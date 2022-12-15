Sport

Goalless Griezmann happy to put in hard yards for France

Antoine Griezmann of France during the semifinal against Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Wednesday. (Photo: Youssef Loulidi / Fantasista / Getty Images)
By Rohith Nair and Fernando Kallas
15 Dec 2022
Though the plaudits for France reaching a second successive World Cup final have been directed towards attackers such as Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann has been a key pivot to the team’s success.

France’s Antoine Griezmann proved once again that he is the ultimate team player with another virtuoso performance to help guide his team to a second consecutive World Cup final on Wednesday with their 2-0 win over Morocco.

Goals from Theo Hernandez and substitute Randal Kolo Muani made the difference for France, but it was Griezmann’s combination of graft and guile at both ends of the pitch that caught the eye.

The Atletico Madrid forward has not scored a single goal at the World Cup in Qatar but has created several chances while also dropping deep and breaking up play.

Compatriot Paul Pogba even suggested on Instagram that Griezmann was playing like France’s injured all-action defensive midfielder N’Golo Kante after another all-round performance against Morocco which earned the forward the man of the match award.

Antoine Griezmann celebrates France’s semifinal victory over Morocco. (Photo: Etsuo Hara / Getty Images)
Jawad El Yamiq of Morocco battles for the ball with France’s Antoine Griezmann. (Photo: Heuler Andrey / Eurasia Sport Images / Getty Images)

“I feel good in my legs, in my mind… The work I did on vacation and later with Atleti did me good, it was what I needed. I try to help the team as much as possible, as always,” Griezmann said.

“Morocco impressed me tonight, they set up very well tactically and defensively. In the second half they created a lot of opportunities,” the wily campaigner added.

“Scoring an early goal made things easier for us as well and the second goal made it more comfortable for us. It was a tough game that came down to small details. We’re going to try and learn from this.”

Victory set up a mouthwatering final with Lionel Messi’s Argentina, at Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

“Any team with Messi is a different proposition. We’ve seen Argentina play, we know how they play, they’re a difficult team to play and they’re in top form,” Griezmann said.

“They have a strong side around Messi. We know they’ll have a lot of support in the crowd. We’ll see where we can hurt them and how we can defend against them. We’ll be well prepared.

Antoine Griezmann of France in action against Selim Amallah of Morocco. (Photo: Marc Atkins / Getty Images)
Romain Saiss of Morocco shakes hands with Antoine Griezmann of France after the semifinal. (Photo: Visionhaus / Getty Images)
Antoine Griezmann battles for the ball with Yahya Attiat Allah during France’s semifinal clash with Morocco. (Photo: Pablo Morano / BSR Agency / Getty Images)

“We can make history but there is still a very long way to go, 90 minutes or more. You have to keep your feet on the ground.”

Read in Daily Maverick: “Semifinal: France end Morocco’s run to set up Argentina showdown

For Griezmann, it is a second consecutive World Cup final and the 31-year-old said he had learnt to keep his emotions in check after he was moved to tears the last time they beat Belgium in the semifinal.

“Against Belgium I cried, I think now I’m more focused,” he said. “I’m already focused on the final on Sunday. I’m trying to keep my feet on the ground, remain composed, focus on recovery and prepare for Sunday’s match.” Reuters/DM

