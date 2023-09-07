Defend Truth

XOLILE GEORGE

Parliament secretary took pay cut from local government association income — yet still gets over R3-million 

Parliament secretary took pay cut from local government association income — yet still gets over R3-million 
Secretary to Parliament Xolile George on 20 September 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Xabiso Mkhabela)
By Marianne Merten
07 Sep 2023
0

Secretary to Parliament Xolile George earned R3.177-million inclusive of benefits, over the 2022/23 financial year since his appointment in June 2022 as the national legislature's top administrator, according to the national legislature’s annual report that records another clean audit.

When Xolile George was the front runner for the post of Secretary to Parliament, the question about his salary was a talking point both in parliamentary corridors and in meetings. As CEO of the SA Local Government Association (Salga), he had earned a R5.8-million inclusive annual package, according to the association’s 2020/21 annual report. The national legislature’s offer was a R2,604,661 package, according to the readvertised call for applications.

The salary issue also emerged in the National Assembly which ultimately confirmed George as Secretary to Parliament on a five-year contract from 15 June, 2022 despite opposition from the DA, EFF, Freedom Front Plus and others 

Officially, mum was the word on salary details and such.

Now Parliament’s 2022/23 annual report shows George’s basic salary since his appointment as R3.093-million, which with R84,000 post employment benefits, rose to R3.177-million.

As Secretary to Parliament, George is the institution’s accounting officer. In government, that’s a director-general who can earn salaries from a R1.5-million package at Arts and Culture to the Public Service and Administration’s late 2019 advertised salary of R1.978-million annual package.

Parliament’s presiding officers, like lawmakers, receive salaries determined by the Independent Commission on the Remuneration of Elected Public Office Bearers. These run a year behind; in July 2023 President Cyril Ramaphosa approved the salaries from 1 April 2022, including a 3% increase. 

 But for the the 2022/23 financial year National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Amos Masondo earned R2,91-million annual salary package and their deputies, respectively Lechesa Tsenoli and Sylvia Lucas, R2.037-million.

George’s deputy Baby Tyawa — the long-term acting secretary since mid-2017, who was suspended in October 2022 — received a R2.387-million total income for the 2022/23 financial year. 

Baby Tyawa

From left to right: Advocat Modibedi Phindela, Newly elected chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Amos Masondo, with then-Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, deputy chairperson Sylvia Lucas and acting secretary to Parliamanent Baby Tyawa on Thursday 23 May 2019. (Photo: Leila Dougan)

In the prior financial year as acting Secretary to Parliament Tyawa earned a R2.529-million package, according to the annual report financial statement notes.

When secretary Gengezi Mgidlana went on special leave in June 2017 pending investigations into claims including financial mismanagement and abuse of power, Tyawa was appointed acting Secretary to Parliament. Her acting stint continued after both Houses of Parliament in October 2019 voted for Mgidlana’s instant dismissal after disciplinary guilty verdicts until George’s appointment.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Chapter closed on Mgidlana’s tenure as top parliamentary official, but other business remains outstanding  

The secretaries to the two Houses of Parliament respectively had incomes for the whole 2022/23 financial year of R2.453-million for the National Assembly’s Masibulele Xaso, and R2.58-million, including a R10,000 long service payment, for the National Council of Provinces’ advocate Modibedi Phindile. 

A total of R12.727-million went to Parliament’s top executives, including an acting chief financial officer, in the 2022/23 financial year. 

The institution’s top executives’ salaries earn around the R2-million a year mark. Unlike the prior financial year, no performance bonuses were paid.

Parliament’s head of legal services advocated Zuraya Adhikarie earned a total of R2.393-million, communications head Moloto Mothapo R2.334-million, as did Parliament Budget Office head Dumisani Jantjies, as international relations and protocol head Dumisani Sithole received a R2.533-million total package. 

A permanent CFO, Jason O’Hara was appointed in May 2023, and a permanently appointed Parliament remains without permanently appointed serjeant-at-arms. After years of acting incumbent, on Thursday Parliament announced ex-SAPS lieutenant general Sam Shitlabane as its new in-house protection services boss.

Parliament tabled its annual reports on 4 September, according to the Announcements, Tablings and Committee Reports (ATC). The national legislature traditionally is among the first to do so, alongside the South African Reserve Bank. According to the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) departments, entities and most State-owned Entities (SOEs) must submit annual reports by the end of September.

Parliament obtained a clean audit for the 2022/23 financial year, the ninth consecutive such finding, according to the annual report.

“The continued trend of clean audits underscores the institution’s responsible management of public funds and resources, while also reflecting its dedication to upholding the principles of good governance,” said Parliament’s 2022/23 annual report. 

“This result symbolises more than just financial compliance, and embodies the institution’s dedication to its constitutional role.” DM

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Exclude ANC members named in State Capture report from parliamentary list — Veterans League
Maverick News

Exclude ANC members named in State Capture report from parliamentary list — Veterans League
BREAKING: Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman has died
South Africa

BREAKING: Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman has died
Months of ‘intensified’ rolling blackouts coming, says Ramokgopa – and we’re stuck with Stage 6 for the week
Maverick News

Months of ‘intensified’ rolling blackouts coming, says Ramokgopa – and we’re stuck with Stage 6 for the week
Former Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer lands top renewable energy role
Maverick News

Former Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer lands top renewable energy role
Patriotic Alliance breaks Knysna coalition with ANC, says it ‘won’t vote’ in council
Maverick News

Patriotic Alliance breaks Knysna coalition with ANC, says it ‘won’t vote’ in council

TOP READS IN SECTION

Months of ‘intensified’ rolling blackouts coming, says Ramokgopa – and we’re stuck with Stage 6 for the week
Maverick News

Months of ‘intensified’ rolling blackouts coming, says Ramokgopa – and we’re stuck with Stage 6 for the week
ANC’s Fikile Mbalula dismisses talk of fresh poll in Zimbabwe and blocks OR Tambo school lecture
Maverick News

ANC’s Fikile Mbalula dismisses talk of fresh poll in Zimbabwe and blocks OR Tambo school lecture
Former Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer lands top renewable energy role
Maverick News

Former Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer lands top renewable energy role
Exclude ANC members named in State Capture report from parliamentary list — Veterans League
Maverick News

Exclude ANC members named in State Capture report from parliamentary list — Veterans League
Lady R executive summary report: Nothing to see here, folks
Maverick News

Lady R executive summary report: Nothing to see here, folks

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Showdown 2024

Showdown 2024: Why voter registration and education needs to start now

Join Mark Heywood in discussion with Mbali Ntuli and Lindiwe Mazibuko as they emphasise the need for proactive efforts to engage and inform the electorate in preparation for the 2024 general elections in South Africa, on Thursday 7 September from 6pm-7pm, online and free of charge.

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options