Sport

RETURN FROM THE SHADOWS

Signing Aphiwe Dyantyi after doping ban a ‘no-brainer’ according to Sharks CEO

Signing Aphiwe Dyantyi after doping ban a ‘no-brainer’ according to Sharks CEO
Then-Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi during a Test against England at Twickenham in November 2018. (Photo: Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
14 Jun 2023
0

The speedy winger will be eligible to play professional rugby again on 13 August 2023 after serving a four-year ban for testing positive for a trio of banned substances.

Aphiwe Dyantyi has officially signed with the Sharks following his four-year ban from rugby for after testing positive for three illegal substances: metandienone, methyltestosterone and LGD-4033.

“He was the best wing in the world before he got banned, so from a quality point of view, he’s a no-brainer,” Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee told Daily Maverick.

“He has trained on his own and he has enlisted the help of a biokineticist and a sports scientist to help him. That just shows how professional he is.

“We’re very happy to facilitate his comeback into professional rugby and I’m 100% sure he will reach the same heights, if not higher than he has before he got banned.”

Previously, Dyantyi only played one full season of professional rugby, in 2018, in which he lit the scene up as a 23-year-old.

The speedy winger received the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year award in 2018 after scoring six tries in the 13 matches he played for the Springboks.

Aphiwe Dyantyi

Aphiwe Dyantyi  in action against England at Twickenham Stadium on 3 November, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

He was also part of the Lions team that made the Super Rugby final that year.

Dyantyi was well on track to take his place on the left wing for Rassie Erasmus’s World Cup team in 2019 but after picking up an injury while on Bok duty, the electric runner tested positive for the three aforementioned banned substances.

“If we take the view that we all make mistakes; and if my opportunities in life were defined by the mistakes I made in my past then I would definitely not be where I am today,” Coetzee said.

“He’s served his time. It’s wonderful that in the four years he remained professional, he kept himself training. Even though it was really tough he worked really hard to be in a position where you can now still be a professional rugby player and that’s a huge credit to the character of the man.”

Read more in Daily Maverick: Bok Aphiwe Dyantyi fails to prove claim of unwittingly ingesting banned substance

Second chances

This is the second player the Sharks have signed in recent history who previously faced a banned-substance-related sanction from the game.

In 2021 the Sharks signed Gerbrandt Grobler. The burly lock-forward tested positive for drostanolone, an illegal substance, in 2014 and was subsequently banned for two years.

“We don’t look at players’ history or judge them for what they’ve done… they were found guilty, they’ve served their ban,” Coetzee added.

“We interview people before we employ them. It’s the same on the rugby side as it is on the admin side.

Aphiwe Dyantyi

Aphiwe Dyantyi, seen here for the Lions, has been contracted by the Sharks. His four-year doping ban ends in August and the Sharks have giving him a lifeline. (Photo: Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

“If we feel those people are the right fit, and sometimes someone makes a mistake and if they change their ways or they acknowledge the mistakes they’ve done – it’s not my role to judge people further.

“For me, it’s just not right to punish people further, after that.

“It’s actually very easy if someone has got the talent and the skillset, they’ve shown remorse, they’ve served their time, it’s a no-brainer.”

Road to redemption

Dyantyi is only 28 years old and although he might have missed a large part of his developmental period on the field, there are still countless matches and tries left in his legs.

For inspiration for an illegal-substance-ban comeback, he needs to look no further than the man that led the Lions’ resurgence the year before he arrived at the Johannesburg union, in Johan Ackermann.

Ackermann was banned for two years in 1997 after the banned substance Nandrolone was detected in his body.

After his ban, Ackermann made his way back to the rugby field and even represented the Springboks, playing his final match as a 37-year-old — then becoming the oldest-ever Springbok — in 2007.

“He has definitely learned lessons this whole period and he comes to the Sharks with a clean slate,” Sharks captain Reniel Hugo said on Tuesday about Dyantyi.

Aphiwe Dyantyi

Aphiwe Dyantyi scores for the Boks against England on debut at Ellis Park in June 2018. (Photo: Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

“They say you never know what you have until it’s gone, he had rugby and was in the Springboks and unfortunately made a mistake, and paid the price.

“So, he will come here with lots of energy and big hunger. He will come here and inspire us to use every opportunity that comes our way.”

“We met him and he is really excited and looking forward to joining us. We will welcome him with open arms and let him do his job on the field for us.”

Dyantyi’s path back to the top isn’t straightforward, as a plethora of young superstars emerged for the Springboks in his absence. Just last year twin gems Canan Moodie and Kurt-Lee Arendse were discovered and had exceptional debut seasons on the wings in the Green and Gold.

While 2019 World Cup-winning wingers Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe seem to still have their hands firmly on the starting jerseys.

For now, the big day is 13 August 2023 for Dyantyi — exactly four years on from the start of his ban — when he will officially be allowed to pull the black and white Sharks jersey over head for his first rugby match since 2019. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Kumi Naidoo forcibly removed from Standard Bank HQ after protest over crude oil pipeline project
South Africa

Kumi Naidoo forcibly removed from Standard Bank HQ after protest over crude oil pipeline project
Accreditation of Karpowership gas explosion risk consultants suspended after Daily Maverick probe
South Africa

Accreditation of Karpowership gas explosion risk consultants suspended after Daily Maverick probe
Biden administration shares concerns of US Congress over SA’s perceived support for Russia
Maverick News

Biden administration shares concerns of US Congress over SA’s perceived support for Russia
How to reduce your electricity usage by at least 30% without sacrifice
Maverick News

How to reduce your electricity usage by at least 30% without sacrifice
Joburg city fires fake degree roads boss who made staff call him ‘Dr’
Maverick News

Joburg city fires fake degree roads boss who made staff call him ‘Dr’

TOP READS IN SECTION

How to reduce your electricity usage by at least 30% without sacrifice
Maverick News

How to reduce your electricity usage by at least 30% without sacrifice
Joburg city fires fake degree roads boss who made staff call him ‘Dr’
Maverick News

Joburg city fires fake degree roads boss who made staff call him ‘Dr’
Guptas offer to repay Industrial Development Corporation R300-million to settle unpaid mining loan
Maverick News

Guptas offer to repay Industrial Development Corporation R300-million to settle unpaid mining loan
Biden administration shares concerns of US Congress over SA’s perceived support for Russia
Maverick News

Biden administration shares concerns of US Congress over SA’s perceived support for Russia
A whimper that shook nothing and no one — Ace Magashule’s ANC expulsion a non-event
Maverick News

A whimper that shook nothing and no one — Ace Magashule’s ANC expulsion a non-event

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

DM Shop Winter Flash SaLE

Today only: Get 25% off at the DM Shop Winter Flash Sale

left to get 25% off EVERYTHING when you use the coupon code shop25%-june2023 at checkout.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.