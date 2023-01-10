Defend Truth

THE AFTERMATH OF A DISASTER

Lives of service — these are the 12 healthcare workers who perished in the Boksburg explosion on Christmas Eve

Lives of service — these are the 12 healthcare workers who perished in the Boksburg explosion on Christmas Eve
Clockwise from left: Moshemane Billyboy Mahoa, Kgothatso Magopane, Matjaji Peggy Maila, Nompumelelo Audrey Shezi, Thokozile Ellen Xaba, Bore Evelyn Majatladi, Khensani Lovely Thobela, Sibongile Winne Hobyane, Simphiwokuhle Thandeka Mbatha, Matlakala Suzan Maxakaza, Nthabiseng Patricia Modisakeng, Koena Margaret Sekoba. Images of the deceased during the memorial service for the 12 healthcare victims of the Boksburg explosion at Tambo Memorial Hospital on January 10, 2023 in Boksburg, South Africa.
By Michelle Banda
10 Jan 2023
0

It is two weeks since the devastating gas tanker explosion in Boksburg on Christmas Eve. To date, the death toll has reached 37. Twelve of those who died were healthcare workers from the Tambo Memorial Hospital. More is now known about who they were.

On the morning of 24 December 2022, a truck transporting liquefied petroleum gas exploded after it became wedged beneath a bridge about 100m from the Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg, Gauteng. 

Initial reports were that just 10 people were killed in the blast, with 26 others seriously injured. The number has since risen to 37 dead. Among the affected healthcare workers from the hospital were 11 nurses and one driver. Although it remains uncertain exactly how the healthcare workers came to be injured, most of them succumbed to their injuries while in medical care after the blast.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Hospital colleagues voice ‘trauma’ and ‘anger’ as heartfelt tributes flow for 12 ‘fallen heroes’ at Boksburg memorial

These are their profiles:

Koena Margaret Sekoba (59)

boksburg victims
Koena Margaret Sekoba. (Photo: Supplied)

Koena Margaret Sekoba obtained her nursing qualification at Lebone Nursing College. As an enrolled nurse, she worked at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital and later joined Tambo Memorial Hospital to work in the surgical ward. She died on 25 December 2022 and leaves behind her husband, three children, four grandchildren, three sisters and two brothers. 

Matlakala Suzan Maxakaza (58)

boksburg victims
Matlakala Suzan Maxakaza. (Photo: Supplied)

Matlakala Suzan Maxakaza trained as an auxiliary nurse at a nursing home and completed her further training at Ann Latsky Nursing College. She was working at Tambo Memorial Hospital and died on 26 December 2022. She is survived by her two children, four sisters, two brothers and a grandson.

Moshemane Billyboy Mahoa (43) 

boksburg victims
Moshemane Billyboy Mahoa. (Photo: Supplied)

Moshemane Billyboy Mahoa died on the day of the explosion. He had worked for 12 years as a driver at Tambo Memorial Hospital and was described as a dedicated employee. Colleagues spoke of humility and his commitment to leading a healthy lifestyle. He is survived by his fiancé, his sons, Rorisang and Gontse, and a daughter, Bontle, as well as his sister and three brothers.

Matjaji Peggy Maila (38)

boksburg victims
Matjaji Peggy Maila. (Photo: Supplied)

Matjaji Peggy Maila started out as a domestic worker at Balfour, Alexandra, before finding her true calling as a midwife at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital where she worked from 2012 to 2016. She was working at Tambo Memorial Hospital and died on Boxing Day 2022. She is survived by her three children — two sons and a daughter.

Kgothatso Magopane (41)

boksburg victims
Kgothatso Magopane. (Photo: Supplied)

Kgothatso Magopane qualified as a nurse at Gem Auxiliary Nursing School. Known by colleagues and friends for her infectious laughter and selflessness, she started working at Tambo Memorial Hospital on 15 August 2011. She died on Christmas Day. She is survived by her two sons.

Bore Evelyn Majatladi (55)

boksburg victims
Bore Evelyn Majatladi. (Photo: Supplied)

Bore Evelyn Majatladi qualified as a nurse at Lunghile Nursing School. She worked at Deansgate Retirement Village and Milpark Netcare before settling at Tambo Memorial Hospital. She died on the day of the blast. She was married and had five children and nine grandchildren.

Nompumelelo Audrey Shezi (39)

boksburg victims
Nompumelelo Audrey Shezi. (Photo: Supplied)

Nompumelelo Audrey Shezi graduated from Letjhabile Nursing School. From 2011 she worked in the neonatal ward at the Tambo Memorial Hospital. She died on Boxing Day. She is survived by both her parents, her two older siblings, her only daughter, Ntozonke, and her fiancé. Friends and colleagues said she will be remembered for her kind smile and loving heart.

Khensani Lovely Thobela (43)

boksburg victims
Khensani Lovely Thobela. (Photo: Supplied)

Khensani Lovely Thobela studied at Tswelopele Nursing School to become an auxiliary nurse and furthered her studies as an enrolled nurse at Rhema School of Nursing. Her career started at Cosmos Old Age Home in Vandyk Park and Horizon Rehabilitation Clinic before she began working for Tambo Memorial in 2019. She died on 26 December 2022. She leaves her husband, Albert Thobela, one son and a granddaughter. She was described as her family’s pillar of strength and the sole breadwinner who took care of her widowed mother and five sisters.

Nthabiseng Patricia Modisakeng (40)

boksburg victims
Nthabiseng Patricia Modisakeng. (Photo: Supplied)

Nthabiseng Patricia Modisakeng worked as an enrolled nurse at the Tambo Memorial Hospital. She died four days after the explosion, on 28 December 2022.

Simphiwokuhle Thandeka Mbatha (38)

Simphiwokuhle Thandeka Mbatha. (Photo: Supplied)

Simphiwokuhle Thandeka Mbatha studied for her nursing certificate at Hlabisa Sub-Campus between 2004 and 2006, completing a bridging course at Candlelight Nursing School in 2016. She worked as an enrolled nurse at Tambo Memorial Hospital and died on 29 December 2022. She is survived by her family and a six-year-old daughter 

Thokozile Ellen Xaba (55)

boksburg victims
Thokozile Ellen Xaba. (Photo: Supplied)

Thokozile Ellen Xaba attended Mangosuthu University of Technology and subsequently completed her nursing studies at the Lunghile Nursing School. At the time of the blast, she was working as an enrolled nurse at Tambo Memorial Hospital. She died on New Year’s Day.

Sibongile Winnie Hobyane (40)

boksburg victims
Sibongile Winnie Hobyane. (Photo: Supplied)

Sibongile Winnie Hobyane enrolled to train as a nurse at Lungile Nursing School where she completed her studies in 2014. After a stint elsewhere, she took up a permanent position at Tambo Memorial Hospital in 2019. She worked there until the accident. She died on Christmas Day. She is survived by her husband, three children and four siblings — one brother and three sisters. DM

