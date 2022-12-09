TGIFOOD

TAIL END

What’s cooking today: Kapokbos skaapstertjies

What’s cooking today: Kapokbos skaapstertjies
Tony Jackman’s twice-cooked skaapstertjies. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
09 Dec 2022
0

In honour of Charlize Theron and what she’s inadvertently done for us, I cooked skaapstertjies, one of the finest treats of the entire Karoo.

Skaapstertjies are a tricky ingredient to cook, as they have a tendency to be tough, but if you cook them twice, first to get them tender and the second time to get them caramelised and crisp, boy do you have a treat in store. (See my Throwback Thursday Skaapstertjies recipe for a different take on this delicacy.)

Ingredients

16 skaapstertjies (sheeps’ tails)

Water to cover

2 long kapokbos sprigs

2 orange or lemon leaves

3 blades of mace

2 pieces of cassia bark

2 Tbsp whole coriander seeds

1 Tbsp black peppercorns

Salt to taste

Baste:

100 ml tomato paste

A dash of Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbsp each Sherry vinegar, jerepigo, honey

1 tsp garlic powder

Salt and black pepper for finishing them on the coals or grill

Method

Cook the tails without fat or water in a hot pan on a moderate heat, turning now and then, for about 15 minutes for them to develop flavour and release some of their fat. Add the water, kapokbos, citrus leaves, mace, cassia, coriander seeds, peppercorns and salt lightly. Bring it to a boil and reduce to a simmer, and let it cook, uncovered, on a moderate heat until the water has almost cooked away. This may take up to two hours depending on the intensity of the heat, so keep an eye on it as you don’t want them to burn.

Tip them into a colander (not a koljander) and leave them to drain thoroughly.

Mix the baste ingredients together in a bowl and toss the tails in it, using your hands.

Cook them slowly over hot coals, basting now and then, until they become crisp and golden on the outside. This recipe pairs with this column. DM/TGIFood

If/when you do put them on your menu, please let me know at [email protected] so that I can tell my readers (your potential customers) all about it.

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks. Share your versions of his recipes with him on Instagram and he’ll see them and respond.

SUBSCRIBE to TGIFood here. Also visit the TGIFood platform, a repository of all of our food writing.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary

We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.

More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.

If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo