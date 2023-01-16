Maverick Citizen

PANDEMIC UPDATE

In latest guidelines, WHO recommends ‘the use of masks by the public in specific situations’

In latest guidelines, WHO recommends ‘the use of masks by the public in specific situations’
The World Health Organization has emphasised in its latest set of guidelines on Covid-19 that masks continue to be a key tool against the virus. (Photo: iStock)
By Estelle Ellis
16 Jan 2023
0

The World Health Organization has emphasised in its latest set of guidelines on Covid-19 that masks continue to be a key tool against the virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reiterated in its latest set of guidelines on the Covid-19 pandemic that it still “recommend[s] the use of masks by the public in specific situations, and this update recommends their use irrespective of the local epidemiological situation, given the current spread of the Covid-19 globally”. 

“Masks are recommended following recent exposure to Covid-19, when someone has or suspects they have Covid-19, when someone is at high risk of severe Covid-19, and for anyone in a crowded, enclosed or poorly ventilated space. Previously, WHO recommendations were based on the epidemiological situation,” the new guidelines read.

According to the WHO, other instances where masks may be beneficial include: where a local outbreak has been confirmed, where there are rising hospital admission levels, and where levels of vaccination coverage and immunity in the community, and the setting people find themselves in, suggest increased risk. 

There are currently large outbreaks of Covid-19 in several countries. In South Africa, the situation remains stable. 

The Tsakane EXT taxi rank in Ekurhuleni on 28 June 2021. Experts have said commuter taxis are the perfect environment for spreading the Covid-19 virus. (Photo: Gallo Images / OJ KolotI)

WHO’s new guidelines for isolation

According to the latest advice from the WHO, a patient with Covid-19 testing negative on a rapid antigen test can safely leave isolation; but without testing, new guidelines suggest 10 days of isolation from the date of the onset of symptoms. Previously, the WHO advised that patients isolate for another three days after they become symptom-free. 

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

For those who test positive for Covid-19 but do not have any signs or symptoms, the WHO now suggests five days of isolation in the absence of testing, compared to 10 days previously. 

The WHO said it had considered evidence that people without symptoms were less likely to transmit the virus than those with symptoms.  

Covid-19 treatments

Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir-ritonavir) is strongly recommended by the WHO in patients with mild or moderate Covid-19 who are at high risk of hospital admission. 

Two other drugs, sotrovimab and casirivimab-imdevimab, are also recommended by the WHO for the treatment of Covid-19. These are monoclonal antibodies but they are not very effective against current variants, a statement by the WHO reads. Monoclonal antibodies are manufactured proteins that act like human antibodies in the immune system. 

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has received an application for the registration of Paxlovid, but the outcome is not known yet. 

South African situation

Earlier in January, scientists identified a subvariant of Omicron, known as XBB.1.5, in a sample taken in late December 2022. XBB.1.5 has been identified as highly transmissible, but the latest risk assessment by the WHO stated that it appeared to be missing the factor seen in variants causing severe Covid-19. The organisation, however, called for more study and data. 

Former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize holds a mask during an inspection at King Dinuzulu Hospital in Durban on 18 January 2021. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)
Health workers outside a Covid-19 testing station in Alexandra, Johannesburg, on 31 March 2020. (Photo: Gallo Images / Dino Lloyd)

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla said no new regulations, mask mandates or lockdown orders were forthcoming in the near future. He said the provincial health departments had been instructed to step up testing. The testing of wastewater for viral particles would be increased and the wastewater of planes arriving from areas with high levels of infection would also be tested.  

A formal announcement on the availability of booster shots for everyone over the age of 18 is expected at the end of the month. DM/MC

Gallery

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.