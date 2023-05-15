South Africa

ANALYSIS

Gordhan must shed light on allegations of corruption at Eskom when he appears before Scopa

Gordhan must shed light on allegations of corruption at Eskom when he appears before Scopa
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on 5 September 2019. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Esa Alexander )
By Marianne Merten
15 May 2023
0

That pretty much everyone knew of the privately funded, intelligence-driven investigation at Eskom from mid-2022 is now on public record. What’s missing is why little, if anything, happened even among law enforcement, until — publicly — political sensitivities were touched.

When Pravin Gordhan appears before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday, a central question is whether he really had not told President Cyril Ramaphosa of then Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s claims of the alleged involvement of “high-ranking politicians” in sabotage and corruption at the power utility.  

As the shareholder minister — the Cabinet member responsible for a particular set of state-owned enterprises — Gordhan is responsible for what happens at Eskom. So too is presidential security adviser Sydney Mufamadi, given the wide-ranging impact of Eskom’s latest R254-billion bailout on the national purse, and on South Africans left without electricity for up to 11½ hours daily. 

That Ramaphosa said he didn’t know of these claims is on public record: in the House during the presidential Q&A slot on 11 May he told MPs he wasn’t “presented with members of Cabinet or others involved in corruption at Eskom”. During an earlier parliamentary reply to DA leader John Steenhuisen, he said: “I was not briefed about the identities of people who are allegedly involved in cartels in Eskom.” 

What does this say about governance? Instead of political accountability in office, it’s a case of fobbing off potentially serious political interference claims to the — at best — lacklustre law enforcement. This is a page from the State Capture playbook in which the government dismissed claims and reports until it was no longer politically convenient to do so. 

It’s on public record the SA Police Service knew of the private sabotage and corruption investigation at Eskom after meetings with top brass from the electricity utility on 4 June and 5 July 2022. 

De Ruyter told SAPS national commissioner Lieutenant-General Fannie Masemola about the investigation, and Masemola appointed Brigadier Jaap Burger as liaison.

Read more in Daily Maverick: SAPS knew of private Eskom corruption probe while significant portions of De Ruyter statements corroborated  

That was confirmed by ex-Eskom board chairperson Malegapuru Makgoba, who on 10 May told MPs that De Ruyter also spoke with Hermione Cronje, the then boss of the Investigating Directorate, about sabotage and corruption at Eskom, and his frustration at police and law enforcement officials not moving at speed. 

However, the current Eskom board chairperson, Mpho Makwana, maintained before Scopa the Eskom board was not told of this investigation and did not have its report.

Read more in Daily Maverick: It’s politics, stupid — Eskom board, executives and Scopa knock heads over who knew what about private corruption probe 

The failure of police and law enforcement to properly do their jobs in South Africa’s interest overall was underscored when De Ruyter’s book, Truth to Power: My Three Years Inside Eskom, hit the shelves over the weekend. 

The State Security Agency (SSA) has investigated corruption and sabotage since December 2019, and yet nothing was presented to Eskom, according to an excerpt of De Ruyter’s book published by TimesLIVE. 

“… Now the doctor [from the SSA] was saying that the information we had uncovered was consistent with the SSA’s intelligence. So, why had nothing been done for two and a-half years? The official said something about a joint task team being established but then being derailed by the pandemic,” wrote De Ruyter. 

Intolerable situation

By late 2021, the situation had become intolerable and after discussions with the then Eskom board chairperson, the privately funded investigation began. Makgoba confirmed this to MPs.  

The results, including the role of high-level politicians, were shared with Gordhan and Mufamadi. 

In his book, De Ruyter wrote: “‘Can I name them?’ I asked Gordhan, who was also accompanied by one of his advisors. The minister indicated that I should go ahead. I expected him to be shocked, but instead his reaction surprised me. Gordhan looked over at Mufamadi and said, ‘Well, I guess it was inevitable that it would come out.’”

What changed the dynamics was De Ruyter’s interview with e.tv in late February, which raised hackles in the ANC. His comments hit political sensitivities ahead of the make-or-break 2024 elections where rolling blackouts have been identified as a key polling issue. 

Amid the outcry from the ANC over De Ruyter’s claims of political involvement in Eskom corruption and sabotage, Gordhan distanced himself. 

“CEOs of any entity should not be involved in any open political debates or assertions. Where they have political views that’s their private business and they are welcome to express those views privately,” Gordhan told Parliament’s public enterprises committee the day after De Ruyter’s television interview.

“But it is the responsibility of any CEO of any entity, as far as I’m concerned, to keep their focus on the job at hand, and make sure that it is done as proficiently as possible.”

Gordhan went on to effectively dismiss De Ruyter putting the privately made claims into the public domain.

“One thing we have got to do is to differentiate between suspicion or rumour and actual evidence. If there is actual evidence, which is what the police try to establish when investigating with the Hawks and the SIU [Special Investigating Unit], NPA, only then the law enforcement authorities should be made aware of it so they can act on it.”

A state paralysed

This is the response of a state in which governance and accountability are, if not already broken, then breaking. It also is the response of a state paralysed by governing party factional winds, ideological posturing and vested interests.  

In this context, it’s not surprising that agreed policy and implementation timelines are elastic. 

In February 2019, the unbundling of Eskom into transmission, generation and distribution entities was announced, and in October of that year, details were put into a roadmap. Now, in May 2023, while a transmission entity has been established, regulatory approvals are still outstanding and, according to the Department of Public Enterprises’ annual performance plan, a board is expected by June.  

While talk is of the energy availability factor — currently averaging 50% — and not decommissioning ageing power plants, not much has emerged about the roughly 8,500km of new lines Eskom has to build to beef up the grid. Already, new renewable projects can’t be signed off because of a lack of grid capacity.  

Stalled also is the regulatory system, from tariff setting and wheeling to selling spare electricity into the grid. What the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy sent to Parliament a couple of weeks ago fails to comply with what can be deemed draft legislation. It is understood that Parliament’s Bills Office is assisting. 

Instead, what is being seriously considered is delaying the decommissioning of old power stations — a key part of the Just Energy Transition Partnership in which $8.5-billion was offered by a number of overseas countries to help SA’s Just Energy Transition. 

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, who has yet to receive his formal delegation of powers, has argued that South Africa must rethink its decarbonisation plans. Ramaphosa has publicly backed Ramokgopa on this. 

On Monday, the Presidential Climate Commission, in a briefing, said that while the “government doesn’t seem to be of one mind around decommissioning”, delaying the process by a year or two was doable

This illustrates South Africa’s policy fudginess in a state breaking under unceasing political and ideological posturing amid the risk of entrenched poverty and inequality further deepening. 

In the Eskom saga, when he appears before Scopa, Gordhan has many questions to answer. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

TRAINSPOTTER: The Eleventh Baby — the unmaking of South African reality
South Africa

TRAINSPOTTER: The Eleventh Baby — the unmaking of South African reality
Development halted - Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
Maverick News

Development halted – Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
Botswana blackout could put a dent in Ramokgopa’s winter electricity plan
DM168

Botswana blackout could put a dent in Ramokgopa’s winter electricity plan
ANC's Mbalula smooths over Lady R diplomatic rift between SA and US
Maverick News

ANC's Mbalula smooths over Lady R diplomatic rift between SA and US
‘I’m no fugitive — I emigrated to Dubai,’ says Gupta Inc’s Salim Essa
DM168

‘I’m no fugitive — I emigrated to Dubai,’ says Gupta Inc’s Salim Essa

TOP READS IN SECTION

US rang the alarm bells in February about SA’s alleged supply of arms to Russian cargo ship Lady R - Godongwana
Maverick News

US rang the alarm bells in February about SA’s alleged supply of arms to Russian cargo ship Lady R – Godongwana
From New Dawn to Dusk: Has Shamila Batohi’s National Prosecuting Authority failed South Africans?
Maverick News

From New Dawn to Dusk: Has Shamila Batohi’s National Prosecuting Authority failed South Africans?
Explainer: What we know about the explosive Russian ship scandal so far
Maverick News

Explainer: What we know about the explosive Russian ship scandal so far
Police testimony gives insight into how decoy body ended up in Thabo Bester cell
Maverick News

Police testimony gives insight into how decoy body ended up in Thabo Bester cell
World Cup Bok squad picture is slowly coming into focus
Maverick News

World Cup Bok squad picture is slowly coming into focus

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

The lights may be out, but the truth is here.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

The Gathering: Earth Edition is just 10 days away!

Join us live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.