Archive photo: Family and friends pay their last respects at the scene of a deadly gas tanker explosion in Boksburg. (Photo: Leon Sadiki)

‘The horrific site of the 24th December 2022 remains etched in our hearts and minds. We were robbed of family members, colleagues and compatriots. Today marks a painful reminder that life as we know it can change instantly. However, we are consoled by the memories and experiences we got to share with our departed heroes.”

These were the opening remarks of Tambo Memorial Hospital’s Dr Londiwe Buthelezi at a memorial service at the Boksburg Civic Centre on Tuesday.

The service, organised by the Gauteng health department in collaboration with Icebolethu Funerals and the City of Ekurhuleni, was held to honour the lives of the 12 healthcare workers who died following the tanker explosion.

Among the many attendees were Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo Ralehoko, head of department Dr Nomonde Nolutshungu and Gift of the Givers representative Ahmed Bham.

Of the 12 workers, 11 were nurses and one was a transporter within the Tambo Memorial Hospital community. Six of the nurses were from the surgical ward and three from the maternity ward, while two were general nurses.

GDoH Profile Slides_Posters by janet on Scribd

Speaking at the memorial, the hospital’s nursing manager, Mavis Malekane, described the deceased as dedicated individuals.

“The last two weeks have been the hardest for us who used to work day in and day out with the 12 deceased and knew them on a personal level – even harder on their families and loved ones. This tragedy has left us emotionally traumatised, angry and with so many unanswered questions. The more we hear of the testimonies of survivors, the more we are scared and develop panic attacks, thinking of the worst that could have happened if the incident happened on an ordinary day during the week. Our fallen heroes were dedicated people in their areas of specialities and their death has left a huge noticeable gap. Already we know that there is a shortfall of nurses in South Africa, especially speciality nurses… Before the tragedy, we were already struggling to fill up posts for speciality nurses.”

Another colleague, Sister Thembekile Champala, said:

“I saw them and how severe their injuries were… I wanted them to get better and go home because I know that they were diligent and hardworking, but God had other plans. Koena Sekoba and Matlakala Maxakaza, I take from them the courage to stand my ground, to be gentle and cautious and to serve anyone and everyone who walks through the door of Tambo Memorial Hospital.”

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Unit leader in the paediatric ward, Sister Rammonye, has described her late colleagues, Kgothatso Magopane and Nompumelelo Shezi, as hardworking and dependable.

Read in Daily Maverick: “Trauma counselling for OR Tambo Hospital staff as Boksburg tanker blast death toll rises to 37”

“Shezi and Khothatso were the two ladies that we know that when you got them in your unit, your ward is covered. They were playful, hardworking, at the same time well disciplined. They do have in and outs, but I must say, work-related, they were there for the unit. On the unfortunate day of the tragedy, Magopane was not scheduled to be at the facility but surprisingly she volunteered to come on Christmas Eve, to work overtime and prepare for the Christmas lunch on the following day. But the unfortunate happened. We will forever remember their bubbly personalities and their work ethic,” said Rammonye

“May the souls of Koena Sekoba, Matlakala Maxakaza, Billyboy Mahoa, Peggy Maila, Kgothatso Magopane, Evelyn Majatladi, Audrey Shezi, Khensani Thobela, Patricia Modisakeng, Thandeka Mbatha, Ellen Xaba and Winnie Hobyane rest in eternal peace,” concluded Malekane.

The 12 healthcare workers are among the 37 who died following the explosion. DM