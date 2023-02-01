Karen Kemp, chairperson of the Bethelsdorp Community Policing Forum in the Eastern Cape, received the accolade for CPF of the Year at South African Police Services Excellence Awards. (Photo: Supplied) | Flickr / GCIS | Wikimedia

Bethelsdorp Community Policing Forum (CPF) in the Eastern Cape has been named the South African Police Service’s CPF of the Year — in large part because of the tenacity and qualities of its leader, Karen Kemp.

Kemp received the award on behalf of the Bethelsdorp CPF at the 8th Annual SAPS Excellence Awards held on Saturday in Polokwane. SAPS members, reservists and CPF members who excelled in their duties during the fiscal year 2021/2022 were honoured at the ceremony.

On Wednesday, Kemp said: “We [CPFs] are interested in serving the community and making a difference. Accolades and awards are just the icing on the cake for us.”

Kemp has been a member of the Bethelsdorp CPF since 2012 and took over as chairperson in December 2021. Serving on a CPF — which is usually a male-dominated structure — is not an easy task, she said.

“It can be extremely frustrating at times. Sometimes you have the impression that you are not taken seriously simply because you are a woman. People always try to undermine you. However, I believe that males are gradually accepting a woman in charge.”

Kemp said a major challenge that CPFs face is operating without a budget.

“Yes, serving on a CPF is voluntary and you need to have a passion and motivation to serve the community. But if CPFs have a budget, no one can say they can’t do great work.”

Kemp and members of the Bethelsdorp CPF also run a safe house for victims of crime, domestic violence, rape and gender-based violence. They cover a large area, including Arcadia, Salt Lake, Westdene, Santoor and Jacksonville where the Bethelsdorp gangs Spot Bouers and Padmakers are locked in a deadly turf war.

Giving an overview of crime in Bethelsdorp, Kemp said gangsterism, drugs and firearms topped the list.

“Presently, the situation in Arcadia is very tense. Two weeks ago, a gang leader was shot in the area and we are expecting a retaliation. The fighting is all about turf and who wants to be in control,” she said.

As for the future, “We will develop a strategic plan…. look at what worked and what didn’t… consider how to improve on what worked and find solutions for what didn’t,” she said. DM

Other top achievers

Crime Intelligence Team of the Year: The National Anti-Kidnapping Task Team, which in the space of two years has investigated 134 cases of kidnapping where ransom demands were made.

Family Violence Child Protection, Sexual Offences Investigating (FCS) Unit’s Team of the Year: King William’s Town FCS led by Lieutenant-Colonel NW Mbalo.

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) Team of the Year: The Hawks’ national task team investigating the murder of the Anti-Gang Unit’s Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear. DM