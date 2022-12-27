Zweli Mkhize, who was the health minister from 2019 to 2021, was involved in the collapse of the country’s health system during a pandemic.

Many people’s loved ones died from Covid-19, some due to a lack of beds, food and oxygen tanks in hospitals.

In total, South Africa recorded nearly 103,000 deaths and 4.04 million positive cases as a result of Covid-19.

One would think that with the billions of rands donated and loaned to SA we would at least have a new hospital to show for it, after the pandemic. However, we are left with what is soon to be another State Capture inquiry, a villain who had set his sights on becoming the next president, and no vibes this festive season. Not even digital vibes.

How to be a villain 101

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigated Mkhize in the awarding of a communication tender, worth R150-million, to a company called Digital Vibes. This came after Scorpio journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh exposed the shady deal.

Mkhize was quite generous with this amount – not to the millions of ordinary citizens who depend on the healthcare system, but to his family and friends.

Myburgh discovered that R82-million had been spent in total on Covid-19 communication, which raised eyebrows for him. Digital Vibes was revealed to be listed under company director Radha Hariram, who “was a front for Tahera Mather: a figure familiar to political journalists as Mkhize’s longtime aide”, reported Daily Maverick.

Mkhize’s daughter-in-law received money to open a nail bar and, in previous years, Mkhize’s wife also received millions to buy a farm.

Mkhize’s plans to become South Africa’s next president have been scuppered now that Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected president of the ANC. DM168

