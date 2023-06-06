Defend Truth

OFF THE RAILS

Prasa board chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane fired after agency accommodation scandal

Prasa board chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane fired after agency accommodation scandal
Prasa board chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane in Cape Town on 24 August 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
By Suné Payne
06 Jun 2023
0

The country’s rail agency is once again without a permanent board chairperson after Leonard Ramatlakane was fired following an investigation into his use of Prasa accommodation that is intended to be used by officials on trips to Cape Town, to avoid incurring hotel expenses.

Leonard Ramatlakane has been fired as the board chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) following an investigation into his occupation of a Prasa property “without due and proper processes being followed”. 

The announcement was made by the Transport Ministry on Tuesday, 6 June. According to the ministry, Ramatlakane was removed as both a board member and chairperson. 

Ramatlakane, a former ANC MP, was appointed chairperson in October 2020.

Daily Maverick made repeated attempts to contact him on Tuesday, but he had not responded at the time of publishing this report. 

In May, Daily Maverick reported Ramatlakane missed a parliamentary meeting at the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, with Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga explaining that it was due to a deadline for Ramatlakane to provide reasons for his occupation of the Prasa property in Newlands. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: D-Day for Ramatlakane over luxury Prasa property rental in Cape Town

In March, the Sunday Times reported that Ramatlakane had moved his family into the Prasa property while his own home was being renovated. This property was meant to be used by officials on work trips so that Prasa avoided paying hotel costs. This raised eyebrows among Prasa officials, who said this was an abuse of public funds. At the time, Prasa could not confirm to the Sunday Times how much Ramatlakane paid in rental costs. 

The Prasa board decided on 6 March to refer the allegations to an internal inquiry. 

Prasa again without a board chairperson

Ramatlakane and the rest of the board were appointed on a three-year contract in October 2020. The board’s term of office will end in October 2023. 

Before the Ramatlakane board appointment Prasa had not had a permanent board or chairperson since 2017.

Read more in Daily Maverick: At last – a permanent board for embattled Prasa

Ramatlakane has a long history in governance and politics. He held several positions in the then ANC-controlled Western Cape government and legislature: between 1994-1997 he served as MEC for transport and public works. Following his appointment as an ANC chief whip in the legislature between 1997 and 2001, he was community safety MEC from 2001 to 2008. 

In 2008, he left the ANC for COPE and represented the party in the National Assembly in 2009 and 2014, reported TimesLIVE

In 2014, he moved back to the ANC and made it to Parliament where he sat on the transport oversight committee in the National Assembly until the 2019 general elections. It was during this time that Prasa made a number of appearances before Parliament over its troubled leadership, poor financials and sustained vandalism, theft and arson of its infrastructure. 

Daily Maverick asked Transport Ministry spokesperson Collen Msibi who will head up the board, but is still waiting for a response.

“The ministry is committed to clean administration and governance across its entities,” said Chikunga’s office. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Johannesburg residents get a foretaste of what national grid failure feels like
Maverick News

Johannesburg residents get a foretaste of what national grid failure feels like
With R5bn owed to creditors, SA Post Office takes the business rescue route
Maverick News

With R5bn owed to creditors, SA Post Office takes the business rescue route
ANC cadres couldn’t tolerate the competent load shedding man, so they fired him
DM168

ANC cadres couldn’t tolerate the competent load shedding man, so they fired him
TRAGIC SHOOTING SPREE
Maverick Citizen

TRAGIC SHOOTING SPREE
'Please be patient, your call will be answered' – we test Sassa, SAPS, SARS and UIF hotlines
Maverick News

'Please be patient, your call will be answered' – we test Sassa, SAPS, SARS and UIF hotlines

TOP READS IN SECTION

2010 World Cup $10m ‘bribe’: South Africa left out even as $201m returned to Fifa
Maverick News

2010 World Cup $10m ‘bribe’: South Africa left out even as $201m returned to Fifa
As El Niño looms, South Africa - including the southwest - looks set for a wet winter
Maverick News

As El Niño looms, South Africa – including the southwest – looks set for a wet winter
Johannesburg residents get a foretaste of what national grid failure feels like
Maverick News

Johannesburg residents get a foretaste of what national grid failure feels like
Fikile Mbalula flipped a Sunday ‘ace’ card in the Karpowership poker saga, but does he have a winning hand?
Maverick News

Fikile Mbalula flipped a Sunday ‘ace’ card in the Karpowership poker saga, but does he have a winning hand?
BadFellas - Time for former SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane and his sidekicks to face the music
Maverick News

BadFellas – Time for former SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane and his sidekicks to face the music

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.