Read our entire coverage of the UCT Online High School:

When the announcement was made in July 2021 that the University of Cape Town (UCT) had launched an online high school in partnership with the Valenture Institute in a bid “to revolutionise basic education in Africa”, the project was met with much initial fanfare and praise.

The brainchild of UCT Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng and Valenture Institute CEO, Robert Paddock, the initiative was peddled as a “high school for all”, promising to be “the most affordable private school” in the country which would disrupt the basic education sector.

Applications for UCT Online High School opened on 21 July 2021. Paddock – who has a 15-year relationship with the university through his previous company GetSmarter, which offers online short courses through top universities – was reported as saying close to 1,700 applications were received within the first six days of the launch.

The launch of the online school came on the back of Covid-19 learning disruptions, and coincided with an increase in enrolments at several online schools in South Africa. The spike in enrolments at various online schools also followed the Department of Basic Education’s publication of a draft guiding framework for virtual schooling, which the department labelled a priority, as virtual schools have been operating unregistered for several years without adequate policy guidance.

UCT Online High School (UCTOHS) is part of UCTs Vision 2030 to create new ways to approach South Africa’s complex problems, one of which is to “to advance holistic, innovative future-oriented education”. In terms of running the school, UCT and Valenture Institute have a shared governance structure with Vice-Chancellor Phakeng as chair of the oversight committee which is responsible for academic quality assurance, governance and overall management of the school.

Selling points

In interviews with Daily Maverick conducted over the past months, several parents recalled the selling points that had convinced them to register their children at UCT Online High School. With its private school status and annual fees of R26,340, the school was an attractive option to many families who were looking for what was pegged as quality education at an affordable rate.

Additionally, many parents described choosing UCTOHS because it said it would give children individual support and attention; would commit to monitoring their progress and grades and keep them on track; and address gaps after mastery checks – which ensured that learners mastered the previous module before progressing to the next one.

“They made it sound like my child wasn’t just going to be part of the system; if they see that they struggle, they will pull them aside and provide that help. That hasn’t happened; I actually believe that is the opposite. My child was left to struggle on her own,” said Lee-Ann van Wyk, whose daughter is in Grade 8 at UCTOHS.

While some parents who spoke to Daily Maverick said they were initially sceptical about the impact moving to an online school would have on their children’s social lives, they were sold by the emphasis the school placed on building a vibrant, social community and its range of extracurricular clubs and activities offered.

“At the start of the year we were all obviously very hopeful, it was all positive and what was being said and sold seemed promising,” said Van Wyk.

Wendy Singo, whose son is also in Grade 8 at the school, told Daily Maverick that some of the things that UCTOHS had promised in terms of social life, including meet-ups in each region, had not been delivered on.

“As parents we decided to do it ourselves,” she said. “We were hoping that was going to come from the school which was one of the things they highlighted being that we shouldn’t worry about our children’s social life.”

Teachers, who spoke to Daily Maverick on the strict condition of anonymity, described how they had bought into the dream the company was selling; to revolutionise basic education in South Africa.

Hooked on the prospect of “changing the face of education”, many left senior teaching positions, took substantial pay cuts and lost benefits to invest in this dream “of making education accessible and giving learners who are not in privileged areas privileged education”, one said.

“We were all very invested in the vision the company sold us when we started. It was all about the learner is the centre; on repeat,” another teacher told Daily Maverick.

Failure to deliver

However, over the course of several months, accounts of UCTOHS’s conduct from both employees and guardians share a common narrative: the school has fundamentally failed to deliver on many of its selling points, resisting any internal and external scrutiny of how its students are faring, and offering a product which, they say, has negatively affected students.

“I feel like they sold lies. Their methodology may look good on paper, but the implementation is just not there. I feel like a guinea pig; like I’m being used as their test subject,” said Wendy Singo, whose son is also in Grade 8 at the school.

Other parents who spoke to Daily Maverick over the past months described feeling “robbed”, “cheated” and as though they had fallen for “false advertising”.

They cited technical glitches on the learning platforms which persisted over the past months; a lack of support and transparency from the school; and raised concerns about learners’ dismal academic performance.

“I feel that they kind of bit off more than they could chew, and they just couldn’t offer the support that was being promised,” said Van Wyk.

All of the parents we spoke to were trying to remove their children from UCTOHS and get them either into brick-and-mortar schools or other online high schools. However, because of the poor grades reflected on their children’s report cards, many were struggling to get them into other schools.

“I’m really hoping by some miracle, she can pass. Just so that all the sacrifices didn’t feel like a waste. But I’ve also prepared her that if she does fail, it doesn’t define her, it was just one of those things we took a chance on. But then we’re still in this terrible predicament where I can’t apply for her to redo Grade 8 at a traditional school because there isn’t enough space,” said Van Wyk.

“The best I can do is if she passes, I go beg a school to take her… But if she fails there’s just no way. If I don’t get my daughter into a school and we’re forced to stay here, it’s literally going to be against our will until we get something else.”

‘Crippling anxiety’

All the parents Daily Maverick spoke to said their children were experiencing levels of crippling anxiety or depression, partly brought on by the school’s online platform which they described as anxiety-inducing and not at all user-friendly.

“We couldn’t accurately monitor our children’s progress. Our portal and our children’s portal dashboards never looked the same. As an example, my son would finish something and it would update on his site, but on my site it would take ages until it showed it was completed,” said Singo.

“This is one of the things we cried over.”

Some parents told Daily Maverick that their children were constantly behind with the workload, despite completing tests and submitting assignments on time. When they queried this with the school, they say they struggled to get concrete answers on the reasons why their children appeared to be falling so far behind.

“My biggest gripe was that they have these circles that show [learners] progress and, based on where they’re at, it will either be green, orange or red. My daughter’s was constantly red, because she was constantly behind. The mental toll was horrific – for an entire week she was just crying,” said Van Wyk.

Several teachers told Daily Maverick that they were speaking about the mess unfolding behind the scenes because they hoped to warn parents who were considering sending their children to UCTOHS in the future.

The teachers we interviewed were scared to speak out and spoke to Daily Maverick on condition of anonymity because, they said, they feared for their careers and because of certain provisions in their contracts. The company’s decisions and instructions for teachers to retain specific information from guardians, they said, had affected the morale among staff. They could not in good conscience stay silent.

Guilt over harm to students

Many expressed guilt and regret over not having said or done more. And many felt complicit in the harm caused to students.

“The product that has been offered to students this year has negatively affected them. It’s not taking their needs and interests into account,” one teacher told Daily Maverick.

The same teacher said, “decisions have been made by management throughout the course of the year to basically change what was initially offered to students. The issue with that was that teachers have said throughout the year that the changes must make for a much better student experience at the institution, but our concerns were never seriously regarded by management.”

Grade 12 will launch in 2023. And the school plans to introduce a series of restructuring measures, which UCT Online insiders warn will not address the problems faced by students this year.

In the words of a teacher: “This is a sinking ship, and the kids are going to suffer.”

Teachers say that many learners have slipped through the cracks this year due to massive class sizes, and not enough academic support. When “mastery checks” fell away, it became nearly impossible to track the progress of each individual.

For most high schoolers, self-discipline does not come naturally, and the teachers who spoke to Daily Maverick noted that accountability and self-discipline are even more of a challenge within the online learning environment.

“It has been suggested that because attendance in the live, online teaching sessions has been poor, they are no longer a priority. Thus far, UCTOHS has not harnessed the benefits of online gamification to incentivise learners. They have failed to implement a system of accountability to support student engagement,” said one teacher.

Blame

The teachers Daily Maverick spoke to, claim that with nearly every problem raised by students and guardians, the company has been quick to transfer the blame onto the teachers.

“Something that the company has been doing from the get-go is transferring the blame, for all of this – technical glitches or something they didn’t account for – they shifted the blame to the teachers.”

“There are many learners who have posted on social media that they are being crippled by anxiety. They blame the teachers – while we’ve been advocating and fighting for them since the beginning,” said one teacher.

In response to questions from Daily Maverick, UCT Online High School claimed that the “large majority of parents and guardians are happy with the progress of their learners”.

“These opinions are the views of a small number of parents and guardians who have engaged with us on their dedicated Facebook page, or who have lodged complaints through our formal complaints process,” it said.

On the technical issues with the online portal and the app linked to the school’s online platform, cited by guardians, the school said: “There were some initial technical issues at the beginning of the year involving the specialised third-party application that we use for online invigilation (which is also used by many other reputable academic institutions).

Many of these have now been resolved although it is inevitable that some learners will find the use of new and unfamiliar digital applications challenging.” DM

In response to Daily Maverick’s questions, UCT Online High School requested that we include all of the information it provided. We have included it as a PDF below because we feel it is important for the public to be informed about all of the allegations Daily Maverick put to the institution, and its respective responses. Additionally, UCT Online High School denied some of Daily Maverick’s findings. We stand by our reporting.