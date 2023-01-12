Patriotic Alliance (PA) councillor Elizabeth Lethoko has withdrawn her resignation as mayor of the troubled Ditsobotla Local Municipality in North West.

Lethoko had resigned from the position just hours after her election on Monday in the newly formed council. In her letter to the Speaker, Lethoko said her conscience would not allow her to continue in the role following a “display of blatant corruption in the council”.

This was after she said the ANC had tried to sneak in the appointment of the acting municipal manager before the council could take a decision on the matter.

Speaking to Daily Maverick on Wednesday evening, PA Deputy President Kenny Kunene said they had talks with their coalition partners, which include the ANC, and reached an agreement that the mayor must withdraw her resignation.

“The Speaker has indicated that the letter was not yet processed, so the withdrawal is accepted and therefore the mayor of the PA will lead that municipality.”

He added that they also spoke with the African Heart Congress, which is part of the coalition.

“Their president accepted our input and said they are also on board. The ANC will go to speak to Forum 4 Service Delivery. On Friday, all the coalition partners are meeting to map a way forward for the councillors.”

Commenting on the vacant municipal manager post, Kunene said the council would meet and decide as a collective whether they would accept the proposal of someone being deployed by the provincial Department of Cooperative Governance or whether the council would appoint someone directly while the post is advertised.

Meanwhile, another coalition partner, Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD), said it rejected the PA’s attempt to withdraw the resignation of the mayor.

“We are wondering what has changed and what enticed them [the PA] to attempt to withdraw the resignation,” said F4SD National Working Committee member Thapelo Makgale.

“In all the shenanigans by the PA, coalition partners were never consulted; instead we established through the media that Lethoko has resigned,” added Makgale.

The North West MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Nono Maloyi, said the mayor’s resignation had come as a shock as it was agreed long before the elections that administrator James Mashigo, who is a chief director in the North West Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, would be seconded to the municipality to assume the role of acting municipal manager until the council had convened to take a decision on the matter.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“The secondment was in line with section 154 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa which enjoins both national and provincial government to support and strengthen the capacity of municipalities to perform their functions,” said Maloyi.

ANC North West spokesperson Tumelo Maruping said the party had not tabled any matter on the secondment. He said the Speaker of the council, Fikile Jakeni, simply read out a letter that the administrator would resume the role of acting municipal manager.

The administrator’s role as acting municipal manager would have not exceeded 90 days.

Last year, the Ditsobotla Local Municipality was dissolved by Parliament, following massive non-compliance breaches and reports of maladministration.

The municipality has had 14 municipal managers, four mayors and four Speakers in six years, resulting in a total collapse of governance.

Last year, dairy group Clover closed its cheese factory in Lichtenburg, the company’s biggest, due to the ailing service delivery in North West.

The dissolution of the municipality paved the way for by-elections for all council seats, and voting took place in December 2022.

Before the by-elections, Daily Maverick visited the municipality and saw total decay, with townships full of exposed sewage while the streets, which are mostly not tarred, were full of litter.

Read in Daily Maverick: Residents of a collapsed North West municipality hope by-elections will bring them a saviour

In the subsequent by-elections, the ANC lost its majority for the first time since the dawn of democracy in SA, going from 51% to 39%.

The ANC then entered into a coalition with the PA, F4SD and African Heart Congress, which gave it 21 seats in the 39-seat council.

Read in Daily Maverick: North West misery – ANC hammered in Ditsobotla as EFF delivers blows in townships, villages, farm areas

The new mayor is not new to the mayoral seat nor controversy in the municipality.

Lethoko is a former ANC member and while mayor she was convicted of fraud and contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act by the Lichtenburg Regional Court. She avoided a five-year jail sentence by opting to pay a R10,000 fine.

Kunene said they were aware of Lethoko’s past and were not concerned about it. He said the PA was a party of second chances. DM