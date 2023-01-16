Eating well should be one of life’s pleasures – and a healthy diet should not be boring. These three delicious dinner options from South African author Nicci Robertson’s new cookbook, Thrive: Healthy Recipes that Break the Diet Rules, are mouthwatering, family-friendly, packed with flavour and nutritionally balanced.

Robertson is a clinical nutritionist trained in neurolinguistic programming and functional medicine, as well as being the founder of Re-Invent Health, the producer of her own podcast, resident nutritionist for Real Health on DSTv’s The Home Channel, and creator of the online learning series Nutrition Rx.

In Thrive, Robertson explains how to exchange bad habits for better ones, recognise and eliminate stress factors that can contribute to lifestyle diseases, and understand the role that proteins, carbs, fats, fibre and water play in keeping us healthy. She also unpacks some common nutrition facts and myths.

Thrive contains more than 80 delicious meal ideas, and practical advice for anyone who wants to improve their health or try to lose weight while still enjoying their food.

***

Salmon Ceviche

Ceviche is a fresh dish made from raw fish marinated in citrus juices, herbs and spices.

Ingredients

Serves 2

250 g fresh salmon or rainbow trout

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup lime juice

¼ cup lemon juice

2 Tbsp soy sauce

4 spring onions, finely chopped

1 fresh chilli, seeds removed and finely chopped

Sea salt and black pepper to taste

1 avocado, sliced or cubed

½ English cucumber, thinly sliced

1 Tbsp sesame seeds

Fresh mint and/or coriander leaves, finely chopped

Method

Rinse the fish and pat dry with paper towels. Using a sharp knife, cut the fish into cubes (± 1cm square).

Combine the olive oil, lime juice, lemon juice, soy sauce, spring onions and chilli in a serving bowl. Season to taste. Add the diced salmon and mix gently until well coated. Chill in the fridge for an hour.

Before serving, add the avocado and cucumber and toss gently. Garnish with sesame seeds and fresh herbs. Serve with sourdough or rye bread, to mop up the juices, and wedges of lemon or lime for squeezing.

***

Apple, Celery and Cottage Cheese Salad

This combination of tastes and textures works really well together. Best of all, it is quick to make, quick to eat and full of fibre. For an on-the-go lunch, you might prefer to put the nuts in a separate container and add them at the last minute.

Ingredients

1 large green apple, sliced or chopped

250 g chunky cottage cheese

½ cup chopped celery

¼ cup pecans or walnuts, whole or roughly chopped

Method

Combine everything in a small bowl. Eat immediately or place in a sealed container in the fridge for 3–4 hours.

***

Wild Rice, Chicken and Avo Bowl

A quick midweek meal if you prepare ahead. Add an extra chicken breast or two to the weekend braai, and cook a double batch of rice when you have time, then freeze half in single-serve portions.

Ingredients

Serves 2

1 cup cooked brown and wild rice

2 cooked chicken breasts, sliced or shredded

1 avocado, cubed

½ cup cooked edamame beans

½ English cucumber, sliced or chopped

3–4 Tbsp hummus

1 Tbsp Pickled Pink Onion

Extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling

1 Tbsp flaked almonds

Fresh basil, optional

Lemon wedges, optional

Method

Divide the rice between two serving bowls.

Arrange the chicken, avocado, edamame beans and cucumber on top of the rice.

Place a spoonful of hummus in the centre and top with pickled onions. Drizzle with olive oil and garnish with almonds and fresh basil, if using. Serve with lemon wedges on the side.

Note from the chef: Prepare Tastic Brown and Wild Rice according to the package instructions (± 20 minutes to cook). Woolworths Heat & Eat Brown & Wild Rice sachet, which serves 2, can be microwaved in under 2 minutes. DM/ ML

Thrive: Healthy Recipes that Break the Diet Rules by Nicci Robertson is published by Penguin South Africa and lands on shelves on 20 January (R380). Visit The Reading List for South African book news – including recipes! – daily.