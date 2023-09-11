Business Maverick

SA Company Results: The Latest

Slot machine. (Photo: Unsplash) | SunBet Logo (Source: https://sunbet.co.za) | Sun International’s Palace of the Lost City Hotel. (Photo Supplied)
Your one-stop shop for all the latest corporate results of South Africa's major companies.

Monday, 11 September 2023

Fun and games at Sun International after group posts stellar interim results

Sun City has performed exceptionally well, with a 25.5% hike in income.

Sun International’s online betting and gambling platform, SunBet, is coining it. The hospitality group posted its interim results on Monday, revealing that SunBet generated record income over the past six months, with an increase of just over 138% on the first half of last year.

SunBet’s adjusted Ebitda – a profit measure – increased from R14-million during the prior comparative period to R90-million in the review period, which is a 542.9% increase. 

It has grown unique active players by 702.8%, first-time depositors by 469.2% and deposits by 216.2%.

Gaming makes up 78% of the group’s income, which is also up by 6.6% despite the difficult economic climate, increased competition and rolling blackouts. 

Sun International’s casino income was up by 3.2%, although Sun Slots was down slightly from the prior period due to the power crisis.

Group income for the first six months was up 11.7% to R5.8-billion, with adjusted headline earnings – a measure of how current performance stacks up to previous years’ performance – up by 10.1%  to R482-million.

Sun City has performed exceptionally well, with a 25.5% hike in income. 

The group has declared an interim cash dividend of 148 cents per share – up by 68.2% to R388-million.  

Income from urban casinos was up 4.2%.

Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming said SunBet offers the group exciting growth potential: the business model is self-funding and capex-light. 

“We have made significant improvements to registrations, customer deposits and withdrawal processes as well as an overhaul of the customer contact centre. 

“Our customers are now able to interact with us seamlessly and we are well positioned operationally for higher volumes of business.” – Georgina Crouth/DM

This corporate portal will be updated continually as company results are announced.

