What’s cooking today: Pork belly rashers

Tony Jackman’s pork belly rashers basted and cooked in an air fryer. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

We’ve explored many ways of cooking pork belly and its crispy crackling, both in an air fryer and in a conventional oven. But the cost of things being what they are these days, when the budget is tight we can opt for an easier and cheaper solution for a quick pork fix: pork belly rashers.

Pork rashers take 20 minutes to cook in an air fryer.

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

6 pork rashers

3 Tbsp olive oil

1 heaped tsp Hot English mustard

½ tsp dried crushed garlic

Kalahari smoked salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

Olive oil spray

Method

Stir the mustard into the olive oil vigorously. Stir in the garlic, salt and black pepper.

Baste the rashers on both sides.

Spray the basket of the air fryer with olive oil spray.

Preheat the air fryer to 200℃.

Lay the rashers at the bottom of the basket with space between them. My machine held three rashers at a time, so do them in batches if necessary.

Cook for 20 minutes, turning half way through the cook. Serve with a mood-lifting coleslaw. DM

