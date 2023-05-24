Defend Truth

HIGHER EDUCATION BUDGET

‘History in the making,’ says Nzimande as he promises two new universities and community colleges

‘History in the making,’ says Nzimande as he promises two new universities and community colleges
Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)
By Velani Ludidi
24 May 2023
0

Construction is set to start soon on the University of Science and Innovation, the Crime Detection University as well as nine Community College Learning Centres, according to the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande, who delivered his budget vote speech on Wednesday.

Two new universities are in the pipeline following the completion of feasibility studies for the establishment of the University of Science and Innovation in Ekurhuleni and the Crime Detection University in Hammanskraal. 

Delivering his department’s budget vote in Parliament on Wednesday, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Dr Blade Nzimande said the department had also allocated R1-billion over three years to build nine Community College Learning Centres.

“The new universities should see actual construction in the coming year or two,” Nzimande said. “This is history in the making as this is the first time that we are investing in infrastructure for Community Colleges. 

“The construction of the first three Community College Centres will commence in the current 2023/24 financial year. The days of ABET and night schools are over.”

Students march on NSFAS

Nzimande delivered his speech as a group of University of Cape Town students marched to the offices of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to deliver a memorandum of demands.

There have been a number of demonstrations recently by students expressing their unhappiness with the student funding scheme.

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) closed all its campuses on 12 May following violent protests over a funding condition that states that any student studying for fewer than 60 course credits is no longer eligible for lodging, living and transport allowances. This affects about 822 CPUT students.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Cape technikon closes campuses after violent protests and arson

Nzimande said the department was working towards finalising a new Comprehensive Student Funding Mode. 

“We aim through this also to introduce measures to support all the categories of students including those who are not supported by the current NSFAS funding policy.”

He said NSFAS was currently funding 1.1 million students with a budget allocation of R47.6-billion in the 2023 academic year. Of this amount, universities had been allocated R38.6-billion and Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges R8.9-billion.

Learnership and internship opportunities

The department would also be updating the National List of Occupations in High Demand and piloting the Provincial List of Occupations in High Demand in collaboration with Mpumalanga and Western Cape. 

In addition, the department was working on the skills for the hydrogen economy project, in collaboration with the Department of Science and Innovation.

“Through our Sector Education and Training Authorities combined, we opened up 52,701 learnership opportunities to the value of R1.6-billion in the last financial year,” Nzimande said.

The department had created 14,475 internship opportunities “to the value of R758-million”.

The department had also created 14,954 TVET placement opportunities to the value of R726-million and was committed to achieving a target of 20,000 work placements for TVET graduates.

‘A degree means nothing’

In her response to the speech, the DA’s Karabo Khakhau said that, under Nzimande’s watch, students had to prove their poverty and desperation every year to be considered for entry through the doors of higher education. 

“Minister, under your leadership, poor students wake up and go to bed hungry in dilapidated residences praying that the roof doesn’t fall on their heads while making friends with resident rats and cockroaches.

“Under your leadership, students spend every day anxious about when those financial and academic exclusion letters and eviction notices will land in their mail because NSFAS either has no record of their application (suddenly) or is not sure if it’ll still be able to fund them or whatever other ridiculous excuse they are able to think of.”

The EFF’s Naledi Chirwa said not only had Nzimande promised free education and failed to deliver it in its true essence for three decades, he had also failed to make the saying “education is the key to success” a reality.

“Thousands of our graduates, and hundreds of thousands more by the end of this year, must prepare themselves for a life of realising that a degree means nothing under the governance of the ANC.

“You have however put up a good fight with your obsession with wanting to be a media darling and competing with your equally just as useless deputy minister.”

Nzimande will also host the 10th BRICS Meeting of Education Ministers on 14 July 2023 in Mpumalanga. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

In pictures — a whole lot of fokol being loaded on to the Lady R
Maverick News

In pictures — a whole lot of fokol being loaded on to the Lady R
Cradock police confirm investigation into icy classroom terror of Masonwabe (5)
South Africa

Cradock police confirm investigation into icy classroom terror of Masonwabe (5)
Tendele Coal Mining sends in the bulldozers in rural KZN before crucial high court interdict ruling
Maverick News

Tendele Coal Mining sends in the bulldozers in rural KZN before crucial high court interdict ruling
South Africa resorts to triage as casualties pile up in devastating rare succulent poaching spree
South Africa

South Africa resorts to triage as casualties pile up in devastating rare succulent poaching spree
A pond, a passion and YouTube help Marvellous Makhado escape the clutches of unemployment in Limpopo
Maverick News

A pond, a passion and YouTube help Marvellous Makhado escape the clutches of unemployment in Limpopo

TOP READS IN SECTION

In pictures — a whole lot of fokol being loaded on to the Lady R
Maverick News

In pictures — a whole lot of fokol being loaded on to the Lady R
Ramaphosa’s former adviser Bejani Chauke part of Africa’s Russia-Ukraine peace initiative
Maverick News

Ramaphosa’s former adviser Bejani Chauke part of Africa’s Russia-Ukraine peace initiative
Minister of defensive — Thandi Modise repeats ‘We put fokol’ on Lady R mantra as MPs demand answers
Maverick News

Minister of defensive — Thandi Modise repeats ‘We put fokol’ on Lady R mantra as MPs demand answers
Killer cholera hits amid decade-long bickering over Hammanskraal water crisis - and tender scandals
Maverick News

Killer cholera hits amid decade-long bickering over Hammanskraal water crisis – and tender scandals
Tendele Coal Mining sends in the bulldozers in rural KZN before crucial high court interdict ruling
Maverick News

Tendele Coal Mining sends in the bulldozers in rural KZN before crucial high court interdict ruling

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

The Gathering: Earth Edition

Until The Gathering: Earth Edition!

Join us at the Energy, Economy and Environment event of the year - either live in Cape Town or online from anywhere in the world!

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Join The Gathering: Earth Edition virtual event

Can’t make it to Cape Town for The Gathering: Earth Edition? No problem, you can join the virtual event from anywhere in the world.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Tendai Biti, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, and Richard Poplak.

Entry to the virtual event is free
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Streamed live from the Cape Town Convention Centre to wherever you are

Register for free→
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.