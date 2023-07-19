Dr Imtiaz Sooliman of Gift of the Givers gives a message of hope to one of the wheelchair recipients. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

“On 17 April, my son read an article in Daily Maverick about the shortage of wheelchairs in the Eastern Cape,” Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said on Wednesday morning as the organisation kicked off its campaign to donate 1,000 wheelchairs to residents in the province.

“He said, Dad, let’s do a big wheelchair project in the Eastern Cape. I said yes.”

On Wednesday, Sooliman launched the R2-million campaign in Missionvale in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“Nelson Mandela is synonymous with dignity, compassion, kindness, empowerment and service. A wheelchair is a manifestation of all those very attributes. Physically challenged, incapacitated and debilitated individuals perceive themselves as a burden on society especially on their family which in turn leads to mental health challenges,” Sooliman said.

“Multiple family members have to get involved – be it to get the individual on and off the bed; take them out for fresh air; escort them to the dinner table; or accompany them for the more sensitive and personal aspect of relieving themselves and showering,” Sooliman said.

“Gift of the Givers has witnessed the empowerment, joy, tears of profound happiness and collective relief of family members whose productivity is exponentially increased by simply handing them a wheelchair. We commenced this initiative years ago, it has now become an important, dignity-delivering, expanding project serving vulnerable communities locally and internationally to whom we have delivered hundreds of wheelchairs.

“We will accelerate delivery throughout the province with the balance of the 950 wheelchairs. We thank those donors who have come forward to financially support this R2-million Mandela Day initiative. Each recipient will receive a meal courtesy of Nando’s.”

The recipients of the wheelchairs were overjoyed at the gift of mobility.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Heart-wrenching article inspires Daily Maverick readers to pledge wheelchairs in Eastern Cape

Sanele Lumika (15) stole the hearts of the Gift of the Givers team with his easy smile and uncontained excitement at the prospect of getting a wheelchair. He was born with cerebral palsy and epilepsy, and has never been able to walk. His father has had to carry him for the past 15 years. His mother, Thembie Lumika, said while there is nothing wrong with her son’s brain, he has not been able to get any formal schooling as he could not get into a special school.

Inganathi Mbuzwayo (24) lost both her legs after a horrendous infection almost claimed her life. She too was overjoyed at receiving a wheelchair.

“I am so grateful,” said Glenda Brunette, founder of NPO Walmer Angels.

“I have seen the suffering the absence of wheelchairs has caused. I cannot thank Dr Sooliman and Gift of the Givers enough. May they be blessed and saved for us for many years to come,” she said.

Also grateful were Vuyisile Mtwana, whose mobility was impaired after a stroke, and Xoliswa Malotaya, who is unable to walk because of extreme pain from bone marrow cancer.

Several elderly people either had to borrow wheelchairs or were carried by their relatives to collect their new wheelchairs. Most braved an extremely cold day and were shaking when they arrived at the hall for their wheelchairs.

Others will only receive their wheelchairs tomorrow as heavy rains made it impossible for Gift of the Givers to reach them in the flood-prone area.

At Missionvale Care Centre, wheelchair recipients included some who are unable to walk because of medical emergencies, old age or accidents.

Missionvale Care Centre manager Sabrina Kala said the recipients’ carers had already been through a lot with their charges, and they were really delighted to see each person receiving a wheelchair.

They arrived in the pouring rain by taxi, and caregivers at the centre carried some of them on their backs to the hall where they received their new wheelchairs. Family members were crying with relief and joy at the sight of the wheelchairs.

Sarah Jantjies (75) said she had been unable to walk for a long time because of severe pain in her legs. She has lost the use of her arms as well.

“I grew up here. I am so thankful. I am going to be able to see my family,” she said.

Xoliseka Gentsu (28) said: “My leg started swelling. I was in terrible pain. They had to cut off my leg. I walk with the crutches but if the road is wet I fall.

“I can’t wait for a wheelchair,” he said.

Disaster struck Ernest Sais (60) when his big toe was injured. Soon an infection had spread throughout his leg and led to an amputation. He had spent two months in the hospital.

“Things are very difficult for me. I only had a walker. But I can’t walk outside with it because I fall all the time,” she said.

Joseph George developed sudden pain in his leg and never thought it would lead to his leg being amputated. “I can’t wait to get wheels,” he said.

In 2020, Bennie Pullen was pushed by another man and seriously injured his back. Since then he has been unable to walk. He still has small children.

“I can’t wait to see everyone again,” he said. “I can now go visit people with this wheelchair.”

More wheelchairs will be handed out over the next few months. DM