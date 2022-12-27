Maverick Life

THE CONVERSATION

Pumping loud music is putting more than 1 billion young people at risk of hearing loss

Pumping loud music is putting more than 1 billion young people at risk of hearing loss
Concert. Image: Vishnu R Nair / Unsplash
By Robert Cowan
27 Dec 2022
0

Using earbuds or headphones to play very loud music on devices and going to live gigs are putting up to 1.35 billion young people at risk of permanent hearing loss worldwide.

Music is an integral part of human life. It’s all around us, just like sunshine, lifting our mood. We enjoy it so much that many of us take it with us everywhere on our phones or we spend weekends hitting the club scene, live-music venues or concerts.

Meanwhile, many of us may have felt annoyed by loud sound from music venues or remarked on sound emanating from someone else’s headphones. We’re probably aware we should prevent hearing loss from loud industrial noise at work or from using power tools at home.

A systematic review released today in BMJ Global Health reports unsafe listening practices in adolescents and young adults from using personal listening devices (such as phones or digital music players) and going to loud clubs and gigs are common and could be a major factor contributing to hearing loss.

In fact, the authors estimate that pumping tunes could be placing up to 1.35 billion young people at risk of hearing loss worldwide.

What the study looked at

Systematic analysis involves looking across multiple studies to identify consistent findings. In this study, the authors included 33 peer-reviewed studies published between 2000 and 2021, involving over 19,000 people, aged 12–34.

In the study, unsafe listening was identified as listening at levels above 80 decibels for over 40 hours per week. For context, this is the level above which most Australian states require industry to implement noise protection processes such as the use of hearing protectors.

The study confirms the rate of unsafe listening practices is high in adolescents and young adults: 23.81% of them were listening to music on personal devices at unsafe levels and 48.2% at loud entertainment venues (though this rate is less certain). Based on global estimates of population, this translates to up to 1.35 billion young people at risk of hearing loss globally. The World Health Organization estimates over 430 million people worldwide already have disabling hearing loss and prevalence could double if hearing loss prevention is not prioritised.

The results tally with our previous studies conducted by Australia’s National Acoustic Laboratories and HEARing Cooperative Research Centre.

More than a decade ago we reported a high potential for hearing loss from attendance at nightclubs, pubs and live concerts in young Australians aged between 18–35 years.

Back then, we found 13% of young Australians (aged 18–35) were getting a yearly noise dose from nightclubs, concerts and sporting activities that exceeded the maximum acceptable dose in the industry. In 2015, the WHO launched the Make listening Safe initiative to encourage young people to protect their hearing.

Why it’s bad for your hearing

So what’s the problem with loud music? Like sunshine, overexposure can lead to harm. Loud noise, including music, can kill off hair cells and membranes in the inner ear (the cochlea). Once hearing is lost, a person mightn’t be able to hear or understand speech or sounds around them.

Research shows hearing loss results from a combination of sound being too loud (and it doesn’t need to be painful to cause hearing damage), listening to loud sound too long (and the louder the sound, the less time you can listen before your hearing is at risk) and how often you are exposed (and hearing damage is cumulative over time). A good “rule of ear” is that if you hear ringing in your ears at or after listening, you are at risk of damaging your hearing. This type of hearing loss is permanent and may require the use of hearing aids or cochlear implants.

Wait, so no loud music at all?

So what can we do, short of throwing away our headphones and avoiding clubbing and live music?

First, just like with the sun and skin, we need to be aware of the risks to our hearing and take the necessary steps to protect ourselves. We need to be aware of how loud sound is around us and how to keep our exposure within safe levels. We can do this by using personal hearing protection in clubs (such as ear muffs or ear plugs that are fit for purpose), or limiting how often we visit noisy music venues or how long we stay at really loud ones. (…)

Most phones now come with software that can monitor safe listening levels and limit exposure. Hearing protection at the venue level is more challenging and may require regulatory and industry-based approaches. Our 2020 research identified hazard controls for entertainment venues, such as alternating volume between louder and softer levels, rotating staff, providing quiet rooms, and raising speaker locations above head height. We also showed DJs and venues were open to initiatives aimed at reducing the risk of hearing loss for their patrons and staff.

Compromises are possible and they could enable the enjoyment of music at live-music venues, while still protecting hearing. That way everyone will be able to keep enjoying music for longer. DM/ML  

This story was first published in The Conversation.

Robert Cowan is a Professorial Research Fellow in Audiology and Speech Pathology at the University of Melbourne.

In case you missed it, also read The link between hearing loss and dementia

The link between hearing loss and dementia

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Zweli Mkhize – a sick state of affairs and a lot of bad vibes
Maverick News

Zweli Mkhize – a sick state of affairs and a lot of bad vibes
Damage and waste – the fallout from Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s real life and fantasy
People of the Year

Damage and waste – the fallout from Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s real life and fantasy
Nkandlarnia retreats, Paul of the Mashatileites returns, ‘The SA Show’ is gearing up for its most exciting season yet
Maverick Life

Nkandlarnia retreats, Paul of the Mashatileites returns, ‘The SA Show’ is gearing up for its most exciting season yet
A champion of justice – for Andrea Johnson, it’s all about an intense belief in right and wrong
People of the Year

A champion of justice – for Andrea Johnson, it’s all about an intense belief in right and wrong
Takealot takes action after allegations of price-gouging for portable power stations
Business Maverick

Takealot takes action after allegations of price-gouging for portable power stations

TOP READS IN SECTION

Nkandlarnia retreats, Paul of the Mashatileites returns, ‘The SA Show’ is gearing up for its most exciting season yet
Maverick Life

Nkandlarnia retreats, Paul of the Mashatileites returns, ‘The SA Show’ is gearing up for its most exciting season yet
A farewell to martinis — not so quickly! Recreating Hemingway's famous Montgomery
Maverick Life

A farewell to martinis — not so quickly! Recreating Hemingway's famous Montgomery
Our selection of films released or to come that you shouldn’t miss
Maverick Life

Our selection of films released or to come that you shouldn’t miss
Denis Hirson reflects on 1960s Joburg in his memoir My Thirty-Minute Bar Mitzvah
Maverick Life

Denis Hirson reflects on 1960s Joburg in his memoir My Thirty-Minute Bar Mitzvah
Harry & Meghan – what the first episodes reveal about Meghan’s reputation within the royal family
Maverick Life

Harry & Meghan – what the first episodes reveal about Meghan’s reputation within the royal family

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.