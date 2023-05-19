There are “9,789MW of renewable energy projects that are currently being processed” by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE). Of these, 2,899 projects involve solar power and 6,890 use wind, environment minister Barbara Creecy said, kicking off her budget vote briefing.

These projects come on the wave of project haste that the DFFE is attempting. “We’re trying very hard to cut the red tape on these applications,” Creecy said. And so far, the department has managed to cut its decision-making time almost in half; applications that once took about 107 days to hear back on now take only 57.

Though this may seem like a small step in the right direction, Creecy believes it’s a bigger step than previously thought. “The key issue is really the question of timing,” she said. Not only in a bureaucratic sense, but in terms of the future of energy and load shedding in the country.

“We are not in a situation where we are choosing to deal – as President Ramaphosa has explained – either with load shedding or with the energy transition and the implications of climate change; we’re going to have to do both.”

She pointed to National Treasury’s assessment of coal-fired power stations, saying that whatever decisions are made in the future in terms of power will be structured according to the results of this modelling exercise.

“We have been proceeding with setting up both our mitigation and also our architecture to enable all levels of government to adjust to the realities of climate change,” the minister said. This is a direct response to the global rise in temperatures. Adjustments like the automation and modernisation of the South African Weather Service’s extreme weather alert are to follow.

Biodiversity and conservation

Creecy also stressed the importance of adopting the global biodiversity framework outlined at the 2022 COP15 conference. “​​This will be achieved through the white paper on conservation and sustainable use, which was recently adopted by the government. An early action grant has been received from the Global Environment Facility, so that the department can develop an implementation plan for the white paper and ensure that this implementation plan is widely consulted on.”

Additionally, the National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking (NISCWT) was adopted by Cabinet last week. This is one of many attempts to rein in corruption in natural areas such as the Kruger Park. “This means that all government role players must now work collectively and hold each other accountable in the fight against this highly sophisticated form of organised crime,” said Creecy.

Task forces had also been created to tackle illegal rhino poaching. To face the problem head-on, the DFFE had pledged R14-million in the coming financial year to fix the boundary fence at Kruger and improve safety in the park overall. Hi-tech surveillance equipment had also been installed at entry gates.

The ​​Kruger Lowveld Chamber of Business and Tourism had begun a community outreach and training initiative to further improve security around park access points.

Fishing

With regards to fishing, which is crucial to the national economy and provides many individuals and households with a steady income, Creecy said: “We are working hard to deal with the 1,213 appeals that we received against the decisions of the delegated authorities in nine fishing sectors in the 2021-2022 fishing rods allocation process.”

All appeals from four of the nine sectors have been addressed, and the goal is to wrap up the remaining five by October of this year. The Western Cape had to rerun its process amid complaints of corruption; it is currently in the process of appeal and looks to be concluded soon. “This will enable 3,500 declared traditional small-scale fishers to directly benefit and participate in the oceans economy,” she said. DM