUG TRAFFICKING

More cocaine seized in Durban as Brazil cops confiscate consignment hidden en route to SA

More cocaine seized in Durban as Brazil cops confiscate consignment hidden en route to SA
Illustrative image: From Top Left: South African police are investigating who imported 228 bricks of cocaine worth R80m into Durban. (Photo: SAPS) | Bottom Left: Two-hundred-and-twenty-eight bricks of cocaine, worth R80m, were seized in Durban about two days after 200 bricks were intercepted at the harbour there. (Photo: SAPS) | Money note and cocaine (Photo: iStock) | Bottom Right: (Photo: Brazil's Federal Revenue Service)
By Caryn Dolley
23 Oct 2023
0

Cocaine worth about R150-million was intercepted in Durban over three days last week. The drug consignments were from Brazil where authorities also seized a load of cocaine hidden in a container of frozen chicken that was set to be shipped to South Africa.

A consignment of cocaine from Brazil, worth about R80-million and disguised to look like packages of meat, was discovered in a container at a trade port in King Shaka International Airport.

This interception happened on Friday, 20 October 2023, and Daily Maverick can reveal that on the same day authorities in Brazil discovered 16kg of cocaine, destined for South Africa and hidden with frozen chicken, at a seaport there.

Friday’s crackdown at the airport in South Africa also unfolded two days after — and was linked to — R70-million of cocaine that was seized on Wednesday on a vessel in Durban harbour that travelled from Brazil.

No arrests were made in connection with those cocaine interceptions; however, investigations are continuing.

The three cocaine interceptions over three days — two in South Africa and one in Brazil — yet again highlight how entrenched trafficking between the two countries is.

Daily Maverick has reported extensively on this.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Blood ties: South Africa caught in a web of murderous, drug-smuggling Brazilian gangs

In the most recent interceptions in South Africa, police officers monitored a vessel for about a month.

Brazil to Durban harbour

It travelled from Brazil and officers boarded it last Wednesday, 18 October 2023, in Durban harbourDaily Maverick has before reported that global drug traffickers seem to prefer operating via this hub.

In that interception, 200 blocks of cocaine, concealed in 20-litre paint containers, were discovered.

The consignment was worth about R70-million.

Read more in Daily Maverick: R70m cocaine seized in Durban harbour months after ‘cartel diver’ boarding SA flight arrested in Brazil

South African Police Service spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said that the investigations into that interception resulted in a second cocaine discovery — R80-million was seized at a warehouse at a trade port in King Shaka International Airport on Friday 20 October 2023.

Cocaine concealed in meat boxes

“Members had been tracking various containers which arrived into the country via the Durban harbour from Brazil,” Mathe said.

“On Friday afternoon, members tracked a certain container to the Dube Trade Port in which 228 blocks of cocaine were seized. 

“The cocaine was found concealed in meat boxes and disguised as such.”

Mathe said police were investigating where the cocaine would have ended up had it not been intercepted.

‘Surrender or be sniffed out’

National police commissioner Lieutenant General Fannie Masemola also warned traffickers “to either surrender or we will continue to sniff them out”.

“The SAPS is hard at work in disrupting and dismantling transnational organised crime that poses a significant threat to the communities that we serve,” he said. 

“We continue to intensify and strengthen the detection of drug trafficking and associated organised crime.”

Meanwhile, on Friday, 20 October 2023, the same day the R80-million worth of cocaine was discovered, authorities in Brazil also intercepted cocaine there.

According to a statement, Brazil’s Federal Revenue Service said 16kg cocaine was intercepted at the Port of Paranagua.

‘Tracer’ discovered

“The drug was [concealed] in the refrigerated engine of a container loaded with frozen chicken that was destined for South Africa,” the statement said.

Daily Maverick has before reported on a similar cocaine interception at the Paranagua port that was destined for South Africa.

In February this year, the first cocaine crackdown there was carried out — a container meant to be shipped to Durban was found with “cocaine hidden in the container’s refrigerated engine, which was loaded with 27 tons of chicken gizzards”.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Busted — Cocaine haul found in Brazilian port points straight towards dodgy Durban

During Friday’s interception at the Port of Paranagua, Brazilian authorities said the cocaine was set to be trafficked to South Africa without the exporter of the frozen chicken knowing.

A “tracer” was also found in the cocaine.

Traffickers would have used the device, connected to a cellphone, at the port of intended destination to determine which container the cocaine was hidden in so that they could retrieve it.

Frozen chicken

Daily Maverick has before detailed how cocaine in Brazil, destined for South Africa, has been hidden between frozen chicken.

A few months ago, in July, it reported that narcotraffickers were trying to push cocaine shipped from different ports in Brazil to South Africa, sometimes via Spain, hidden in consignments of frozen poultry.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Coke smugglers playing chicken with South Africa’s port authorities

This was like Friday’s interception there.

In most trafficking instances, the “rip on/rip off” smuggling method was used. 

This involved drugs being secretly loaded inside cargo at a departure port and then retrieved at the destination port without the knowledge of the ship authorities or those importing or exporting the cargo.

Corrupt workers at the two ports tampered with the original cargo seals and replaced them to disguise what they had done.

Anom

Meanwhile, in August 2021 Daily Maverick reported on Anom, which basically involved criminals across the world using encrypted communication devices sold via the black market — and which, unknown to them, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) was bugging.

This led to arrests linked to cocaine trafficking in various countries, including South Africa.

It had been anticipated that, despite the Anom platform being shut down in June 2020, details gleaned from those devices would result in several subsequent arrests and cocaine interceptions.

About a year ago, at the start of November 2022, eight suspects with alleged links to cocaine trafficking between Brazil and South Africa were arrested in this country in a case that appeared to have ties to the Anom saga. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

The royal battle over Zulu kingdom succession takes a new legal twist
South Africa

The royal battle over Zulu kingdom succession takes a new legal twist
Hot Curry accuses Mbonambi of ‘racial slur’ during Rugby World Cup semifinal
Maverick News

Hot Curry accuses Mbonambi of ‘racial slur’ during Rugby World Cup semifinal
Messianism and madness: An intimate hell ride through end times in the Holy Land
Maverick News

Messianism and madness: An intimate hell ride through end times in the Holy Land
Fresh poll shows ANC dropping to 41% and a path to victory for Multi-Party Charter
Maverick News

Fresh poll shows ANC dropping to 41% and a path to victory for Multi-Party Charter
’Tis the season to be vigilant as Cape Town crime world seethes
DM168

’Tis the season to be vigilant as Cape Town crime world seethes

TOP READS IN SECTION

Pollard’s late penalty gives Boks last gasp semi-final win over England
Maverick News

Pollard’s late penalty gives Boks last gasp semi-final win over England
Hot Curry accuses Mbonambi of ‘racial slur’ during Rugby World Cup semifinal
Maverick News

Hot Curry accuses Mbonambi of ‘racial slur’ during Rugby World Cup semifinal
Messianism and madness: An intimate hell ride through end times in the Holy Land
Maverick News

Messianism and madness: An intimate hell ride through end times in the Holy Land
The rise of the Springboks: SA’s inspirational team carries the hopes of a nation on its broad shoulders
Maverick News

The rise of the Springboks: SA’s inspirational team carries the hopes of a nation on its broad shoulders
Fresh poll shows ANC dropping to 41% and a path to victory for Multi-Party Charter
Maverick News

Fresh poll shows ANC dropping to 41% and a path to victory for Multi-Party Charter

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Caryn Dolley Bundle

The Caryn Dolley Fan Bundle

Get Caryn Dolley's Clash of the Cartels, an unprecedented look at how global cartels move to and through South Africa, and To The Wolves, which showcases how South African gangs have infiltrated SAPS, for the discounted bundle price of R350, only at the Daily Maverick Shop.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options