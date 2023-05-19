Our Burning Planet

GREEN BUDGET

Power, poaching, parks and fishing… a peek into Environment Department’s coming fiscal year

Power, poaching, parks and fishing… a peek into Environment Department’s coming fiscal year
Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Barbara Creecy in Pretoria, 4 April 2023. (Photo: Julia Evans)
By Natalia Gonzalez Blanco Serrano
19 May 2023
0

At a briefing before the budget vote later on Friday, Environment Minister Barbara Creecy provided a glimpse into some of her department’s key areas.

There are “9,789MW of renewable energy projects that are currently being processed” by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE). Of these, 2,899 projects involve solar power and 6,890 use wind, environment minister Barbara Creecy said, kicking off her budget vote briefing.

These projects come on the wave of project haste that the DFFE is attempting. “We’re trying very hard to cut the red tape on these applications,” Creecy said. And so far, the department has managed to cut its decision-making time almost in half; applications that once took about 107 days to hear back on now take only 57.

Though this may seem like a small step in the right direction, Creecy believes it’s a bigger step than previously thought. “The key issue is really the question of timing,” she said. Not only in a bureaucratic sense, but in terms of the future of energy and load shedding in the country.

“We are not in a situation where we are choosing to deal – as President Ramaphosa has explained – either with load shedding or with the energy transition and the implications of climate change; we’re going to have to do both.”

She pointed to National Treasury’s assessment of coal-fired power stations, saying that whatever decisions are made in the future in terms of power will be structured according to the results of this modelling exercise. 

“We have been proceeding with setting up both our mitigation and also our architecture to enable all levels of government to adjust to the realities of climate change,” the minister said. This is a direct response to the global rise in temperatures. Adjustments like the automation and modernisation of the South African Weather Service’s extreme weather alert are to follow.

Biodiversity and conservation

Creecy also stressed the importance of adopting the global biodiversity framework outlined at the 2022 COP15 conference. “​​This will be achieved through the white paper on conservation and sustainable use, which was recently adopted by the government. An early action grant has been received from the Global Environment Facility, so that the department can develop an implementation plan for the white paper and ensure that this implementation plan is widely consulted on.”

Additionally, the National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking (NISCWT) was adopted by Cabinet last week. This is one of many attempts to rein in corruption in natural areas such as the Kruger Park. “This means that all government role players must now work collectively and hold each other accountable in the fight against this highly sophisticated form of organised crime,” said Creecy.

Task forces had also been created to tackle illegal rhino poaching. To face the problem head-on, the DFFE had pledged R14-million in the coming financial year to fix the boundary fence at Kruger and improve safety in the park overall. Hi-tech surveillance equipment had also been installed at entry gates.

The ​​Kruger Lowveld Chamber of Business and Tourism had begun a community outreach and training initiative to further improve security around park access points.

Fishing

With regards to fishing, which is crucial to the national economy and provides many individuals and households with a steady income, Creecy said: “We are working hard to deal with the 1,213 appeals that we received against the decisions of the delegated authorities in nine fishing sectors in the 2021-2022 fishing rods allocation process.”

All appeals from four of the nine sectors have been addressed, and the goal is to wrap up the remaining five by October of this year. The Western Cape had to rerun its process amid complaints of corruption; it is currently in the process of appeal and looks to be concluded soon. “This will enable 3,500 declared traditional small-scale fishers to directly benefit and participate in the oceans economy,” she said. DM

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Disaster on the Potomac as Washington sours on the ANC, with Agoa and Pepfar as potential collateral damage
Maverick News

Disaster on the Potomac as Washington sours on the ANC, with Agoa and Pepfar as potential collateral damage
‘There is no Zuma law,’ says judge warning Mpofu over wasting time
Maverick News

‘There is no Zuma law,’ says judge warning Mpofu over wasting time
Digital gag order — GroundUp told to remove Ramulifho Lottery article or risk website shutdown
Maverick News

Digital gag order — GroundUp told to remove Ramulifho Lottery article or risk website shutdown
A new blight befouls South Africa — truth shedding
Ukraine Crisis

A new blight befouls South Africa — truth shedding
Eskom’s Stage 8 warning is a chilling prospect for SA’s economy
South Africa

Eskom’s Stage 8 warning is a chilling prospect for SA’s economy

TOP READS IN SECTION

Judges tell Dali Mpofu to watch his language in heated Ramaphosa vs Zuma courtroom exchange
Maverick News

Judges tell Dali Mpofu to watch his language in heated Ramaphosa vs Zuma courtroom exchange
SA’s ever-closer ties with Russia jeopardise R60bn in annual exports to US under Agoa deal
Maverick News

SA’s ever-closer ties with Russia jeopardise R60bn in annual exports to US under Agoa deal
Disaster on the Potomac as Washington sours on the ANC, with Agoa and Pepfar as potential collateral damage
Maverick News

Disaster on the Potomac as Washington sours on the ANC, with Agoa and Pepfar as potential collateral damage
In service of honourable Minister Mantashe, we must expose the foreign-funded forces trying to destroy our future
South Africa

In service of honourable Minister Mantashe, we must expose the foreign-funded forces trying to destroy our future
Eskom’s Stage 8 warning is a chilling prospect for SA’s economy
South Africa

Eskom’s Stage 8 warning is a chilling prospect for SA’s economy

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

One week to go!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition on 26 May.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter, Tendai Biti, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Richard Poplak.

Tickets from just R75.

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.