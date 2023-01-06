Usman Khawaja of Australia acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the field during day two of the second Test match in the series between Australia and South Africa at Sydney Cricket Ground on 5 January 2023. (Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Heavy rain washed out the third day of the already weather-disrupted third and final Test between Australia and South Africa at Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday, 6 January.

Play was formally abandoned soon after what would have been the tea break, with the rain forecast to continue for the rest of the day.

The outlook for the weekend is more promising and Australia should resume their first innings on Saturday, 7 January, on 475 for four, with Usman Khawaja 195 not out and closing on his maiden Test double century.

Ready to bat

Speaking to journalists after play for the day was abandoned, Proteas’ batting coach Justin Sammons said the South Africans were not sure when the Australians would ask them to bat, but that they were ready to do so at any moment.

“If Khawaja wasn’t on 190-odd, they would probably declare straight away [on day four]. So, it depends on how they see that situation. I’d imagine they will let him go out there and try to get to that double – then declare,” said Sammons.

_____________________________________________________________

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

________________________________________________________

“But we’re not in their change room. It’s a tough one. If they do bat, it will likely be up to that point, where he gets to that double… But they might also say ‘team first’ and send us in to bat straight away.”

Australia have locked up the series after wins in Brisbane and Melbourne, but need a victory in the third Test to be certain of a place in this year’s World Test Championship final.

Read in Daily Maverick: “Australia take charge on gloomy day for Proteas”

The hosts have also released batter Marcus Harris and fast bowler Lance Morris to their Big Bash League teams, and called up Peter Handscomb to act as substitute fielder for the remainder of the Sydney test. DM/Reuters