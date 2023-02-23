Maverick Life

INSPIRED BY MADIBA

An art exhibition that captures young South Africans’ hopes, ‘fears, aspirations and disappointments’

An art exhibition that captures young South Africans’ hopes, ‘fears, aspirations and disappointments’
‘The soil will continue to nurture a tree even after it is cut down. With the will to live, it can grow.’ – Quentin Mnisi, Tshwane University of Technology. Above: Convince Mongwana. (Photo: Peter Glendinning (c) 2019)
By Peter Glendinning
23 Feb 2023
0

The ‘Attached to the Soil’ exhibition began in 2019 as a series of 50 three-part artworks, finalised by the artist Peter Glendinning during his seven months as a Fulbright Scholar in South Africa.

In his 1994 inaugural address, President Nelson Mandela shared the following metaphor expressing his aspirations for the new South Africa and its people, one that most viewed as hope for unity: “I have no hesitation in saying each one of us is as intimately attached to the soil of this beautiful country as are the famous jacaranda trees of Pretoria and the mimosa trees of the bushveld. Each time one of us touches the soil of this land, we feel a sense of personal renewal.”

Attached to the Soil began in 2019, the 25th anniversary of that statement, as a series of 50 three-part artworks, finalised by the artist Peter Glendinning during his seven months as a Fulbright Scholar in South Africa.

‘The thorns of the past that have wounded the land must be cleared before a bountiful harvest of the future can be ours.’ – Vukile Macingusana, University of Fort Hare. (Photo: Peter Glendinning (c) 2019)

‘When the soil is in your blood, mixed with the sweat and tears of past generations, you can work the land all night and day.’ – Marianne Hennig, North-West University. (Photo: Peter Glendinning (c) 2019)

Each work resulted from his collaborations with a young South African who shared their aspirations for their country, their reflections on what they had inherited from past generations, in the form of their own soil-related metaphor. A third collaborator was a person with a life experience related to the young person’s metaphor, whose story was the subject of a portrait both in words and photography. Each young person’s aspirations and each subject’s story are true to themselves while also being representative of so many others like them.  

Read in Daily Maverick:A stitch in sacred time – exhibition weaves our oceans back into the realm of the divine

As Professor Adam Habib wrote in his insightful foreword to the project: “It tells the stories of these individuals, capturing their hopes, fears, aspirations and disappointments. It speaks of a people who are distinguished by their diversity, emanating as they do from a variety of racial, cultural, religious and linguistic backgrounds. All have been marked by the tragic history of racialised exploitation in this land. But all demonstrate in their activities, ambitions and voice how this tragedy did not scar their souls… Peter Glendinning’s South African collaborators have bared their souls and thus provided hope in the midst of social gloom…”

‘Society is like soil, shifting and changing for new species that arrive but sometimes becoming less supportive of older ones.’ – Lifang Zhang, Rhodes University. (Photo: Peter Glendinning (c) 2019)

The 50 works that will be on display at the Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory until the end of August are the foundation for a new phase of expression, in which young South Africans may add their own completed projects, created without Glendinning’s participation, crafted with their phone cameras, intelligence and unique creativity. See here for more information. DM168

‘When the ancestors are unsettled below the soil, we will all be unsettled above the soil.’ – Binjun
Hu, Rhodes University. (Photo: Peter Glendinning (c) 2019)

‘As dried leaves are scattered they are reborn as they nourish the soil. Through love, we scatterlings can be joined together as well.’ – Santjie Viljoen, Cape Peninsula University of Technology. (Photo: Peter Glendinning (c) 2019)

‘The marks on the soil from the people of our past were made to share a message, not just with their descendants but with all of us. – Babette Ludick, University of the Free State. (Photo: Peter Glendinning (c) 2019)

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R25.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘We challenge you’ – ANC’s Fikile Mbalula calls on André de Ruyter to provide evidence for ‘baseless’ corruption claims at Eskom
Maverick News

‘We challenge you’ – ANC’s Fikile Mbalula calls on André de Ruyter to provide evidence for ‘baseless’ corruption claims at Eskom
André de Ruyter released from Eskom 'with immediate effect' following explosive interview
Maverick News

André de Ruyter released from Eskom 'with immediate effect' following explosive interview
Inside Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng’s messy exit from UCT
Maverick News

Inside Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng’s messy exit from UCT
Vrede Dairy Project: State abandons bid to hold trial within a trial over #GuptaLeaks
Maverick News

Vrede Dairy Project: State abandons bid to hold trial within a trial over #GuptaLeaks
Paarl lawyer reported to JSC for ‘outrageous’ behaviour after being appointed acting judge
Maverick News

Paarl lawyer reported to JSC for ‘outrageous’ behaviour after being appointed acting judge

TOP READS IN SECTION

André de Ruyter released from Eskom 'with immediate effect' following explosive interview
Maverick News

André de Ruyter released from Eskom 'with immediate effect' following explosive interview
Inside Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng’s messy exit from UCT
Maverick News

Inside Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng’s messy exit from UCT
Three arrests made so far in alleged police recruitment corruption scandal
Maverick News

Three arrests made so far in alleged police recruitment corruption scandal
Key court challenge to powers of Minister of Home Affairs stripping South Africans of their citizenship looms
Maverick News

Key court challenge to powers of Minister of Home Affairs stripping South Africans of their citizenship looms
‘We challenge you’ – ANC’s Fikile Mbalula calls on André de Ruyter to provide evidence for ‘baseless’ corruption claims at Eskom
Maverick News

‘We challenge you’ – ANC’s Fikile Mbalula calls on André de Ruyter to provide evidence for ‘baseless’ corruption claims at Eskom

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

Make your taxes work for you

Donate to Daily Maverick’s non-profit arm, the Scorpio Investigative Unit, by 28 February 2023 and you’ll qualify for a tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for tax relief.

Make your donation today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
UCT Vice Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.