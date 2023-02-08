Maverick Citizen

RIGHT TO DIGNITY

State of the nation — housing rights activists march against ‘abuse’ of landless people in Cape Town

State of the nation — housing rights activists march against ‘abuse’ of landless people in Cape Town
Members of several housing rights movements, including Ndifuna Ukwazi, Intlungu yaseMatyotyombeni and Indibano Yabahlali, march from Hanover Street to Cape Town Civic Centre on Wednesday, 8 February 2022. (Photo: Tamsin Metelerkamp)
By Tamsin Metelerkamp
08 Feb 2023
0

Protesters marched to the Cape Town Civic Centre on Wednesday, demanding an end to the abuse of landless and indigent people by law enforcement officers. They also want justice for Bulelani Qolani, who was dragged naked from his home by city employees during the 2020 Covid lockdown.

Members of several housing rights movements marched to the Civic Centre in Cape Town on Wednesday to protest against the “physical and psychological abuse” they say landless people in informal settlements and other vulnerable populations experience at the hands of law enforcement.

About 200 protesters from Ndifuna Ukwazi, Intlungu yaseMatyotyombeni, Indibano Yabahlali, The Housing Assembly, Reclaim the City and the People’s Movement for Change moved through the centre of the city carrying signs with messages like, “Housing is a human right” and “Being poor is not a crime”.

march landless cape town
Members of several housing rights movements, including Ndifuna Ukwazi, Intlungu yaseMatyotyombeni and Indibano Yabahlali, march from Hanover Street to Cape Town Civic Centre on Wednesday, 8 February 2022. (Photo: Tamsin Metelerkamp)

“We feel that [law enforcement] are treating us with a very heavy hand,” said Kenneth Matlawe of The Housing Assembly.

“They are brutal, and there’s this thing of criminalising homeless people… you can see from their conduct that they treat us as less than human.”

The marchers demanded justice for Bulelani Qolani, a resident of eThembeni, Khayelitsha, who was dragged naked from his shack by Cape Town law enforcement during the 2020 lockdown.

Qolani’s case made headlines in July 2020 when a video of his ordeal was widely circulated on social media.

Read more in Daily Maverick:High court censures City of Cape Town over Covid evictions

Wednesday’s march was intended as a show of solidarity with Qolani, in light of his recently launched litigation against the City of Cape Town.

Bulelani Qolani to sue city

march landless Bulelani Qolani
Bulelani Qolani (pictured) was dragged naked from his home in eThembini, Khayelitsha, by City of Cape Town Law Enforcement during the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown.
(Photo: Tamsin Metelerkamp)

Qolani intends to sue the City of Cape Town for about R1.4-million in damages for physical assault, impairment of dignity, emotional shock, pain and suffering and other claims.

“Bulelani [Qolani] has been in settlement negotiations with the City of Cape Town since 2021… but the settlement negotiations were unsuccessful,” said Danielle Louw, a lawyer at Ndifuna Ukwazi.

“He has the right to claim compensation for the injuries… physical injuries, but more so the emotional injuries… as well as the harm to his dignity. The Sheriff has served the papers. The city must now respond within 15 days to say what their planned [response] is.”

Qolani told Maverick Citizen that he suffered trauma as a result of the encounter with law enforcement.

“[There is no] specific price to pay for dignity — that is why the court must take the decision,” he said.

“I’m not here to fight. I’m here in a peaceful march to demand basic services… as a human being, as a representative of the informal settlements, as a community activist.”

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Buhle Booi of Ndifuna Ukwazi said what happened to Qolani should never be allowed to happen again.

march landless cape town
Buhle Booi of Ndifuna Ukwazi addresses the assembled housing rights movements at the base of the stairs at Cape Town Civic Centre. (Photo: Tamsin Metelerkamp)

“We are here to say that the life of a black person in South Africa and in Cape Town is important,” he said.

Wayne Dyason, spokesperson for city law enforcement, told Maverick Citizen that officers applied the law to all residents equally.

“Any person who feels that they have been unfairly treated by any member of the city’s enforcement agencies can lay a charge with the South African Police Service if the alleged ill-treatment is of a criminal nature,” he said.

“Alternatively, they can contact the executive director of safety and security, chief of law enforcement or contact the city’s Public Emergency Communication Centre.”

Complainants were required to provide formal inputs — an affidavit or other relevant documentation and evidence, which the city would use as the basis for disciplinary action in terms of its code of conduct, if need be.

“We take such complaints very seriously and have an excellent track record on discipline, regardless of who the complainant is,” he said.

Memorandum of demands

The housing rights activists handed a memorandum to the City of Cape Town demanding that:

  • Bulelani Qolani’s demands, as laid out in his court papers, be met;
  • The city responds to social ills in a humane manner;
  • The dignity and lives of black people be respected;
  • The city responds to the issue of homelessness by involving social development;
  • The city follows the correct channels rather than resorting to illegal evictions;
  • The city provides informal settlements and indigent communities with basic services; and
  • Prime land be made available to build housing for people.

“We are living in shacks that are falling apart… living in places that are dysfunctional… in informal settlements that have no trees… we have no recreation centres. This is an issue of dignity, and they must know this,” said Matlawe.

Vincent Botto, executive director for safety and security in the City of Cape Town, received the memorandum and confirmed that the city would respond within seven days.

The march comes a day before President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to deliver the State of the Nation Address (Sona) before a joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament.

Speaking on the timing of the event, Booi said, “This is the people’s Sona — these people speaking to their own lived experiences… that’s the real state of the nation.” DM/MC

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

INTERVIEW — De Ruyter says initial police investigators in poisoning case were ‘out of their depth’
Business Maverick

INTERVIEW — De Ruyter says initial police investigators in poisoning case were ‘out of their depth’
‘It’s a moral disgrace’: Cape Town mayor spits fire as Russian seismic ship sails to Antarctica
Maverick News

‘It’s a moral disgrace’: Cape Town mayor spits fire as Russian seismic ship sails to Antarctica
A man with a past - Joburgers should be 'grateful to have me', says new transport MMC Kenny Kunene
Maverick News

A man with a past – Joburgers should be 'grateful to have me', says new transport MMC Kenny Kunene
The Sona doesn’t shine on Cape Town’s homeless – here’s what they think about Ramaphosa’s address
Maverick News

The Sona doesn’t shine on Cape Town’s homeless – here’s what they think about Ramaphosa’s address
Sea of troubles after Eastern Cape’s first desalination plant forced to close
Maverick News

Sea of troubles after Eastern Cape’s first desalination plant forced to close

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘It’s a moral disgrace’: Cape Town mayor spits fire as Russian seismic ship sails to Antarctica
Maverick News

‘It’s a moral disgrace’: Cape Town mayor spits fire as Russian seismic ship sails to Antarctica
‘People are broken’ — Daily Maverick readers describe toll rolling blackouts take on their health and businesses
Maverick News

‘People are broken’ — Daily Maverick readers describe toll rolling blackouts take on their health and businesses
Cross-border crime - SIU probe into stalled R85.7-million Mozambique border wall nears completion
Maverick News

Cross-border crime – SIU probe into stalled R85.7-million Mozambique border wall nears completion
Nonsense and insensibility - an ANC and EFF alignment will be a rocky road
South Africa

Nonsense and insensibility – an ANC and EFF alignment will be a rocky road
Extreme weather on the way — and events like this are likely to become more frequent
Maverick News

Extreme weather on the way — and events like this are likely to become more frequent

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.