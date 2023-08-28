TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Avocado butter on toast with poached eggs

Inga Terblanche’s avocado butter. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
28 Aug 2023
This stylish avocado breakfast was enjoyed at Dennehof guest house in Prince Albert a year ago and the memory of it has stayed with me. It was created by Dennehof co-owner Inga Terblanche who kindly shared it with us. I decided to share it again for our Lekker Brekker Monday readers.

In Prince Albert, what do I find but the best breakfast I’ve had anywhere, in ages. I don’t remember when I had anything at that time of day anywhere near as delicious. Everyone else went the safe bacon and eggs route but I was captivated by the first item on the blackboard menu which Albert Terblanche told me later is wife Inga’s signature dish, “herby avocado butter on sourdough toast topped with poached egg and toasted sesame, blistered tomatoes on the side. Bacon optional”. 

(Serves 1)

Ingredients

250 g ripe, soft avocado at room temperature

1 Tbsp/ 15 g mixed fresh herbs, finely chopped (dill, chives, and flatleaf parsley or French tarragon)

60g unsalted butter, softened

1 Tbsp lime zest

1 Tbsp lime juice

½ tsp salt

Toasted black and white sesame seeds

Method

Blitz the avocado with the butter, zest, juice and salt. Chop the fresh herbs and stir them in.

Toast black and white sesame seeds lightly in a dry, hot pan.

For Inga’s breakfast using this avocado butter, lightly toast slices of sourdough bread, poach eggs perfectly (never have I eaten a more perfect poached egg), and scatter the toasted sesame seeds on top. Read Tony’s related Karoo Dreaming column here. DM

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks. Share your versions of his recipes with him on Instagram and he’ll see them and respond.

