Maverick Life

ESCAPE

Itchy feet? Your guide to local travel

Itchy feet? Your guide to local travel
After all the anticipation and anxiety, searching the plains, Botswana is mostly a flat country. It''s worthwhile stopping at the pans and through your binoculars watch life slowly show itself. Makgadigadi Pans National Park, Botswana. 19 December 2021. Photograph: John Hogg
By Maverick Life Editors
24 Dec 2022
0

It’s hard to believe that around this time last year South Africa was facing heavy travel restrictions after the discovery of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

This story was first published as a newsletter; click here if you would like to sign up for our newsletter to get the best of Maverick Life delivered to your inbox every Sunday morning.

The pandemic has left many of us with itchy feet, eager to grab our passports and head abroad. But two years of travel restrictions have also given rise to an appreciation for all the incredible destinations that Africa has right on our doorstep: from the colourful Namaqualand flowers that litter the West Coast National Park, to the vineyards and luxury wineries that dot the Cape Winelands and big-game viewing in neighbouring African countries.

This year, we at Maverick Life tried to do our bit to help you scratch your itchy feet (yuck) by giving you the practical tips to start putting together a travel itinerary. These included our reader-vetted suggestions for the top holiday picks in the country and a brief and comprehensive breakdown of the best airlines to help you get there. We also explored trends in travel such as working and living on the road as a digital nomad.

If you’ve missed any of the travel tips, tricks and guides that we’ve published, you’re in luck: we’ve pulled out some of our best work and put together a list of evergreen stories that’ll aid you in your future travel endeavours.

Bon voyage and enjoy these reads.

***

Travel-wise

holiday destinations
Vultures sit in trees silhouetted against the setting sun near Satara Camp in the Kruger National Park. The Kruger Park was a specific top destination within Mpumalanga, which came sixth overall. (Photo: Gallo Images / Mike Copeland)

Backyard wonders – our readers’ top holiday picks at home in South Africa
DM168 readers share their favourite South African holiday destinations. By Karabo Mafolo and Sahra Heuwel

Nieu-Bethesda.
Nieu-Bethesda chooses dust over tar, when it comes to their village streets. Image: Supplied / Chris Marais and Julienne du Toit

Townsizing to the Karoo
Why moving permanently to South Africa’s dry heartland could be just the adventure you’ve been dreaming of. By Chris Marais and Julienne du Toit

Khama Rhino Sanctuary. The pans there were bathed in a warm late afternoon glow and made it feel that we were part of a Disney landscape. Compared to where we had been it was like an upmarket complex for wild animals. Khama Rhino Sanctuary, Botswana.
27 December 2021. Photograph: John Hogg

Road trip to Botswana: Cowbells, expanse and splendour
The build-up to our first trip to Botswana in December 2021 was a draining mix of anticipation and anxiety: Covid-19 and the fluctuating travel ramifications that are but side-shows of the pandemic; there were three of us – my wife Nicolene, Adele du Toit (friend and wife of the late Duif du Toit) and I. The trip was in memory of Duif, as he and Adele travelled through Botswana in 2009. By John Hogg

Sonja and Reinholdt Van Niekerk and their children. Image: Louis Botha Photography

Van Life – the beauty of living and travelling South Africa in a mobile home
As “Van Life” has become more popular around the world over the past few years, some South Africans have swapped living in their brick-and-mortar homes for life on the road. By Malibongwe Tyilo

The magical natural phenomenon where fields of flowers appears out of dry conditions of the West Coast National Park on August 26, 2020 in Postberg, South Africa.
The magical natural phenomenon where fields of flowers appears out of dry conditions of the West Coast National Park on August 26, 2020 in Postberg, South Africa. Image: Gallo Images / Jacques Stander

Flower season – exploring the blooms of the West Coast and Namaqualand
South Africa’s flower season is upon us. Here is a handy guide to visiting the blooms this spring. By Sarah Hoek

Karoo Roads III Photo Essay
Copper the Fluffer Stallion – Gelykfontein Thoroughbred Stud Farm, Venterstad, Eastern Cape. Image: Chris Marais

Karoo Roads III – From the studios of snowy Nieu-Bethesda to the stony heights of the Richtersveld
Here is another heritage collection of journeys into the past and present of South Africa’s Karoo region. By Chris Marais and Julienne du Toit

Lauren Melnick, a South African freelance writer, blogger, copywriter and digital nomad, is part of the new world of work. (Image: Lauren Melnick)

Working on the road: How digital nomads have the best of both worlds
Always wanted to travel but never thought it would be possible because of your work? In 2022, with the world and many habits disrupted, taking your professional activity on the road might be easier than you think. By Sarah Hoek. DM/ML

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Bleak Christmas for 218 medical students in Russia as Mpumalanga & SA authorities fail to pay their bills
South Africa

Bleak Christmas for 218 medical students in Russia as Mpumalanga & SA authorities fail to pay their bills
Humanitarian crisis looms in Karoo as Eskom institutes load reduction on top of rolling blackouts in defaulting municipalities
South Africa

Humanitarian crisis looms in Karoo as Eskom institutes load reduction on top of rolling blackouts in defaulting municipalities
Karpowership's environmental hazards controversially reduced in new EIA specs
South Africa

Karpowership's environmental hazards controversially reduced in new EIA specs
Hazim Mustafa on scandal that rocked SA – ‘I just went there and I bought… buffaloes from the farm’
Maverick News

Hazim Mustafa on scandal that rocked SA – ‘I just went there and I bought… buffaloes from the farm’
12 Days Of Christmas
Maverick News

12 Days Of Christmas

TOP READS IN SECTION

Harry & Meghan – what the first episodes reveal about Meghan’s reputation within the royal family
Maverick Life

Harry & Meghan – what the first episodes reveal about Meghan’s reputation within the royal family
‘Whitey: The Rise and Rule of the Shoprite King’ – on takeovers and turnarounds
Business Maverick

‘Whitey: The Rise and Rule of the Shoprite King’ – on takeovers and turnarounds
Festive books — our guide to holiday reads and literary gifting
Maverick Life

Festive books — our guide to holiday reads and literary gifting
Our World in Pictures: Week 51 of 2022
Maverick Life

Our World in Pictures: Week 51 of 2022
Walks of life – some of the best family-friendly hikes around South Africa
Maverick News

Walks of life – some of the best family-friendly hikes around South Africa

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Stay off Biscuit's naughty list this festive season, become a Maverick Insider

If you appreciate Daily Maverick and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

For just R75 per month (that's only R2.76 a day) you can help ensure that we will never put up a paywall — because the truth shouldn’t be a luxury item.

Sign Up Today
Biscuit Christmas
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.