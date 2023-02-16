Defend Truth

CAMPAIGN TRAIL 2024

Mmusi Maimane unveils Build One South Africa’s grand plan to attract voters

Mmusi Maimane unveils Build One South Africa’s grand plan to attract voters
Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane unveiled the party’s nine provincial leaders during a press briefing at Stream-IN studios in Johannesburg. (Photo: Leon Sadiki)
By Nonkululeko Njilo
16 Feb 2023
0

Five months after its inception, Build One South Africa has unveiled 10 key policy proposals, including nuclear energy, a basic income grant, tax holidays and free WiFi, and announced its provincial leaders, giving the party a national footprint ahead of the 2024 general elections.

As South Africa’s unemployment stats sit at 32.9%, the new kid on the block, Build One South Africa (Bosa), led by Mmusi Maimane, says there is a dire need for the immediate creation of Township Special Economic Zones (TSEZs) and the implementation of a basic income grant.

Maimane addressed members of the media in Johannesburg on Thursday where he unveiled his party’s 10-point plan ahead of the 2024 general elections. He lambasted the failures of the current administration of government, slamming a number of social ills including corruption, record levels of unemployment, the energy crisis and crises in policing, education and healthcare.

maimane bosa

From left: Build One South Africa leaders Timothy Maluleke, Mudzuli Rakhivhane, Hlumelo Biko, Vusumuzi Shongwe, Maxhoba Buwa, Ntokozo Biyela, Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster, Nozipho Mbatha, Mmusi Maimane, Roger Solomons and Stevens Mokgalapa and Bigboy Moagi at Stream-IN studios in Johannesburg. (Photo: Leon Sadiki)

The TSEZs, if implemented, would bring townships closer to mainstream economic opportunities and according to Maimane would be funded from the sale of listed shares owned by the government’s Industrial Development Corporation, currently valued at more than R100-billion.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“Government doesn’t need to own shares in big companies. Rather, township economies need to be stimulated and funded to uplift communities, create new jobs and wealth for disadvantaged citizens,” said Maimane.

Also on the cards is a basic income grant, which Maimane says should be “an unconditional cash grant” paid to young South Africans. In 2021, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government was looking at introducing a universal basic income grant (UBIG).

There have been numerous suggestions about the amount at which a UBIG should be set. Researchers from the Institute for Economic Justice have outlined a set of options, ranging from the food poverty line of R585 per month to the initial starting level of the national minimum wage of R3,500 per month.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Yes, we can afford a Universal Basic Income Guarantee

Another priority outlined by Maimane is a temporary tax holiday for first-time employees who are graduates. He also hinted at grants for the unemployed wishing to start businesses.

Electoral Act amendment

Maimane also deliberated on the amendment of the Electoral Act which would enable citizens to directly elect their public representatives at local, provincial and national levels and to hold them accountable.

Parliament’s National Council of Provinces in November 2022 passed the Electoral Amendment Bill that makes narrow, technical changes so independents can contest national and provincial polls, with a crucial tweak — an electoral reform consultation panel — that may yet allow for possible broader reform after 2024.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Electoral reform arrested – with political kick for touch after 2024 polls

Bosa’s other priorities include:

  • Implementing a student performance grant for a C-grade or higher in the critical subject basket (science, technology, economics, accounting and maths) to incentivise young people to obtain critical skills for school-leaving success.
  • Introducing a school voucher programme that returns the power back to the learner’s parents to decide which school a child attends. This would be added to improved payment packages for excellent teachers and the curtailing of over-powerful teacher unions.
  • Voluntary national civilian service, buttressed by an expanded public works programme.
  • Localising policing to communities through the formation of small regional and municipal police forces with a strong volunteer component and the additional authority to deputise private security providers with peace-officer status.
  • Universal access to broadband, WiFi and telecommunication services in all townships, rural and peri-urban towns so that, for example, telemedicine can be implemented.
  • Introducing sustainable nuclear energy via five 4,000MW to 5,000MW nuclear power stations built over the next 10+ years. Finding international technology available from power suppliers in the US, Europe, China and Russia.

The party also welcomed into its ranks eight provincial leaders, effectively giving it a footprint in all of SA’s provinces.

The provincial leaders are:

  • Timothy Maluleke — Limpopo
  • Nozipho Mbatha — Gauteng
  • Bigboy Moagi — North West
  • Ntokozo Biyela — KwaZulu-Natal
  • Maxhoba Buwa — Eastern Cape
  • Vusumuzi Shongwe — Mpumalanga
  • Mudzuli Rakhivhane — Western Cape
  • Roger Solomons — Northern Cape

Of the eight new leaders, two are women and six are men. In terms of racial composition, seven are black African and one is coloured. All are under the age of 55, with the youngest just 28 years old, a composition which Maimane said was of importance.

“Our provincial leadership illustrates that Bosa is not a home for recycled or disgruntled politicians. We have been disciplined in not attracting or recruiting that low-hanging fruit. If we claim to be different, it cannot be business as usual. We must actually look and feel different,” said Maimane.

The leadership will embark on a national tour over the coming months, ahead of the 2024 general elections, with the intention of engaging with communities about the kind of leadership they want. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Pick n Pay bans barrier bags, Woolworths continues reusable shopping bag push
South Africa

Pick n Pay bans barrier bags, Woolworths continues reusable shopping bag push
Reshuffle ‘nanny Cabinet’, fire non-performing ministers and stop ‘mega-Presidency’, Scopa chairperson tells Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Reshuffle ‘nanny Cabinet’, fire non-performing ministers and stop ‘mega-Presidency’, Scopa chairperson tells Ramaphosa
Seri to file court papers against Operation Dudula over evictions of Joburg disabled immigrants 
Maverick News

Seri to file court papers against Operation Dudula over evictions of Joburg disabled immigrants 
Ramaphosa chides ‘merchants of despair’ and reiterates priorities of ending rolling blackouts, corruption and joblessness
Maverick News

Ramaphosa chides ‘merchants of despair’ and reiterates priorities of ending rolling blackouts, corruption and joblessness
Smoke, Mirrors: Naval Exercise Mosi II is a Potemkin village
South Africa

Smoke, Mirrors: Naval Exercise Mosi II is a Potemkin village

TOP READS IN SECTION

Reshuffle ‘nanny Cabinet’, fire non-performing ministers and stop ‘mega-Presidency’, Scopa chairperson tells Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Reshuffle ‘nanny Cabinet’, fire non-performing ministers and stop ‘mega-Presidency’, Scopa chairperson tells Ramaphosa
Flooding disaster – see map of all districts affected across South Africa
Maverick News

Flooding disaster – see map of all districts affected across South Africa
Team Sugar deals bittersweet blow to ANC as small local parties offer blueprint for staying relevant
Maverick News

Team Sugar deals bittersweet blow to ANC as small local parties offer blueprint for staying relevant
Trying to register with Unisa is a ‘nightmare’, say many students
Maverick News

Trying to register with Unisa is a ‘nightmare’, say many students
Ukrainians in Cape Town sail yacht close to Russian frigate to protest against naval exercise
Maverick News

Ukrainians in Cape Town sail yacht close to Russian frigate to protest against naval exercise

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.