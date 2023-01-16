Maverick Life

RECIPE BOOK

Try a trio of easy, fresh and healthy meals from ‘Thrive: Healthy Recipes that Break the Diet Rules’

Try a trio of easy, fresh and healthy meals from ‘Thrive: Healthy Recipes that Break the Diet Rules’
‘Thrive: Healthy Recipes that Break the Diet Rules’ book cover. Image: The Reading List
By The Reading List
16 Jan 2023
0

Nicci Robertson believes that good health is the key to happiness and personal success – just what we need for a new year!

Eating well should be one of life’s pleasures – and a healthy diet should not be boring. These three delicious dinner options from South African author Nicci Robertson’s new cookbook, Thrive: Healthy Recipes that Break the Diet Rules, are mouthwatering, family-friendly, packed with flavour and nutritionally balanced.

Robertson is a clinical nutritionist trained in neurolinguistic programming and functional medicine, as well as being the founder of Re-Invent Health, the producer of her own podcast, resident nutritionist for Real Health on DSTv’s The Home Channel, and creator of the online learning series Nutrition Rx.

In Thrive, Robertson explains how to exchange bad habits for better ones, recognise and eliminate stress factors that can contribute to lifestyle diseases, and understand the role that proteins, carbs, fats, fibre and water play in keeping us healthy. She also unpacks some common nutrition facts and myths.

Thrive contains more than 80 delicious meal ideas, and practical advice for anyone who wants to improve their health or try to lose weight while still enjoying their food.

***

Salmon Ceviche

Ceviche is a fresh dish made from raw fish marinated in citrus juices, herbs and spices.

Ingredients

Serves 2

  • 250 g fresh salmon or rainbow trout
  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • ¼ cup lime juice
  • ¼ cup lemon juice
  • 2 Tbsp soy sauce
  • 4 spring onions, finely chopped
  • 1 fresh chilli, seeds removed and finely chopped
  • Sea salt and black pepper to taste
  • 1 avocado, sliced or cubed
  • ½ English cucumber, thinly sliced
  • 1 Tbsp sesame seeds
  • Fresh mint and/or coriander leaves, finely chopped

Method

Rinse the fish and pat dry with paper towels. Using a sharp knife, cut the fish into cubes (± 1cm square).

Combine the olive oil, lime juice, lemon juice, soy sauce, spring onions and chilli in a serving bowl. Season to taste. Add the diced salmon and mix gently until well coated. Chill in the fridge for an hour.

Before serving, add the avocado and cucumber and toss gently. Garnish with sesame seeds and fresh herbs. Serve with sourdough or rye bread, to mop up the juices, and wedges of lemon or lime for squeezing.

***

Apple, Celery and Cottage Cheese Salad

This combination of tastes and textures works really well together. Best of all, it is quick to make, quick to eat and full of fibre. For an on-the-go lunch, you might prefer to put the nuts in a separate container and add them at the last minute.

Ingredients

  • 1 large green apple, sliced or chopped
  • 250 g chunky cottage cheese
  • ½ cup chopped celery
  • ¼ cup pecans or walnuts, whole or roughly chopped

Method

Combine everything in a small bowl. Eat immediately or place in a sealed container in the fridge for 3–4 hours.

***

Wild Rice, Chicken and Avo Bowl

A quick midweek meal if you prepare ahead. Add an extra chicken breast or two to the weekend braai, and cook a double batch of rice when you have time, then freeze half in single-serve portions.

Ingredients

Serves 2

  • 1 cup cooked brown and wild rice
  • 2 cooked chicken breasts, sliced or shredded
  • 1 avocado, cubed
  • ½ cup cooked edamame beans
  • ½ English cucumber, sliced or chopped
  • 3–4 Tbsp hummus
  • 1 Tbsp Pickled Pink Onion
  • Extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling
  • 1 Tbsp flaked almonds
  • Fresh basil, optional
  • Lemon wedges, optional

Method

Divide the rice between two serving bowls.

Arrange the chicken, avocado, edamame beans and cucumber on top of the rice.

Place a spoonful of hummus in the centre and top with pickled onions. Drizzle with olive oil and garnish with almonds and fresh basil, if using. Serve with lemon wedges on the side. 

Note from the chef: Prepare Tastic Brown and Wild Rice according to the package instructions (± 20 minutes to cook). Woolworths Heat & Eat Brown & Wild Rice sachet, which serves 2, can be microwaved in under 2 minutes. DM/ ML 

Thrive: Healthy Recipes that Break the Diet Rules by Nicci Robertson is published by Penguin South Africa and lands on shelves on 20 January (R380). Visit The Reading List for South African book news – including recipes! – daily.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Alleged bid-rigging in Mkhize-era health department’s ‘suspicious’ R486-million head office lease deal
Maverick News

Alleged bid-rigging in Mkhize-era health department’s ‘suspicious’ R486-million head office lease deal
Zuma ‘misses the point’ – say judges who granted interdict against privately prosecuting Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Zuma ‘misses the point’ – say judges who granted interdict against privately prosecuting Ramaphosa
National shutdown threat in protest against Eskom’s rolling blackouts and tariff hikes — Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip
South Africa

National shutdown threat in protest against Eskom’s rolling blackouts and tariff hikes — Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip
Government plans to focus on six ailing power stations to resolve the electricity crisis
Maverick News

Government plans to focus on six ailing power stations to resolve the electricity crisis
Vladimir Putin’s grand illusions crumble into ashes in brutal theatre of real war
Ukraine Crisis

Vladimir Putin’s grand illusions crumble into ashes in brutal theatre of real war

TOP READS IN SECTION

Our World in Pictures: Week two of 2023
Maverick Life

Our World in Pictures: Week two of 2023
Flying Ace of the Karoo
Maverick Life

Flying Ace of the Karoo
Walking backwards has a surprising number of health benefits
Maverick Life

Walking backwards has a surprising number of health benefits
Review – Wanted for murder, ‘The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker’
Maverick Life

Review – Wanted for murder, ‘The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker’
Gift of the Givers’ Imtiaz Sooliman on his dad — ‘His actions spoke loudly, far louder than his words’
Maverick Citizen

Gift of the Givers’ Imtiaz Sooliman on his dad — ‘His actions spoke loudly, far louder than his words’

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.