Ramaphosa re-election almost certain as ANC top brass defer adoption of Integrity Committee report on Phala Phala

President Cyril Ramaphosa leaves the ANC’s National Working Committee meeting at Nasrec, Johannesburg, 5 December 2022. (Photo: Supplied)
By Queenin Masuabi
09 Dec 2022
The ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) did not manage to even discuss the Phala Phala report but instead made a decision to include it in the party’s organisational report which will be adopted during the national conference. 

The ANC’s conference will be held next week between the 16th and 20th of December where new leadership will be voted in.

Party spokesperson Pule Mabe explained why the matter was not further discussed.

“One must say it was quite robust, dynamic as usual and we engaged on several issues as usual. We know one issue of interest is the issue of the Integrity Commission but this NEC resolved that the report of the IC would be included in the organisational report. In this instance we are seven days away from the conference. It is only fair and opportune that the IC report forms part of all reports which will be put before the conference,” he said.

This allows ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to go ahead and contest for a second term while further discussions about the matter will only be discussed by the delegates who will be attending the conference.

The meeting which was held at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Soweto started with party treasurer general Paul Mashatile presenting the Special National Working Committee (NWC) report. The NWC held its meeting on Monday where they made the decision to back Ramaphosa. 

The NWC meeting agreed that ANC MPs must be instructed to vote against the Section 89 report on Phala Phala when the matter is debated and voted on during a Parliamentary sitting this coming week.

Mashatile also presented a report from the secretary general’s office on preparations for the conference. Party deputy president David Mabuza presented the draft organisational report. 

ANC race

The ANC branches have nominated Ramaphosa by an overwhelming majority for a second term with 2,037 nominations, while former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize only managed to get 916 votes. 

Mashatile for now leads the deputy president race with Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola coming in with the second largest number of nominations. ANC Eastern Cape chair Oscar Mabuyane came in third place. 

The chair position sees ANC Limpopo leader Stan Mathabatha with the most support while current chair Gwede Mantashe is second, followed by Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo. 

Read more Zweli Mkhize clinches enough nominations to contest Cyril Ramaphosa for top ANC position

Former ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli, National Executive Committee (NEC) member Phumulo Masualle and ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula are all up for the secretary general position. 

The deputy secretary general race will be a two-horse race for now between NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane and party General Manager Febe Potgieter. 

Ramaphosa’s special advisor Bejani Chauke leads the nomination table for the treasurer general position, followed by Pule Mabe and Mzwandile Masina. DM 

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

