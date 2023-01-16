Sport

ED IN THE GAME

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie sacked, Eddie Jones takes over

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie sacked, Eddie Jones takes over
Eddie Jones's new contract with the Wallabies takes him through the 2025 incoming tour of the British & Irish Lions and Australia’s hosting of the 2027 World Cup. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Dave Hunt)
By Nick Mulvenney
16 Jan 2023
0

A little more than a month after being sacked by England despite being statistically their best coach to date, Eddie Jones has been appointed as Wallabies head coach for the second time.

Australia coach Dave Rennie was sacked on Monday, with former England boss Eddie Jones returning to the job he held from 2001 to 2005 after being handed a deal to take him through the 2027 World Cup on home soil.

Jones, who led the Wallabies to the 2003 World Cup final in his previous stint in the post and was sacked by England in December, will also oversee the national women’s team.

“It is a major coup for Australian rugby to have the best coach in the world return home to coach the iconic Wallabies and to oversee the Wallaroos programme,” Rugby Australia chairperson Hamish McLennan said.

“Eddie instinctively understands the Australian way of playing rugby – this represents an opportunity to secure a coach of immense expertise and experience at the biggest competitions, and we did not want to miss it.”

Dave Rennie
Then Wallabies coach Dave Rennie before a Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup match against the All Blacks at Eden Park in Auckland on 24 September 2022. (Photo: Phil Walter / Getty Images)

New Zealander Rennie was contracted until the end of this year’s World Cup in France but had a winning record of only 38% since taking over after the last edition in 2019.

Read in Daily Maverick: “Outspoken Eddie Jones sacked after roller coaster ride as England rugby coach

His winning record was the lowest of any Australia coach who had overseen at least 30 Tests, but he did lead the Wallabies to wins over New Zealand, South Africa and France.

Last week, he bluntly dismissed the idea that Jones might work with him in any capacity after media reports that Rugby Australia had been in touch with the 62-year-old Australian.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Jones also led England to the 2019 World Cup final, was a consultant for South Africa when they won the 2007 tournament, and oversaw Japan’s stunning upset of the Springboks at the 2015 edition of rugby’s showcase event.

His contract takes him through the 2025 incoming tour of the British & Irish Lions and Australia’s hosting of the 2027 World Cup.

“It is going to be an immense period for Australian rugby – as a proud Australian, it is a great honour to be able to come home and lead the national team during these years,” said Jones.

“If we can have everyone fit and healthy going into the World Cup this year, I am confident that we can go to France and break the 24-year drought of winning the Rugby World Cup.”

Len Ikitau of Australia in action during a Rugby Championship match against New Zealand at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on 15 September 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Joel Carrett)

Australia won the second of their two World Cups in 1999 but are currently sixth in the World Rugby rankings.

Rennie was plagued by injuries during his time in charge but there was growing unease that he had not settled on first-choice players in key positions such as flyhalf and fullback going into a World Cup season.

“I would like to thank Dave for his hard work and effort with the Wallabies – we are grateful for all that he has done for Australian Rugby,” said Rugby Australia chief executive Andy Marinos.

“The work ethic, the spirit within the group, and the way the team carries itself are all a direct result of Dave’s input – he has made a real mark on this group of players.” Reuters/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

National shutdown threat in protest against Eskom’s rolling blackouts and tariff hikes — Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip
South Africa

National shutdown threat in protest against Eskom’s rolling blackouts and tariff hikes — Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip
Alleged bid-rigging in Mkhize-era health department’s ‘suspicious’ R486-million head office lease deal
Maverick News

Alleged bid-rigging in Mkhize-era health department’s ‘suspicious’ R486-million head office lease deal
No Country for Two Presidents: Zuma’s ridiculous ‘legal’ argument vs Ramaphosa gets tested in court
South Africa

No Country for Two Presidents: Zuma’s ridiculous ‘legal’ argument vs Ramaphosa gets tested in court
Vladimir Putin’s grand illusions crumble into ashes in brutal theatre of real war
Ukraine Crisis

Vladimir Putin’s grand illusions crumble into ashes in brutal theatre of real war
In a nutshell — Mkhize-era Department of Health’s ‘suspicious’ R486m lease deal
Maverick News

In a nutshell — Mkhize-era Department of Health’s ‘suspicious’ R486m lease deal

TOP READS IN SECTION

Boks are the ‘best team in the world’, says France defence coach Edwards
Sport

Boks are the ‘best team in the world’, says France defence coach Edwards
Bafana Bafana miss out on yet another soccer showcase — this time the African Nations Championship
Maverick News

Bafana Bafana miss out on yet another soccer showcase — this time the African Nations Championship
Former world heavyweight champion Gerrie Coetzee dies aged 67
South Africa

Former world heavyweight champion Gerrie Coetzee dies aged 67
Djokovic says Australian Open deportation drama paved way to success
World

Djokovic says Australian Open deportation drama paved way to success
Tough battles await South African teams on Champions Cup return
Sport

Tough battles await South African teams on Champions Cup return

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.