Business Maverick

INTERVIEW

Global mining sector’s net zero emissions target is feasible, says leading industry body

Global mining sector’s net zero emissions target is feasible, says leading industry body
Photovoltaic panels in the Khanyisa solar plant at the Gold Fields Ltd. South Deep gold mine in Westonaria, South Africa, on 12 October 2022. (Photo: Michele Spatari / Bloomberg via Getty Images) | Mine workers operate drilling machinery in Westonaria, South Africa, on 12 October 2022. (Photo: Michele Spatari / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Ed Stoddard
07 Feb 2023
0

The global mining industry is on track to meet its emission reduction target and big trucks will pave the way, according to the International Council on Mining and Metals.

The International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), which has 26 member companies worldwide that account for a third of global mining output, says that the industry’s zero emissions target is feasible.

“All ICMM member companies will achieve net zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2050… each company is taking steps to reduce their emissions,” ICMM CEO Rohitesh Dhawan told Business Maverick in an interview at the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town.

Scope 1 emissions are direct greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from assets owned by an organisation, while Scope 2 emissions are linked to the purchase of power, heating and such things. GHG emissions are one of the driving forces of human-induced climate change.  

There is a lot of scepticism about such proclamations from a power-intensive industry that historically has had a woeful environmental record. But the climate crisis has triggered public and investor pressure on the industry to clean up its act, and it is often at the cutting edge of the technical innovation that decarbonisation efforts require.

And many of the “green metals” needed for the looming energy transition can only be produced by the mining industry so, love or hate it, it needs to be a player on this front. 

To wit, Dhawan said that the global mining energy has renewable energy projects in the pipeline to the tune of 18.5GW which will be up and running by 2025.  

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“It’s about the same capacity as the entire grid of Colombia,” he said.  

Still, reaching the targets will be challenging. Mining tricks are a prime example which also shows how inventive solutions can be reached through old-fashioned economics.

“Net zero by 2050 is achievable and we can see a pathway with Scope 2 that is very clear. Scope 1 is harder because the majority of Scope 1 emissions are diesel. And there are 28,000 mining trucks globally and the vast majority of them are diesel and they carry payloads up to 5,000 tonnes,” Dhawan said.  

“What we found was happening in 2017 was that the manufacturers of trucks were telling us that if mining companies would buy zero-emission vehicles, they would put effort and energy into producing them. And mining companies were saying that if they were available, we would buy them. There was this chicken and egg situation… so we got them together,” he said.

At the time, it was estimated they would only have zero-emission trucks on a commercial scale by 2040. This would have made the 2050 target impossible because such fleets can hardly be replaced overnight.

But Dhawan said the “strong demand signal” from the mining industry had seen such efforts shift into high gear, with 13 years shaved off the timeline.

“By 2027, we should have zero-emission vehicles available at scale,” he said.  

Ready-made examples include Anglo American Platinum’s (Amplats) monster hydrogen truck

Read more in Daily Maverick: “A hydrogen monster truck at an Anglo American Platinum mine heralds a future with zero emissions

“Amplats charged ahead on their own… but Anglo doesn’t want to be a truck manufacturer. They did it to show that it can be done,” Dhawan said.

The industry has made big commitments and it will be monitored closely on this front. But some of the signs are promising. DM/BM/OBP

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

The Bull in a china shop – Gwede Mantashe
Maverick News

The Bull in a china shop – Gwede Mantashe
The Emperor has no Clothes!
South Africa

The Emperor has no Clothes!
Cross-border crime - SIU probe into stalled R85.7-million Mozambique border wall nears completion
Maverick News

Cross-border crime – SIU probe into stalled R85.7-million Mozambique border wall nears completion
Free State ANC axes premier Sisi Ntombela, Mangaung mayor and several MECs
Maverick News

Free State ANC axes premier Sisi Ntombela, Mangaung mayor and several MECs
Missing in action — ANC and DA absent from key by-election in Cape Town
Maverick News

Missing in action — ANC and DA absent from key by-election in Cape Town

TOP READS IN SECTION

How SA Tourism CFO lied about links to Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship 'activation' agency
South Africa

How SA Tourism CFO lied about links to Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship 'activation' agency
Cross-border crime - SIU probe into stalled R85.7-million Mozambique border wall nears completion
Maverick News

Cross-border crime – SIU probe into stalled R85.7-million Mozambique border wall nears completion
Free State ANC axes premier Sisi Ntombela, Mangaung mayor and several MECs
Maverick News

Free State ANC axes premier Sisi Ntombela, Mangaung mayor and several MECs
Two Zuma-appointed provincial NPA bosses take the fight for their jobs to ConCourt
Maverick News

Two Zuma-appointed provincial NPA bosses take the fight for their jobs to ConCourt
‘People are broken’ — Daily Maverick readers describe toll rolling blackouts take on their health and businesses
Maverick News

‘People are broken’ — Daily Maverick readers describe toll rolling blackouts take on their health and businesses

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.