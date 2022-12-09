Skaapstertjies are a tricky ingredient to cook, as they have a tendency to be tough, but if you cook them twice, first to get them tender and the second time to get them caramelised and crisp, boy do you have a treat in store. (See my Throwback Thursday Skaapstertjies recipe for a different take on this delicacy.)

Ingredients

16 skaapstertjies (sheeps’ tails)

Water to cover

2 long kapokbos sprigs

2 orange or lemon leaves

3 blades of mace

2 pieces of cassia bark

2 Tbsp whole coriander seeds

1 Tbsp black peppercorns

Salt to taste

Baste:

100 ml tomato paste

A dash of Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbsp each Sherry vinegar, jerepigo, honey

1 tsp garlic powder

Salt and black pepper for finishing them on the coals or grill

Method

Cook the tails without fat or water in a hot pan on a moderate heat, turning now and then, for about 15 minutes for them to develop flavour and release some of their fat. Add the water, kapokbos, citrus leaves, mace, cassia, coriander seeds, peppercorns and salt lightly. Bring it to a boil and reduce to a simmer, and let it cook, uncovered, on a moderate heat until the water has almost cooked away. This may take up to two hours depending on the intensity of the heat, so keep an eye on it as you don’t want them to burn.

Tip them into a colander (not a koljander) and leave them to drain thoroughly.

Mix the baste ingredients together in a bowl and toss the tails in it, using your hands.

Cook them slowly over hot coals, basting now and then, until they become crisp and golden on the outside. This recipe pairs with this column. DM/TGIFood

