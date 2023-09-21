Maverick Citizen

COST OF POVERTY CRISIS

Surviving child of Lusikisiki family murder cries for her mother at emotional funeral this week

Surviving child of Lusikisiki family murder cries for her mother at emotional funeral this week
Social worker Mantombazana Dampa comforts the 11-year-old survivor of the Lusikisiki family murder during the funeral at Jabavu village, near Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape on 20 September 2023. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)
By Estelle Ellis and Hoseya Jubase
21 Sep 2023
0

The survivor of a Lusikisiki family murder hysterically called for her mother who was buried with her three siblings in an emotional funeral on Wednesday. Ntombizanele Mntsizela committed suicide after poisoning three of her four children with ‘tank pills’, a rat poison available on the streets of Lusikisiki. Her 11-year-old daughter managed to get away by pretending to be dead before running for help.

An 11-year-old girl who survived a tragic poisoning murder and suicide by playing dead and then running away to look for help, cried out for her mom several times as the coffins of her family arrived at the funeral in Lusikisiki on Wednesday, 20 September.

Earlier this month, her mother, Ntombizanele Mntsizela, bought “tank pills” – an agricultural poison for rats from a shop in Lusikisiki – and used it to poison three of her four children and herself. Their bodies were recovered in the thick forest between Port St Johns and Lusikisiki.

The children who died were Iyapha (13), Inga (8) and Phila (3).

lusikisiki funeral

The coffins of Iyapha Mntsizela (13), Inga Mntsizela (8), Ntombizanele Mntsizela (35) and Phila Mntsizela (3) at the grave site in Jabavu village near Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape on 20 September 2023. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)

Social workers and traditional leaders tried to comfort the surviving child, but her cries of “Mama, Mama, Mama” echoed through the funeral procession.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Desperately poor Eastern Cape mom kills herself and three of her four children

Since the family was struggling financially, Khwalo Funeral Services offered the coffins and hearses free.

Ntombizanele’s distraught mother, Nozixele Mntsizela, was also at the funeral.

lusikisiki funeral

Grandmother of the children Nozixele Mntsizela is overcome during the funeral of her three grandchildren and daughter at Jabavu village, near Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, on 20 September 2023. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)

Family members said they were still in the dark about the motive for the murders and the reason for Ntombizanele’s suicide.

“She was under a lot of pressure and suffered from depression,” one relative said, adding that she had been desperate to find a job.

Jabavu Primary School principal, Mzwandile Junda, said the incident had devastated learners at his school. Eight-year-old Inga and the 11-year-old survivor attended classes at the school.

“Their mother was very depressed,” Junda said.

“In 2018 I had offered her a job to cook for the learners, but in 2019 she moved the children to Port Shepstone in KwaZulu-Natal. But she returned home this year.”

Junda said the deceased’s classmates were receiving counselling from a social worker.

lusikisiki funeral

Kwazizamele Junior Secondary School learners surround the hearses carrying the four bodies at Jabavu village Near Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape on 20 September 2023. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)

This is the third incident of maternal filicide in the province within a year. In two cases, the mothers committed suicide, while the mom in the third case, which took place in Encobo, later died of unknown causes while in police custody.

Director of the Khula Development Community Project, Petros Majola, urged communities to supplement their food through gardening and not only depend on social grants to survive.

“I am asking myself, what is happening? We buried four kids in Ngcobo, murdered by their mother, and recently we buried three kids and their mother in Butterworth, and today we are burying three kids and their mother,” he said.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Desperate Eastern Cape mom kills starving children and hangs herself

“This leaves us with a lot of questions… one talks about poverty being the cause of this, and I am saying, yes, it could be the reason, but I want to challenge our communities to embark on other programmes… to do food gardening so that we do not depend on child support grants alone.

“The grant money is not enough… today we are mourning the death of innocent children,” Majola said.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Premier Mabuyane promises support to Eastern Cape mom who bludgeoned children to death

Port St John’s mayor, Nomvuzo Mlombile Cingo, confirmed that many people in the municipality lived below the poverty line.

“This family is just a normal African family… What is important is to make sure these people have food and are able to take care of themselves.

“We are still interested to know what drove her (Ntombizanele) to this. We are working together with social workers to understand why she took this decision,” Cingo said.

“We had to intervene as a municipality, with the help of the OR Tambo District Municipality and NGOs, to provide groceries and other items to this family,” Cingo added.

Last week, the children’s grandfather, Gudlani Sikhundlwana, said the family had been in a desperate struggle for food.

“The food was never enough,” he said. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Three dead, five rescued in SA Navy submarine disaster off Kommetjie, Cape Town
Maverick News

Three dead, five rescued in SA Navy submarine disaster off Kommetjie, Cape Town
Standard Bank employees’ brutality against Daily Maverick journalist is bad omen for SA’s freedom of expression
Maverick News

Standard Bank employees’ brutality against Daily Maverick journalist is bad omen for SA’s freedom of expression
Joburg city officials cut illegal power to hijacked buildings, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Joburg city officials cut illegal power to hijacked buildings, and more from around the world
Dirco deputy minister defends Ramaphosa’s presence at Mnangagwa’s inauguration – it was ‘procedural’
Maverick News

Dirco deputy minister defends Ramaphosa’s presence at Mnangagwa’s inauguration – it was ‘procedural’
Velenkosini Hlabisa: Buthelezi ‘was happy knowing the IFP was in safe hands’
Maverick News

Velenkosini Hlabisa: Buthelezi ‘was happy knowing the IFP was in safe hands’

TOP READS IN SECTION

Three dead, five rescued in SA Navy submarine disaster off Kommetjie, Cape Town
Maverick News

Three dead, five rescued in SA Navy submarine disaster off Kommetjie, Cape Town
Boks make a huge statement of intent as they go 7/1 against Ireland
Maverick News

Boks make a huge statement of intent as they go 7/1 against Ireland
Climate activists, journalist forcibly ejected from Standard Bank HQ anti-fossil fuel protest
South Africa

Climate activists, journalist forcibly ejected from Standard Bank HQ anti-fossil fuel protest
ANC, alliance partners push back on Treasury’s cost cuts ahead of 2024 elections
Maverick News

ANC, alliance partners push back on Treasury’s cost cuts ahead of 2024 elections
Ireland shrug off Boks’ 7/1 split as tension ramps up for Le Crunch in Paris
Maverick News

Ireland shrug off Boks’ 7/1 split as tension ramps up for Le Crunch in Paris

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

In need of some good news? Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for human rights.Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

Stronger Together

All our journalism, including our Rugby World Cup coverage, is completely free because being #StrongerTogether means leaving no one behind. Especially those who can’t afford to pay.

Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options