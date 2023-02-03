Defend Truth

Learners in Sir Lowry’s Pass get a shot at sporting dreams after being gifted new netball and hockey pitch

Sir Lowry's Pass Village Primary School players try out their new hockey and netball field. (Photo: Velani Ludidi)
By Velani Ludidi
03 Feb 2023
Teachers and pupils jump for joy as Gift of the Givers hands over a netball and hockey field to an impoverished school.

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers continues staying true to its name by being the gift that keeps on giving. Founder and chairperson Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, joined by Proteas netball star Phumza Maweni, officially opened a brand-new netball and hockey field with artificial turf on Wednesday at Sir Lowry’s Pass Village Primary School in Sir Lowry’s Pass, 53km outside the Cape Town CBD. 

Sir Lowry’s Pass Village – an informal settlement at the foot of Sir Lowry’s Pass, on the N2 national road – suffers high unemployment, with hardly any opportunities for young people. The primary school is the only school in the area and accommodates more than 1,500 pupils from grades R to 8. It is also a no-fee paying school. 

The new field is a beacon of light in the community.  

The construction project began when a team from Gift of the Givers were in the area and were touched by the socioeconomic challenges “We found a lot of poverty,” Sooliman told Daily Maverick. “One of our rules is  – always check the school out because schools are an indicator of what is going on in the country.” 

Sir Lowry’s Pass Village Primary School’s new hockey and netball pitch is a beacon of light in the community. (Photo: Velani Ludidi)

They saw schoolchildren with no shoes and overcrowded classrooms, but while they were walking around the premises two companies called the organisation saying they were looking for schools to invest in. 

“A lot of these things happen spiritually,” said Sooliman of the unexpected calls. “One of them was [Naspers’] Property24 and we said this school has a good principal, teachers, management and community support, because if you have that, money will not go to waste.”

The shiny new facility at Sir Lowry’s Pass Village Primary School. (Photo: Velani Ludidi)
The new artificial turf is given a test run. (Photo: Velani Ludidi)

Good timing 

The sports field could not have come at a better time, since Cape Town will host the Netball World Cup toward the end of July 2023. 

Gift of the Givers also donated two new classrooms, upgraded the computer lab and established a vegetable garden.  

Principal Charlton De Morney could not contain his excitement following the official opening. “Our learners, for the first time, can now play netball and hockey here at school. All our previous games, we had to play at neighbouring schools.” 

When they were asked by Gift of the Givers what facility they would like, the school chose one for netball and hockey, particularly since the youngsters compete in these sports at tournaments. 

“They were going to cost us a lot of money and when the organisation came we knew what we wanted for our school.” 

The school also has a football and rugby field, although it is not of a good standard. 

Maweni, who plays in the Netball Super League in the UK and will feature at the World Cup, was invited to motivate the pupils.

Sir Lowry’s Pass Village Primary School principal Charlton De Morney with Gift of the Givers chairperson Dr Imtiaz Sooliman. (Photo: Supplied)

She said the youngsters will benefit a lot from the courts and their skills will be honed at a young age. “I did not have this opportunity to play in a court when I grew up and it warms my heart that the children will not have to play with makeshift balls. This will keep them off the streets too and you can see the excitement that this facility will be put to good use.” DM

