Our Burning Planet

POWER CRISIS

Ramaphosa’s ‘Energy Action Plan’ — how is it faring half a year later?

Ramaphosa’s ‘Energy Action Plan’ — how is it faring half a year later?
From left: Coal delivery trucks outside Eskom's Kusile Power Station. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images) | President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: Siyabulela Duda / GCIS) | Solar panels at a generation facility. (Photo: Unsplash) | Wind turbines at the Umoya Energy wind farm in Hopefield, Western Cape. (Photo: Dwayne Senior / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Ethan van Diemen
22 Jan 2023
0

While South Africa is roiled by daily bouts of rolling blackouts, the National Energy Crisis Committee on Thursday shared a progress update on President Ramaphosa’s Energy Action Plan, first announced in July 2022.

If you’re reading this in South Africa and you’re not completely off the grid, you’ve had your power turned off every day this year. At present, 2023 is poised to be even worse than 2022 in terms of rolling blackouts. This is even though President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in July 2022 what he called an “Energy Action Plan”.

ramaphosa energy
Energy Action Plan – A roadmap to end load shedding. (Graphic: Jocelyn Adamson)

So what is the status of this plan? What has happened since its announcement and what is the ANC-led government doing and going to do to end the worsening 15-year-old crisis it has failed to resolve?

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Here it is: Ramaphosa’s ‘energy action plan’ to end SA’s rolling blackouts

This is what the National Energy Crisis Committee (Necom) says:

This year, the plan is to secure up to 8,822 megawatts (MW) of capacity through a mixture of importing power from other countries, private sector embedded generation, bringing most of Kusile’s units online and securing up to 1,350MW through emergency generation.

In 2024, the committee envisions a slight increase, with the committee hoping its efforts will secure up to 8,665MW of capacity.

A total of 794 of these megawatts will come from Bid Window 5 of the REIPPP (Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Programme) coming online, with 1,500MW from municipal procurement, roughly 775MW from emergency power projects, 1,520MW from the planned return to service of Medupi Unit 4 and Kusile Unit 6 and an additional 2,215MW from private embedded generation.

Power plant improvements

Over the course of these two years, Neocom envisions that some 6,000MW will be made available through improvements in the performance of Eskom’s power plants.

Beyond 2024, the committee foresees the country adding up to an additional 29,757MW of generation capacity.

Of this, 1,115MW will come from the remaining Bid Window 5 projects, 1,000MW will come from Bid Window 6, 9,500MW will come from additional bid windows for wind, solar and gas, 4,000MW will come from pumped storage, 3,000MW will come from “new gas facilities” in Richards Bay and/or Mossel Bay and more than 9,000MW will come from “large-scale private sector investment”.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Eskom reality check: it will NOT get better any time soon, regardless of SA’s WEF sales pitch/PR

But what progress has been made since July 2022?

According to the Necom, since July, the government has “signed project agreements for 19 projects from Bid Window 5 representing 1,800MW of new capacity, and for six projects from Bid Window 6 representing 1,000MW”, while the timeframe for environmental authorisations has been reduced to 57 days for projects gazetted as “Strategic Infrastructure Projects”.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

The final amendment to Schedule 2 of the Electricity Regulation Act was also published, removing the licensing requirement for generation projects “to enable private investment”.

A new ministerial determination has been published for more than 18,000MW of new generation capacity from wind, solar and battery storage.

On the personnel end of the equation, 18 skilled specialists have been brought back into Eskom to date, “including three appointments of former Eskom employees at power station manager level for Kendal, Koeberg and Medupi” and “more than 1,000 people have offered their skills through Eskom’s crowdsourcing platform”. DM

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Welcome to the tumble drier, Mr Mantashe, it's long overdue
South Africa

Welcome to the tumble drier, Mr Mantashe, it's long overdue
Busted – a global ‘super cartel’, encrypted message crackdown and cocaine trails to Durban
Maverick News

Busted – a global ‘super cartel’, encrypted message crackdown and cocaine trails to Durban
Power to the people: How an Mpumalanga town took on Eskom and won
Maverick News

Power to the people: How an Mpumalanga town took on Eskom and won
Criminal syndicates operated in the Free State, fleeced the State and collapsed services – ANC political report
Maverick News

Criminal syndicates operated in the Free State, fleeced the State and collapsed services – ANC political report
Another dodgy contract at the Health Dept, suggestions for Eskom and how a group of tech mavericks created email in SA
Magazine

Another dodgy contract at the Health Dept, suggestions for Eskom and how a group of tech mavericks created email in SA

TOP READS IN SECTION

Dumped — metros start the move away from Eskom and towards independent power producers
Maverick News

Dumped — metros start the move away from Eskom and towards independent power producers
Power to the people: How an Mpumalanga town took on Eskom and won
Maverick News

Power to the people: How an Mpumalanga town took on Eskom and won
Exercise in obscenity: South Africa only helps Vladimir Putin by hosting naval drills off Durban
Maverick News

Exercise in obscenity: South Africa only helps Vladimir Putin by hosting naval drills off Durban
Criminal syndicates operated in the Free State, fleeced the State and collapsed services – ANC political report
Maverick News

Criminal syndicates operated in the Free State, fleeced the State and collapsed services – ANC political report
Gwede Mantashe axing of nuclear watchdog activist Peter Becker was unconstitutional, rules court
Maverick News

Gwede Mantashe axing of nuclear watchdog activist Peter Becker was unconstitutional, rules court

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted