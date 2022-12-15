Sport

Semifinal: France end Morocco’s run to set up Argentina showdown

Sofyan Amrabat of Morocco battles for possession with Kylian Mbappé of France during the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal match between France and Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium on 14 December 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo: Matthias Hangst / Getty Images)
By Mark Gleeson
15 Dec 2022
France’s victory set up the tantalising prospect of a decisive clash between Argentina maestro Lionel Messi, at the end of his international career, and France’s Kylian Mbappé, emerging as the next superstar of the world game.

France will take on Argentina in the World Cup final after beating Morocco 2-0 in an absorbing semifinal on Wednesday to stay on course for a successful title defence and end the fairytale run of the north Africans in Qatar.

Theo Hernandez scored in the fifth minute in a perfect start for the holders, who would have been looking for an early strike to silence the rowdy Moroccan support at the Al Bayt Stadium and dent the confidence of their team.

But it still proved a close-run clash as Morocco overcame injury blows and showed no deference to France’s reputation, taking the game to them in a gallant effort that added to the glowing reputation they have earned at the tournament.

France settled the outcome with a second goal 11 minutes from time as substitute Randal Kolo Muani, with a first touch after coming on, tucked in a shot at the back post.

Kylian Mbappé of France (C) misses a chance to score during the Fifa World Cup 2022 semifinal between France and Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, 14 December 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Ronald Wittek)
Jawad El Yamiq of Morocco shoots acrobatically with an overhead kick during the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal match between France and Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium on 14 December 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo: Clive Brunskill / Getty Images)

For the first goal, Hernandez had to lift his left foot high to connect with a bouncing ball from a tight angle to finish off a sweeping move started by Antoine Griezmann’s run down the right and a cutback pass that Kylian Mbappé initially fluffed.

Mbappé was the creator of the second as he attempted first to dribble through the Morocco defence and then shot, his effort blocked but falling for Kolo Muani to net.

Olivier Giroud struck the post and missed from point-blank range in the first half at the end of a barnstorming run through the middle from Aurélien Tchouaméni.

The midfielder threaded a superb ball to find Mbappé, whose miscued shot was poorly cleared, allowing Giroud a first-time shot which was wide from close-in.

But Morocco were never overawed and had opportunity as Azzedine Ounahi forced two good saves out of French captain Hugo Lloris with speculative efforts, and curling set-pieces put the French defence under pressure.

The north Africans were hit hard by injuries to their key centrebacks with the gamble of naming Nayef Aguerd in the starting line-up failing to come off as he hurt his hamstring in the warm-up and skipper Romain Saïss having to go off after 20 minutes.

Hugo Lloris of France makes a save against an overhead kick by Jawad El Yamiq of Morocco during the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal match between France and Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium on 14 December 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo: Lars Baron / Getty Images)

Bicycle kick

Replacement centreback Jawad El Yamiq was, however, closest to an equaliser with a spectacular bicycle kick on the stroke of halftime, from a poorly cleared corner by the French, with Lloris getting a vital touch as it hit the base of the upright.

Morocco’s exit was tempered by their achievement of becoming the first African and Arab country to reach the World Cup semifinal, a feat widely celebrated. They can expect to be hailed as heroes when they return home after Saturdays’ third-place playoff against Croatia. Reuters/DM

