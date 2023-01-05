Usman Khawaja of Australia celebrates his century during Day 2 of the Third Test between Australia and South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia, on 5 January, 2023. (EPA-EFE/Dean Lewins)

Australia 475 for four in first innings (Usman Khawaja 195*, Steve Smith 104, Travis Head 70, Anrich Nortje 2-55).

“It has been a really tough tour, to say the least.”

These were the sentiments of Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj after yet another taxing day at the office for the South Africans.

This after the Australians piled on another mammoth collection of runs before rain halted the second day of play and offered the Proteas some temporary reprieve.

Australia resumed their bid to clinch a convincing 3-0 series win over the tourists on 147 for the loss of two wickets in Sydney. Then up stepped Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja to torment South Africa’s bowling unit.

During a 209-run partnership, Smith struck his 30th Test century, with Khawaja also playing his part as the home side pummeled a flailing South African side.

It was the pair’s 10th century partnership from 33 innings. It also marked a milestone as they overtook their 188 stand against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) back in 2018.

That was not the end of the milestones on the day for the pair though. For Smith, who eventually fell for 104 (caught and bowled by SA spin wizard Maharaj), his return saw him pass Aussie legend Don Bradman’s Test centuries haul.

With his latest Test ton, the 33-year-old batter now has 30 career 100s, with only Ricky Ponting (41) and Steve Waugh (32) having managed more for Australia in this format.

As for Khawaja, he surpassed his previous Test best — 174 against New Zealand at Brisbane in 2015 — and seemed poised to overtake his career-high first-class tally of 214 until another Sydney downpour put paid to the day with 14 overs still to be bowled.

“He’s worked really hard… He plays all around the wicket and trusts his defence. He knows his scoring opportunities. He’s got really good hands. So, he’s worked really hard and is a different player to what he was four years ago against spin,” said Maharaj of Khawaja’s impressive knock.

Australia’s Test skipper Pat Cummins is likely to allow Khawaja a few overs to try and reach his maiden double century when play resumes tomorrow morning. He is only five runs short, while the Aussies are just 25 runs short of an imposing first innings total of 500.

A declaration once those milestones have been passed will allow the host nation to have a swing at South Africa’s brittle batting line-up, which has only surpassed the 200-run mark once during the Proteas’ time Down Under.

For South Africa, who have already lost the series after Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, spinner Maharaj (one for 108) and pace spearhead Rabada (one for 119) took the only two wickets to fall on day two. But plenty of work awaits the South African batters with their turn to wield the willow likely to arrive on day three.

Sequence of play

After a rain-affected opening day that allowed for only 47 overs to be bowled, it was a much more fruitful day in terms of the weather on day two.

However, it was the home team who dominated with opener Khawaja and Smith putting on that mammoth partnership and leaving the Proteas bowlers scratching their heads.

The stand finally broke when Maharaj caught Smith off his own bowling — collecting his first wicket of the series in the process — shortly after the former Australian captain had reached three figures.

However, just when the visitors might have thought they had managed an important breakthrough, they didn’t bet on the belligerence and ruthlessness of Travis Head as he recorded a quickfire 70 off just 59 runs to add to the Australian cause.

Head’s attacking innings allowed his side to add 112 for the next wicket in less than 20 overs. His aggressive intent also led to his downfall and he eventually fell to Rabada, with an excellent and well-timed catch by substitute fielder Rassie van der Dussen at deep square leg.

After contributing the lion’s share of the 112-run stand with Khawaja (who added 41), Head had again put his team into a position where they can push for a win, weather-allowing.

“He’s got a sound game plan; he times the ball really sweetly. He’s probably one of the best timers [of the ball] right now in international cricket. He’s played really well and he’s taken his chances as well,” said Maharaj on Head’s brilliant innings.

“But it also comes from the platform being set upfront by the opening batters, to give him the licence to play. If you look at the Australian batting lineup, the top order is obviously those people that take the shine off the ball, and then it’s got the aggressors of the middle order to come through.”

His dismissal saw Matt Renshaw — who is Covid-19 positive, but asymptomatic — come on to bat alongside Khawaja until rain stopped play early, late in the day.

Maharaj hopes that when South Africa are eventually asked to bat, they can channel their inner Khawaja and Smith spirit to make the Australian bowlers sweat just like he and his comrades have been made to toil.

“The batters, with the time spent on the field, were just chatting on plans and how they are going to go about it. We spoke about taking a leaf from how Usman and Steve Smith played today.” DM