National Union of Mineworkers and National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa members protest in Sandton on 14 June 2018. (Photo: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Deaan Vivier)

The trio of unions involved will hold separate meetings later in the day – called caucusing – but a union source said he expected them to reject the offer.

Solidarity is demanding CPI plus 3%, NUM 11% and Numsa 12%.

CPI slowed in April to an 11-month low of 6.8%, data showed on Wednesday. That is unlikely to prevent the central bank from hiking rates again on Thursday to stem the rand’s meltdown.

With inflation at elevated if slowing levels and interest rates rising, the unions will almost certainly push for more than the 5.25% offer which Eskom described as “final”.

The third round of the talks will end Thursday and if they end deadlocked a dispute will likely be called, sending the process into conciliation and arbitration. DM/BM