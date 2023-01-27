Defend Truth

WAR IN EUROPE

Pandor declines appeal from European Union to persuade Russia to stop war against Ukraine

Pandor declines appeal from European Union to persuade Russia to stop war against Ukraine
Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor meets EU vice-president and foreign minister Josep Borrell in Pretoria on 26 January 2023. (Photo: Katlholo Maifadi / DIRCO)
By Peter Fabricius
27 Jan 2023
3

The foreign minister says the whole world, not just South Africa, must end the war.

South Africa has declined an appeal from the European Union to use its influence over Russia to persuade it to end its war against Ukraine. 

EU vice-president and foreign minister Josep Borrell made the public appeal to his counterpart, Naledi Pandor, at the end of the 15th South Africa-European Union ministerial meeting, which they co-chaired in Pretoria on Saturday .

The EU has fully condemned Russia’s aggression and many of its members are arming Ukraine to repel the Russian invasion. This week some of them agreed to send tanks to Ukraine.

EU vice-president and foreign minister Josep Borrell in Pretoria on 26 January 2023. (Photo: Katlholo Maifadi / DIRCO)

By contrast, South Africa has maintained a non-aligned stance. It has refused to condemn Russia’s invasion at all and this week, after meeting Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov in Pretoria, Pandor said she had not even repeated to him the call her department made on Russia the day the invasion began to “withdraw immediately” from Ukraine and to respect that country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Borrell said in a press conference at the end of Friday’s meeting that whatever anyone else might like to call it, Russia had mounted “a full-scale invasion of a foreign country and an attempt to destroy it, killing Ukrainian civilians, destroying civilian homes, hospital power plants, and all kinds of civilian infrastructure”.

“Facts are facts. What’s happening in Ukraine is nothing less than a blatant violation of the United Nations Charter and the international rules-based international order. Its blatant action in disregard of the laws of national sovereignty is as much of a threat to Europe as it is to the whole world including Africa. 

Read in Daily Maverick

‘Simplistic and infantile’ to demand Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine, says Pandor after meeting Lavrov

South Africa’s fawning at the feet of the Russians will carry high costs

“This is not only a European war. It’s happening on European soil but it affects the whole world. The consequences are felt around the whole world and the energy and the food crisis are the most evident direct result. 

“We have always respected South Africa’s traditional non-aligned stance in foreign policy. The European Union doesn’t ask Africa to choose sides.  We are just asking all the countries in the world to stand on the side of the United Nations Charter. Nothing more. But nothing less. Because what is at stake is the survival of multilateralism. 

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“And the European Union regards South Africa as an important partner to uphold and reinvigorate a rules-based international order.

“This is why I very much hope that South Africa, our strategic partner, will use its good relations with Russia and the role it plays in the BRICS group to convince Russia to stop this senseless war.

Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor and EU vice-president and foreign minister Josep Borrell in the OR Tambo Building in Pretoria on 26 January 2023. (Photo: Katlholo Maifadi / DIRCO)

“And you are right, minister,” he told Pandor. “The question of peace in Ukraine is the most important one. We must see a political solution to the conflict because every conflict has an end and in principle the end of a conflict leads to peace. 

“Therefore I think you could do an important contribution to this process.”

But Pandor in effect declined the invitation, saying the whole world has to work together to solve the Ukraine war as it had worked together to overcome Covid-19. 

“It is not just South Africa or other African countries who should play a role in seeking peace. It is all of us who must work together to seek to arrive at a negotiated outcome that addresses the concerns of all the parties involved.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

All Comments 3

  • Pandor is slopping around in the quagmire she has created for herself. Now unable to provide simple, basic reasoning, humanity or logic, she is too far gone in her insistence of Russia being the victim.
    Basically, I call her out as being as spineless and cowardly as the dear president she serves in such a lickspittle manner.

Top Reads This Hour

She’s out; she’s back in; she’s out again - Mpho Phalatse removed as Johannesburg mayor
Maverick News

She’s out; she’s back in; she’s out again – Mpho Phalatse removed as Johannesburg mayor
Concerns mount over R52-million given to Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra
Maverick News

Concerns mount over R52-million given to Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra
Vrede Dairy project — Mosebenzi Zwane appears in high court for corruption pretrial
Maverick News

Vrede Dairy project — Mosebenzi Zwane appears in high court for corruption pretrial
Cries of ‘insult’ and ‘sabotage’ as eThekwini council meeting collapses due to ANC councillors’ no-show
Politics

Cries of ‘insult’ and ‘sabotage’ as eThekwini council meeting collapses due to ANC councillors’ no-show
Lights out for Mr Price while other retailers back up power to cope with rolling blackouts
South Africa

Lights out for Mr Price while other retailers back up power to cope with rolling blackouts

TOP READS IN SECTION

Vrede Dairy project — Mosebenzi Zwane appears in high court for corruption pretrial
Maverick News

Vrede Dairy project — Mosebenzi Zwane appears in high court for corruption pretrial
DA’s march on ANC’s Luthuli House was the starting gun for its 2024 election campaign
Maverick News

DA’s march on ANC’s Luthuli House was the starting gun for its 2024 election campaign
Eskom’s rolling blackouts — 26 years of ANC meddling, manipulation and vested interests
Maverick News

Eskom’s rolling blackouts — 26 years of ANC meddling, manipulation and vested interests
EFF retains key Polokwane ward, makes inroads in another Limpopo ward as ANC notches landslide E Cape win
Maverick News

EFF retains key Polokwane ward, makes inroads in another Limpopo ward as ANC notches landslide E Cape win
Vrede Dairy Project: Free State official admits he erred when writing a submission to deviate from procurement practices
Maverick News

Vrede Dairy Project: Free State official admits he erred when writing a submission to deviate from procurement practices

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.