The Ekurhuleni ANC is to hold Branch General Meetings (BGMs) in preparation for electing new leadership for the region.

Acting Regional Secretary Moipone Mhlongo said the Regional General Council (RGC) — where new leadership will be appointed — was scheduled to take place between 19 and 21 May.

“We will be having an RGC to fill the positions that are vacant and to ensure that we have a complete top five. RGCs are also convened to assess where we are as an organisation. We will also look at the mandate given [by] the lekgotla and make sure it is implemented,” said Mhlongo.

Mzwandile Masina resigned from his position as chairperson in the face of turmoil after he refused to toe the party line. In November 2022, the ANC in Gauteng said it would take action against him after it was believed that he was at the forefront of launching a vote of no confidence in Ekurhuleni Executive Mayor Tania Campbell, despite the higher structure having decided that the move was premature.

This jeopardised the negotiation process under way between the ANC and EFF. The two parties were intending to snatch the metro from the DA.

EFF leader Julius Malema has said that while the ANC and EFF negotiation teams had agreed that the EFF candidate, Nkululeko Dunga, would be elected mayor, the Ekurhuleni region — led by Masina — reneged on the agreement.

Masina was elected to the ANC’s National Executive Committee at the governing party’s 55th national conference in December.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Ekurhuleni defeat sounds alarm bells for ANC and for democratic stability

The region’s deputy chair, Jongizizwe Dlabathi, has been the acting regional chair since Masina’s resignation and has been tipped for the position. There have also been murmurs of ANC councillor Doctor Xhakaza yet again contesting for the position, while the former chairperson of the Enoch Sontonga branch in Ivory Park, Tlou Chokoe, is also said to be running for the position.

The region will also have to elect a new regional secretary because of Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza’s departure from regional politics. He was elected secretary of the province at last year’s Gauteng Conference.

The region’s treasurer, Sello Sekhokho, and former MMC of human settlements Lesiba Mpya are contesting for the position.

Mpya told Daily Maverick he was available to serve as regional secretary, adding that he had a strong background in the ANC. He has served in various positions in the ANC Youth League and believes he brings to the table his “plethora of knowledge”.

“I grew up in the movement and I am committed to ensuring that we bring the ANC back to the people. The ANC must stabilise because this will spread into the tentacles of the leadership,” he said.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Ekurhuleni mayor likely next for the chop as ANC and EFF persist with DA leadership purge from Gauteng coalitions

Sekhokho said he felt the renewal of the ANC should be the main priority for the region. He spoke against factionalism — an issue in Ekurhuleni.

“Now, as we speak, there is no organisation on the ground. That has to change. The secretary should be someone who can analyse and build the organisation. It needs to be someone who will speak for the people and mobilise them to be behind the ANC,” he said. DM