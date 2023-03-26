South Africa

PIT LATRINE DEATH

Motshekga questions details of death of Langalam Viki, says police investigating

Motshekga questions details of death of Langalam Viki, says police investigating
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on 18 January 2023 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)
By Michelle Banda
26 Mar 2023
0

While the Department of Basic Education has admitted that not enough has been done to eradicate pit toilets and provide sustainable school sanitation, it says how Langalam Viki allegedly ended up in the tank of a senior toilet not appropriate for her remains a mystery that’s under investigation by the police.

“In the school where Langalam died, there was new proper sanitation. She did not die because we as the government had not replaced old toilets. What happened is there were old toilets that had not been demolished far away from the school and that is where she drowned… Maybe the question is why were those toilets not demolished?”

This was the question the Minister of Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga raised during a Sunday media briefing on her department’s efforts to improve sanitation at public schools.

Previously Daily Maverick reported that four-year-old Langalam Viki seemingly fell into a pit toilet at her school in Vaalbank in the Eastern Cape and drowned. However, the department has said this is untrue.

“I wanted to clarify… she was not found in the pit latrine, she was found behind the toilet. Langalam was found in the tank of a senior toilet not appropriate for her and not in the pit side,” said Motshekga.

“There are still a lot of questions outstanding… She was even too young to lift the manhole, the manhole lid was removed and she would have never been able to remove the lid herself and that’s where the issue is.” She was also fully clothed Motshekga said, adding that this would not have been the case if the child had been relieving herself at the time of the incident.

According to Motshegka, the details of what transpired are still sketchy and are being investigated by the police.

She added that the DBE is continuously working on providing good sanitation infrastructure for schools:

“It might not be good enough but a lot has been done and continues to be done daily. You might recall when Lumka Mketwa died in a pit latrine in 2018, I said in a statement that Lumka had died in an undignified manner that I found incredibly disturbing. I added that, at the time, to know that as a sector we had not been able to address these infrastructure issues fast enough, for several reasons, broke my heart. I then promised that when a tragedy like this occurs, it made us more resolute about the continued need for the Accelerated School Infrastructure Initiative, then, so that we could continue to fast-track these schools that are in desperate need of infrastructure and make them safe havens for our children. Since the time I uttered those words, we have taken action on two fronts.

“We increased the technical capacity of officials in the infrastructure team by recruiting five built environment specialists, including a head of infrastructure, who are solely focused on implementing our infrastructure projects. Secondly, as you are aware, the President launched the Sanitation Appropriate For Education (SAFE) initiative to specifically address the infrastructure backlog in our schools.”

Read on Daily Maverick: Michael Komape: A test of our humanity

Meanwhile, DBE director general Hubert Mathanzima Mweli reported that Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo remain hotspots of unsafe pit latrines.

Mweli said the department is monitoring the issues related to pit toilets across the provinces, but they are met with various issues in replacing them.

“In replacing inappropriate and unsafe structures, particularly with pit latrines it should not be understood as replacing pit latrines with reticulated toilets or facilities. There are parts of our country… where running water is a problem and boreholes do not offer the sustainable provision of water. We are now battling with a situation where we now have to move schools which are dependent on boreholes for the provision of reticulated water to convert them to dry solution. Some of the weaknesses … not the inability of the government to invest in eradicating pit toilets, but inadequate capacity within the building industry to move with the greatest speed that we require,” says Mweli. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Toxic cloud of secrets and lies over 2013 Zuma-Putin nuclear deal hovers above Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s historic legal battle
Maverick News

Toxic cloud of secrets and lies over 2013 Zuma-Putin nuclear deal hovers above Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s historic legal battle
Not quite an Arab Spring – or a Liepzig or a Sri Lanka – so the EFF had to make do with Woolies
DM168

Not quite an Arab Spring – or a Liepzig or a Sri Lanka – so the EFF had to make do with Woolies
Terms of the PIC/AYO deal revealed – it is a bloodbath for State Pensioners
Maverick News

Terms of the PIC/AYO deal revealed – it is a bloodbath for State Pensioners
Mountain bike racer Candice Lill fell in love with cycling as a toddler, when she took her dad on a marathon ride
Sport

Mountain bike racer Candice Lill fell in love with cycling as a toddler, when she took her dad on a marathon ride
Independent Media alerts staff to short-payment of March salaries, instructs management to organise 'rescue plan'
Maverick News

Independent Media alerts staff to short-payment of March salaries, instructs management to organise 'rescue plan'

TOP READS IN SECTION

Terms of the PIC/AYO deal revealed – it is a bloodbath for State Pensioners
Maverick News

Terms of the PIC/AYO deal revealed – it is a bloodbath for State Pensioners
Toxic cloud of secrets and lies over 2013 Zuma-Putin nuclear deal hovers above Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s historic legal battle
Maverick News

Toxic cloud of secrets and lies over 2013 Zuma-Putin nuclear deal hovers above Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s historic legal battle
Thabo Bester saga – Celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana abandons her rented mansion
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga – Celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana abandons her rented mansion
Dear Minister Ramokgopa, here is a list of corruption cases impacting on Eskom
Maverick News

Dear Minister Ramokgopa, here is a list of corruption cases impacting on Eskom
Accountability, what accountability? Democracy means majority rule, Paul Mashatile tells MPs
Maverick News

Accountability, what accountability? Democracy means majority rule, Paul Mashatile tells MPs

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.