Defend Truth

SECTION 194 INQUIRY

The impeachment show goes on: With the chair staying put, now the intense slog work begins

The impeachment show goes on: With the chair staying put, now the intense slog work begins
Committee chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi will not recuse himself from the impeachment inquiry into suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office. (Photo: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
By Marianne Thamm
28 Jul 2023
0

Now that members of Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s Section 194 Inquiry have resolved that committee chair, Qubudile Dyantyi, will remain in the hot seat, their next task is to go through the evidence to determine the veracity of the allegations of misconduct and incompetence against the suspended Public Protector.

The impeachment inquiry committee investigating suspended Public Protector (PP) Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office met on Friday, sans members of the Economic Freedom Fighters, the United Democratic Movement and the African Transformation Movement, to confirm committee chair Qubudile Dyantyi’s earlier decision not to recuse himself.

Read more in Daily Maverick: No full recordings, no recusal – Mkhwebane fails in bid to remove Dyantyi as chair

Mkhwebane had sought Dyantyi’s recusal in light of claims of attempted bribery made public against him by the suspended PP’s husband, David Skosana.

Section 194 Inquiry

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has failed in her attempt to get committee chair Qubudile Dyantyi to recuse himself. (Photo: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

The “Joemat-Pettersson tapes” lie at the centre of the storm that has threatened to derail the historic inquiry now creeping up the last long hill to its draft report. 

Mkhwebane and Skosana have claimed the late ANC MP, Joemat-Pettersson, had sought a R600,000 bribe that would be split between herself, Dyantyi and ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina to “rig” the vote. This, the duo claimed, was enough for Dyantyi to be removed as the chair as he was “tainted”.

Dyantyi on Friday explained that he had gone through Mkhwebane’s recusal application, had asked for further information, including recordings, and was told that nothing further was available.

“I found the recusal application without any merit and have therefore declined, as you know by now,” the chair said. The ANC’s Doris Dlakude said that the issues raised by Mkhwebane “do not belong to this committee”.

The criminal justice system should be left to deal with the allegations while the committee’s task was to determine Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office, she said.

Dyantyi said committee members are now all in possession of summations from evidence leaders, advocates Nazreen Bawa and Ncumisa Majosi, and it is up to them to “make the call”. It is the MPs who will be drafting their report, and no one else.

The task ahead

Section 194 legal adviser, Fatima Ebrahim, took committee members through the various charges of misconduct and incompetence faced by Mkhwbane.

Count one is of misconduct, related to the South African Reserve Bank and CIEX matter; the second misconduct count relates to the Vrede Dairy Farm matter; and the third relates to incompetence in both matters. 

The fourth charge is “broad” and linked to misconduct and incompetence related to staffing issues at the Public Protector South Africa, including the alleged intimidation and victimisation of staff as well as a failure to conduct investigations independently.

The independent panel (IP) appointed by Parliament found Mkhwebane guilty of all the charges, apart from those related to employees.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Independent panel named for next step in inquiry into Public Protector’s fitness for office

“In determining the veracity of the charges, the committee should have due regard to the evidence before it which includes witness statements, court records, oral evidence, the statements of the PP, evidence before the IP and evidence tendered as part of the record,” Ebrahim said.

The summations provided by evidence leaders to committee members should be utilised in their deliberations, but the legal team could not make findings on behalf of the committee “and have not sought to do so”.

Should the committee find that Mkhwebane has indulged in misconduct and has been incompetent such a finding “must be rational”.

Mkhwebane’s current legal representatives, Chaane Attorneys, had still not briefed counsel, Ebrahim told members.

“As things currently stand, the PP maintains that she is not legally represented,” Ebrahim said, adding that the committee had not prevented her from finding representation.

The committee, Dyantyi said, was now entering a phase of intense slog work, which was not going to be “quick and nice work”. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

It’s now Mnangagwa vs Chamisa after Zim court tosses Mugabe ally Kasukuwere’s bid to stay in presidential race
Maverick News

It’s now Mnangagwa vs Chamisa after Zim court tosses Mugabe ally Kasukuwere’s bid to stay in presidential race
Student latest victim of N2 rock-throwing incident on Cape Town’s 'Hell Run'
Maverick News

Student latest victim of N2 rock-throwing incident on Cape Town’s 'Hell Run'
Piketberg landowners block Bongani Minerals access to protected West Coast area as court battle looms
Maverick News

Piketberg landowners block Bongani Minerals access to protected West Coast area as court battle looms
‘None of your business who paid me’, ‘consultant’ Paul Ngobeni tells Section 194 inquiry
Maverick News

‘None of your business who paid me’, ‘consultant’ Paul Ngobeni tells Section 194 inquiry
‘Ruthless’ Malema warns EFF members against betrayal at 10-year celebration gala dinner
Maverick News

‘Ruthless’ Malema warns EFF members against betrayal at 10-year celebration gala dinner

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘None of your business who paid me’, ‘consultant’ Paul Ngobeni tells Section 194 inquiry
Maverick News

‘None of your business who paid me’, ‘consultant’ Paul Ngobeni tells Section 194 inquiry
Poor turnout of African leaders expected at Putin’s summit
Maverick News

Poor turnout of African leaders expected at Putin’s summit
Student latest victim of N2 rock-throwing incident on Cape Town’s 'Hell Run'
Maverick News

Student latest victim of N2 rock-throwing incident on Cape Town’s 'Hell Run'
Eyebrows raised after SA Air Force chief revokes cancellation of officers’ course despite fitness fail
South Africa

Eyebrows raised after SA Air Force chief revokes cancellation of officers’ course despite fitness fail
Who’s in charge of SA — ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula or President Cyril Ramaphosa?
South Africa

Who’s in charge of SA — ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula or President Cyril Ramaphosa?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options