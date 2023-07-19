South Africa

HIGHWAY ARSON

Back on the road after KZN and Mpumalanga attacks, truck drivers in SA fear for their lives

Back on the road after KZN and Mpumalanga attacks, truck drivers in SA fear for their lives
Burnt-out trucks on the road in Sea Cow Lake area on 12 July 2021 in Durban. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)
By Chris Makhaye
19 Jul 2023
0

Drivers are back behind the wheel after the highway attacks that saw 20 vehicles torched have subsided.

Although almost a week has passed without any trucks being torched, the industry is still plagued by fear and apprehension, particularly among drivers.

More than 20 trucks were hijacked and torched over four days last week, mostly in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga, with their drivers threatened with violence and even death.

The incidents were an embarrassment for the South African government, which was playing host to a southern African transport and logistics conference.

In response to the attacks, the SANDF was deployed to patrol the highways and the SAPS increased its presence on targeted routes.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said last week 12 “persons of interest” had been identified, but so far only five people have been arrested in Mpumalanga and Limpopo for the torching incidents. 

On Monday morning, the five accused – Nelson Khulekani Shongwe (29), Sibusiso Emmanuel Mthethwa (38), Fundile Albeta Mpondo (41), Mafika William Sibande (61), and Nkosingiphile Nkosikhona Gumede (27) – appeared in the Ermelo Magistrates’ Court in Mpumalanga, covering their heads with hats.

They face charges including attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, malicious damage to property and possession of a firearm.

The attempted murder charges stem from the accusation that they allegedly assaulted and seriously injured truck driver Bhongolwethu Bhongo Dayimani. They’re also accused of attempting to take a trailer containing chrome valued at R3-million.

The All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied SA, which has lobbied the government to ban logistics companies from employing foreign drivers, a call that has previously been linked to attacks on trucks, denied it was involved in the violence.

News24 reported, however, the legal representatives of the five accused in the Ermelo court were appointed by the forum. Forum secretary Sifiso Nyathi told News24 the organisation condemned the attacks, but it would support the accused while verifying their membership.

Prayers on the road

On Wednesday afternoon, drivers, both locals and foreigners, were sitting in their trucks awaiting their turn to offload at the Durban port, including at the huge Island View depot.

Many said they had been warned not to speak to strangers. *Bheki Mhlongo, a 45-year-old driver with 23 years’ experience, said he feared for his life and the future of his family.

He said since the recent attacks, they had been living in abject fear, not knowing what would happen as they travelled along long, lonely roads.

“It is very tough and dangerous out there. These incidents were followed by a number of incidents of hijackings of trucks. If you look at the social network pages you will see some of these incidents. They target us, tanker drivers, because they know we are alone and carry valuable cargo,” he said.

A middle-aged Zimbabwean driver, who refused to give his name, said he worked in Zimbabwe and only came to South Africa to deliver and receive goods. He said despite being based in Zimbabwe, drivers in his position were also targeted during the attacks.

Many drivers said they’d seen members of the SANDF patrolling the freeway.

“But they are based mainly at the toll plazas. When I was driving down from Johannesburg yesterday I only saw the soldiers in Mooi River and Marrianhill toll plazas,” one local driver said.

“All the other parts of the highway, they were not there. I was praying as I was driving down, because there are many scaremongers who have been saying that the burning of trucks will continue,” he added.

Other drivers said they had been warned against travelling at night, but now both the demand on the sector and the easing of tensions meant they were forced to travel throughout the day and night.

‘No confidence in government to stop violence’

In an interview with Daily Maverick last week, Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, agreed that drivers were at the sharp end of the knife regarding lawlessness in the trucking industry.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Road Freight Association boss has ‘zero’ confidence police will stop truck burnings

“This phenomenon has been around for six years or so. There have been some years that it’s been really bad and others when it’s been quiet. And we’ve had drivers over the years who have been killed … they’ve been burnt, they’ve been seriously injured.

“And we haven’t seen one, not one, court case where those who perpetrated this sort of thing were brought to book. Haven’t seen one. If these are all happening in the dark, in night court, we don’t know about them,” he said.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Twenty-five arrested for truck attacks as Cele ponders calling in the army for assistance

Kelly said the industry had lost hope in the police and the government in sorting out the mess. “The minister makes this statement, ‘We know who’s behind this, we know who they are’. Well, why haven’t you dealt with them? Why haven’t you got hold of them before they started this? Where’s your intelligence … Where’s your proactive policing?”

“Or do you only know them now because the sector itself, its security systems, are beginning to identify suspects,” Kelly said, referring to a viral dash-cam video clearly showing the face of an arsonist involved in one of the Mpumalanga attacks.

The DA has opened cases against the alleged truck torchers under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act and urged the National Prosecuting Authority to charge them with terrorism.

Diane Kohler-Barnard, DA member of the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence in the National Assembly, laid the charges against the truckers in Durban on Wednesday.

“The reason(s) for laying these charges are that these trucks are vital for the delivery of goods, food and equipment around the country. Without them, businesses and food stores would not be able to replenish their stocks and this would lead to massive food shortages.

“Additionally, trucking companies and farmers themselves may go out of business due to the destruction of their property, or resulting increased costs of insurance or travel. Accordingly, an attack on these trucks and transport of goods and food is an attack on our economy,” she said. DM

*The driver’s name has been changed due to fear of reprisals.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit in Joburg, will send Lavrov instead
Maverick News

Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit in Joburg, will send Lavrov instead
The Secrets of Hillsong: an airtight docuseries on the collusion of Christianity and capitalism
Maverick Life

The Secrets of Hillsong: an airtight docuseries on the collusion of Christianity and capitalism
Independent panel completes investigation into Lady R’s Simon’s Town sojourn
Maverick News

Independent panel completes investigation into Lady R’s Simon’s Town sojourn
Laughing Boys gang leaders jailed for life, but Hanover Park activists doubt crime will be reduced
Maverick News

Laughing Boys gang leaders jailed for life, but Hanover Park activists doubt crime will be reduced
Court orders Council for Medical Schemes to cough up source documents on low-cost benefit options
Maverick News

Court orders Council for Medical Schemes to cough up source documents on low-cost benefit options

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘President Mkhwebane’ — suspended public protector hints at possible post-inquiry career in politics
Maverick News

‘President Mkhwebane’ — suspended public protector hints at possible post-inquiry career in politics
Eskom and its COO Jan Oberholzer to ‘part ways by mutual agreement’
Maverick News

Eskom and its COO Jan Oberholzer to ‘part ways by mutual agreement’
Independent panel completes investigation into Lady R’s Simon’s Town sojourn
Maverick News

Independent panel completes investigation into Lady R’s Simon’s Town sojourn
Unanswered questions, Part Three: Seeking clarity on role of ‘legal adviser’ Paul Ngobeni in Mkhwebane’s high-profile cases
Maverick News

Unanswered questions, Part Three: Seeking clarity on role of ‘legal adviser’ Paul Ngobeni in Mkhwebane’s high-profile cases
Probe reveals Cradock child was ‘accidentally’ trapped in classroom for three days - Eastern Cape MEC
Maverick News

Probe reveals Cradock child was ‘accidentally’ trapped in classroom for three days – Eastern Cape MEC

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Your opinion matters

At Daily Maverick, we're committed to improving our journalism. Help us to understand your needs, values and preferences by taking our quick reader survey. It only takes 5 to 6 minutes, and your input is invaluable.

Rest assured, the survey is anonymous, and no personal data will be used.

Take the survey→
[%% img-description %%]
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options