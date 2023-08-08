Western Cape taxi strike Day 6 – Ramaphosa’s Women’s Day address shifts to Pretoria from ‘high-risk’ Cape Town

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Cape Town City Hall on 27 February 2019. Owing to security fears linked to the Western Caspe taxi strike, he will no longer deliver the National Women’s Day address at Khayelitsha Rugby Stadium. (Photo: Aisha Abdool Karim)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will no longer deliver the National Women’s Day address at Khayelitsha Rugby Stadium amid the ongoing taxi strike.

“This change has been necessitated by the ongoing taxi strike in Cape Town, where Khayelitsha has been deemed a high security risk area,” confirmed Zimasa Velaphi from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture. The event will now take place on the Union Buildings South Lawns.

The strike, which started last week, is expected to end on Women’s Day (9 August). Normal taxi operations are scheduled to resume on Thursday, 10 August.

On Day six of the strike, roads around Cape Town were quieter than previous days with the violence from Monday leading to a mass stay-away from work and businesses not operating. Areas that are usually bustling were ghost towns in the morning.

One of the major hotspots of the Western Cape taxi strike, Nyanga was also quiet on Monday morning, with only one car driving by every now and then.

Residents were fearful, however, that this might be “the calm before the storm”. A Somalian shop owner who goes by the pseudonym Musa said, “I’ll keep the gate closed until there’s an update of what is to happen from now on”.

The first few days of the strike have been marked by violence, including bus burnings, commuter disruptions and severe road closures. On Monday, two people were killed in separate incidents in Nyanga and on Airport Approach following incidents of violence by individuals linked to the taxi industry.

Security agencies are monitoring Cape Town’s roads. The City of Cape Town confirmed major routes were free-flowing. By 8.55am there were protests in Masiphumelele in the city’s deep south, which prevented residents from leaving for work.

“Traffic Services, Metro Police and Law Enforcement dispatched additional support from the Metro Police Tactical Response Unit with hardened vehicles,” said JP Smith, the mayoral committee member for safety and security.

Stone-throwing incidents had been recorded in Dunoon, but the instigators fled when officials were dispatched. Escorts had been arranged for metro emergency services ambulances into volatile areas.

Late on Monday evening, the City of Cape Town was granted an interdict which prohibited any person or vehicle from blocking Cape Town’s roads with the intention of harming or delaying passengers using other modes of transport. In addition, members of the taxi industry are also prohibited from coming within 100m of a transport depot.

On Tuesday, Golden Arrow confirmed it was running a “severely” limited service. Several buses had been burnt over the past few days. “Passengers are therefore requested to make other travel arrangements, work from home or share this information with employers, schools, etc. We are so sorry that the intimidation and interference with our services over the last few days has made it impossible for the service you rely on to assist you at this time,” read a message from the bus service.

Several MyCiTi routes that were disrupted have been returned to service, although at 8am the routes to Khayelitsha and Century City were still suspended. MyCiTi was running a limited service to Mitchells Plain.

Negotiations update

Negotiations between the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the City continued until the evening, with no amicable solution reached on Monday. Both MEC for Mobility Ricardo Mackenzie and Santaco spokesperson Nceba Enge confirmed to Daily Maverick that discussions would continue on Tuesday morning and that they were hoping a resolution would be reached soon. DM

Additional Reporting by Chuma Nontsele