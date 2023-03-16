The call by the EFF for a national shutdown on Monday to demand the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and to protest against load shedding comes when South Africa is experiencing debilitating challenges. These include unemployment, an economic meltdown, general lawlessness and a lack of decisive leadership across the spectrum.

This has raised concerns that Monday’s planned shutdown could lead to violence, destruction of property and loss of life, similar to the 2021 July unrest.

KwaZulu-Natal was the focal point of those riots, which started as protests against the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma for contempt of court, but turned into mayhem and looting which resulted in the deaths of more than 400 people, including 36 who died in Phoenix, allegedly at the hands of the local community, which claimed to have been defending itself against looters.

The EFF’s shutdown call has been joined by several organisations including the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu). Thousands of people are expected to take to the streets alongside the EFF.

On Wednesday, EFF leader Julius Malema said the protest and marches would be peaceful, but warned that businesses that opened their doors on the day risked becoming victims of looting.

The planned shutdown will take place a day before the Human Rights Day holiday, and many businesses will be closed anyway, with their staff being given a long weekend.

On Thursday, Saftu General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said his federation “fully supports” the planned shutdown as it also wants “to send a strong message to the powers that be” about the plight of workers and the poor.

Vavi told journalists that workers participating in the protest would be protected.

“This means we will galvanise and mobilise our members to join the national shutdown across the country. We have submitted a Section 77 notice to Nedlac [the National Economic Development and Labour Council] to protect all workers in and outside the federation. This means any worker, even if they are not members of unions affiliated to Saftu, will be protected from victimisation by employers,” he said.

‘A reckless exercise’

However, several organisations and formations have called the protest a “reckless exercise” with the potential to boil over into violence.

The opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) has taken the EFF to court over the planned shutdown, saying its legal action is against “intimidation and threats of violence” across the country ahead of the protest.

The EFF responded by calling this a “frivolous legal action” by an “attention-seeking” DA.

The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) has also condemned the proposed national shutdown, saying it would cause further damage to an economy already suffering from rolling blackouts, low growth and political and social uncertainty.

Prasheen Maharaj, the president of the DCCI, told journalists: “Businesses are trying to survive, and some are trying to resume their business operations following the 2021 July unrest and April/May 2022 floods, even with the current state of the economy due to the energy, water and sanitation crises.

“We believe a crisis cannot be resolved by using the proposed approach of a shutdown. Ours is to preserve the economy and protect the sustainability of businesses.

“The threat of a national shutdown has the potential to encourage acts of violence and potential vandalism on property and businesses, which is unlawful.

“Technically, it’s also a form of intimidation to the highest degree, and displaying an intention to commit violence and intimidation is a criminal offence. We firmly believe, if left unchecked and not acted upon by the government with urgency, it will send out the wrong message and give criminals the licence to loot, intimidate and destroy.”

Preparing for the worst

Some community groups have started to panic, while others are telling families and individuals to stock up on food and other essential goods, warning that the shutdown could be the start of an outbreak of violence similar to or worse than the July 2021 riots.

A group of Indian leaders has been sending messages to social network groups populated by Indian people, telling them to “defend themselves, their families and their businesses” against looters.

One of these leaders, Vinesh Selvan, said they represent Indian communities across religious, professional, class and social strata and they decided to mobilise Indian people because they felt they would be vulnerable on Monday.

He said they sent the warning message after “an EFF politician” sent a voice note threatening the Indian community.

“We are saying the Indian people are under siege. We are saying to them, you have a right to defend [yourselves]. Do not act in fear, join your local community policing forums that work in conjunction with the South African Police Service and protect South Africa.

“We know we are being racially targeted and pushed out of jobs and denied opportunities in this country. Our biggest threat is our own politicians and business owners that sell us out, as seen in the last local elections when they canvassed for votes in predominantly Indian areas only to sell them to the ruling party for self-benefit of better seats in the municipality,” Selvan said.

Police ‘out in force’

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said lawlessness will not be tolerated and police will be out in full force to maintain law and order.

KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube called on protesters to exercise restraint and avoid unlawful behaviour.

“It is also the organiser’s responsibility to ensure we are supported and demonstrators abide by the law. Contravening the law will be dealt with,” she said.

Xolani Dube, a Durban-based independent political analyst, said he did not believe there would be violence and looting on Monday.

“It is not the first time that a political organisation has called for a complete shutdown of the country and nothing has come of it. This one by the EFF will not be different.

“We have seen social media mobilisation, media releases and press conferences. For me, these are all electioneering by Malema and the EFF. They want to test their strength. The fact that the strike is scheduled for a day before the public holiday is telling, because people were not going to go to work anyway.” DM